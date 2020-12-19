Supplies of winter items – including shovels and snow blowers – have avoided the pandemic’s chokehold, store managers said.
Likewise, local tire shops said they’ve have no problem ordering snow tires.
“I have no issues getting them,” Roxbury Tire Center owner Fred Hicks said.
“But there are not as many people putting them on as they used to, maybe because people are working from home.”
Hicks also noted a gradual increase in all-season tire technology and four-wheel drive as well as a decrease in severe winter storms could be reasons snow tires have become less in-demand.
Shovels and snow blowers, however, remain winter staples. They flew off the shelves at local hardware stores ahead of the season’s first major snowfall Wednesday, but there were plenty more to replace them, unlike some seasonal items in the summer, store managers said.
“We are fully stocked. Everything is in abundance right now,” Westmont Ace Hardware manager Melissa Henry said.
“We’ve always had a great back stock of winter items because of the region we are in. That’s why we are golden.”
She also said that a lot of winter items, including shovels, are manufactured in the United States as opposed to many garden hoses and summer items that are produced overseas.
Bantly Hardware’s supply chain has not slowed, store manager Karen Lux said.
“Throughout the summer months and into September, our supply chain was fractured, but it seems to be improving weekly,” she said, adding that availability of winter items was never a concern.
Canning supplies
There are a few items that hardware stores still can’t source – canning goods, for example. This winter, people are hunkered down at home, evidently with a lot of home-grown canned goods.
“People had time this year for home gardens,” Henry said. “Canning supplies this summer didn’t keep up with demand.”
While people were screaming for canning materials in October, demand has died down and that is no longer an issue, Lux said.
But she’s still not able to get most canning products and will be adding another vendor in the spring.
“We sold out of garden seed early this year,” she said. “In March and April, we had a warm early spring. People were able to get out while they were quarantined. That led to them canning.”
Lux said she’s heard of additional reasons why canning products were in high demand.
“Not only were people canning more, they were also crafting more while quarantined, and bars were using (lidded jars) for take-home cocktails,” she said. “And the canning product manufacturers were shut down for a brief period of time. So that shortage was a weird, interesting COVID thing.”
