The 87th annual juried exhibition of the Allied Artists of Johnstown is on display through Dec. 19, 2019, at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Johnstown. Some of the works on display are (clockwise from the top) “Dino” by Alan Rauch, of Johnstown; “#409” by Ken Cotlar, of Ebensburg; “Cyclone” by Cathy Sampson, of Johnstown; “Diamond Beach” by Brandon Hirt, of Ebensburg; “Creator and Watcher” by Zone Patcher, of Ebensburg; and “It’s All About Light” by Diana Williams, of New Florence.