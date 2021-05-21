If the works on display in an area exhibition are any indication, the future is promising for young artists.
The “Greater Johnstown Young Artists Exhibit” is on display through Friday in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Gallery at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The annual showcase, sponsored by the arts center and Allied Artists of Johnstown, features artworks from sixth- through 12th-graders in Cambria County schools.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said after having to cancel the show last year due to COVID-19, she’s pleased to welcome it back.
“This has been a staple to this organization since the early years, and partnering with the Allied Artists makes it even more special, because we’re really focusing on the next generation,” she said.
“For us to be able to pick this back up and go full steam ahead is really special.”
Most important
She said the show is one of the most important exhibitions of the year, and many people in the community look forward to it.
“The youth in our region have such talent,” Godin said.
“There have been so many generations of budding artists that have participated, then gone on to commit their lives to the arts. It is so special to think that someday the next renowned artist of the world could have displayed their early work in our ‘Greater Johnstown Young Artists Exhibit.’ ”
Participating schools include Bishop McCort Catholic High School, Blacklick Valley Elementary, Blacklick Valley Junior/Senior High School, Central Cambria High School, Divine Mercy Catholic Academy, Ferndale Area High School, Forest Hills Junior/Senior High School, Greater Johnstown High School, Northern Cambria Elementary/Middle School, Portage Area Elementary School and Richland High School.
Art teachers at the participating schools selected the student works to be entered in the exhibit.
“This is my first year experiencing and facilitating the ‘Greater Johns-town Young Artists Exhibit’ and I am so amazed and impressed by the quality of work done by the students,” said Connie Cameron, the arts center’s educational artistic director.
“This has quickly become one of my favorite exhibits that we have at the Community Arts Center and it’s very rewarding to do something like this.”
The exhibit features 116 works in mediums that include paintings, drawings, photography, sculpture, ceramics, collage, mixed media, scratch art, stained glass and tempera.
“This is an incredibly diverse show compared to other years,” Godin said.
Very diverse
“The presentation is amazing. Some are very simplistic, focusing on the work, and others are done with matting, framing and glass. You have not just the mediums, but the presentation also is very diverse this year.”
She said the exhibit is a high-quality presentation.
“We always get wonderful pieces, but this year, it seems to have a very special tone to it,” Godin said.
Cameron said she wasn’t sure what to expect.
“As soon as the art started to be hung and I got to see what was dropped off, I was completely amazed by the talent that these kids have,” she said.
“I could not believe this work was coming from students because a lot of the artwork you would think came from adults.”
Marianne Krizner, a member of the Allied Artists of Johnstown, and Saundra Gramling served as jurors.
“The jurors were taken aback and amazed at how talented everyone is, and they kept saying it took them a lot of time to go through and make their decisions because of the amount of talent in the exhibit,” Cameron said.
“They spoke on how wonderful this year’s pieces were, and they wished they could have given everyone an award.”
Artworks were judged in three divisions – sixth through eighth grades, ninth and 10th grades, and 11th and 12th grades.
Winners received achievement and merit awards, plus ribbons and cash prizes.
To celebrate the exhibition, an awards ceremony was held May 13.
“Whenever we had the opening ceremony, I got to talk to a lot of the students and they were so proud to show which piece was theirs on the wall and talk about it,” Cameron said.
“There was so much excitement, and it means a lot to them to have a piece in this exhibit.
“I spoke to a boy in eighth grade who went on about how he did his eraser-stamping picture. It was his first year trying art and he loved it so much and can’t wait for next year.”
Exhibition winners include:
Achievement awards for juniors and seniors were presented to Connie Yang, Richland; Merrick Bronzini, Richland; Mellany Bowser, Richland; Leah Mrosko, Richland; Kailee Wendle, Central Cambria; and Jordan Stricker, Greater Johnstown.
Freshmen and sophomore achievement award honorees were Essrah Salem, Richland; Megan Lee, Bishop McCort; Olivia Washington, Greater Johnstown; Leira Bertolasio, Forest Hills; Claire Leyh, Richland; and Madison Caldwell, Greater Johns-town.
Achievement awards for sixth- through eighth-graders went to Emma Lepley, Blacklick Valley; Esabela Flores, Portage; Samantha Bodek, Northern Cambria; Hannah Malloy, Northern Cambria; Karsyn Ford, Richland; and Sophia Burke, Richland.
Merit awards for juniors and seniors were presented to Haylee Beamer, Central Cambria; Annah Lovette, Bishop McCort; and Taryn Varner, Forest Hills.
Freshmen and sophomore merit awards were handed out to Jillian Grata, Central Cambria; Emerrin Clay, Richland; and Kylie Taylor, Greater Johnstown.
Merit awards for sixth- through eighth-graders went to Kendall Bednarski, Portage; Kaedan Errett, Richland; and Katie Bopp, Forest Hills.
Godin said the exhibit is a testament to the art teachers in the region.
“There’s a requirement for curriculum that they have to do, but it’s really obvious the school districts who have teachers go above and beyond because you have the diversity in mediums and in skill sets taught, so you can tell the teachers who are passionate about art and passionate about teaching it to the students,” she said.
“That is very evident in the works we have this year.”
For those who see the show, the hope is viewers will recognize the young talent that’s in the area.
“Some of these students were thrust into art because their parents like art and they’ve taken classes since they were small to ones who were older when they discovered art and realize they have talent and enjoy it so much, so we hope when people come in they see all the time and effort that was put in to each piece regardless of the medium or age of the student,” Godin said.
Those attending the exhibit are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
There is no admission fee.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
