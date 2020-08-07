This exhibit is meant to show off smiling faces.
The “Smiling for our Future” exhibition is on display through Sept. 25 in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center gallery at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The show was created as a virtual exhibition in May and was featured on the arts center’s website.
Following a positive response, it was decided to transition the exhibit to prints for in-person viewing.
“ ‘Smiling for our Future’ was launched to help remind the Cambria County community that the Community Arts Center understands the current struggles and is working diligently to provide creative artistic experiences, even through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center.
The exhibit includes 27 pieces that feature portraits and assisted “selfies” from the arts center’s staff, instructors, artists, volunteers, summer interns and board members, along with a piece of art.
The work is something the artists have created or it is a piece of artwork in their home.
“It was just really nice to have everyone come together to participate to showcase some of the faces who have made everything at the arts center function for 52 years,” Godin said.
“Many times, these individuals are not in the public eye, but they make a public impact for many individuals.”
In conjunction with the “Smiling for our Future” exhibit, a collection of more than 20 works depicting all aspects of the Community Arts Center of Cambria County through the years is on display.
“It’s in all different mediums, from photography to sketches to lithograph to colored images,” Godin said.
“We were able to have an entire wall to showcase these pieces that people probably don’t even realize we have. It’s a huge collage and really nice.”
She said the hope is that those who see the show will have a better understanding of the people who run the arts center’s day-to-day operations.
“This is just a small fraction and the ones who are current, not to mention the hundreds and thousands who have helped
to build this place up over the years,” Godin said.
“I hope people really feel that sense of community within our own walls that we then try to portray and give to the Cambria County area.”
The exhibit was made possible by corporate sponsor CBM Business Machines.
“They were wonderful and donated the printing of these pieces to us so we could showcase those who are behind the scenes,” Godin said.
To celebrate the exhibition, a virtual opening was held Monday and it can be viewed on the arts center’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
For safety purposes, those attending the exhibit will enter directly into the gallery from an outside door.
“We ask that everyone who comes in to wear a face mask and we will have hand sanitizer available,” Godin said.
“We want everyone to be safe so they can enjoy some great pieces.”
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
There is no fee to view the exhibition.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
