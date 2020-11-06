A diverse array of artistic talent is being showcased in this exhibition.
“Biennial 2020” is on display through Jan. 23 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto, St. Francis University campus, 112 Franciscan Way.
The exhibit celebrates contemporary Pennsylvania artists in the juried invitational show.
The show features works in a variety of mediums, including photography, watercolor, wood, oil, clay, bronze, pastel, pencil, acrylic and mixed media.
The display offers 101 works from more than 60 artists, and represents some of the finest art in the region and state, organizers said.
Despite ongoing COVID-19 concerns, Jessica Campbell, SAMA’s education and site coordinator, said the exhibit is a tradition at the museum and it was important to continue to support local artists and showcase their talents.
“The work is unique and created by skilled artists that are trying to convey a message or tell a story in their own way,” she said.
“I think the quality is exquisite, and we are very fortunate to be able to host such an exhibition during this pandemic.”
Campbell said the show is an opportunity to bring some of the best artists together.
“I hope that guests can appreciate the artwork and the amazing amount of talent in our region,” she said.
“Visitors are sure to resonate with one piece or another.”
Serving as juror was Pittsburgh resident Laura DeFazio, a professor of art at California University of Pennsylvania, where she’s taught since 1997.
She sculpts life-size figures, and has created several works of permanent public art.
DeFazio’s media are primarily large-scale carved stone and cast concrete.
Due to the pandemic, she said she juried “Biennial 2020” differently than she would have in a typical year.
“It may be a little weighted with works that might be called genre images, of living creatures, capturing those quiet moments from every-day life that are not grand or flashy but are what add up to a life, what are important and meaningful in life, which I think are what many folks are focusing on, and perhaps more appreciative of at this time,” DeFazio said.
“A welcomed variety of works that ignite the imagination, or transport us into an enchanted space, also runs richly through the show. Some social commentary, apropos for the times, challenging us to face and consider our society’s values, appears in several works.”
DeFazio said she also was drawn to the formalism pieces.
“That tends to be my weakness, as an artist, and this show includes some absolute masterpieces of formalist art, which I was absolutely blown away by,” she said.
“We have some extraordinary artists in this area.”
This year, SAMA presented seven awards, totaling $2,450.
Winners are:
• “Critter 4,” a fiber piece by Margaret Black, of Boswell, Best of Show.
• “Samurai’s Cat,” a Raku sculpture by Helen Gorsuch, of Altoona, first place.
• “Shoah,” an oil painting by William Pfahl, of Pittsburgh, second place.
• “Housebacks,” an oil on canvas by Ron Donoughe, of Pittsburgh, third place.
• “Temple of Sinawava,” a dye sublimation on metal by Dave Hammaker, of East Freedom, Blair County, third place.
• “Welcome In,” a watercolor on paper by Anni Mastick, of Boalsburg, Centre County, third place.
• “Beach Day,” an oil painting by Elise Philips, of Elverson, Chester County, third place.
At the conclusion of the exhibit, SAMA will award a People’s Choice Award to be determined by popular vote by patrons who view the show.
Most of the pieces are for sale and a price list is available at the museum for visitors.
As part of the exhibition, SAMA-Loretto will host two Artist Café events.
Exhibiting artists Helen Gorsuch will speak Monday and Ron Donoughe will be featured Nov. 18.
Both events will be held from 4 to 5 p.m.
“Due to COVID-19, we are unable to host a traditional opening, so I thought it might be nice to host smaller events, where we can hear from the artists directly about their work and processes,” Campbell said.
A coffee bar and pastries will be available.
Cost is $5 per person.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, seating is limited and reservations are required by calling the museum at 814-472-3920 or emailing Campbell at jcampbell@sama-art.org.
Those attending the exhibit and Artist Café events are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The museum is open to the public free of charge.
Gallery hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
For more information, call 814-472-3920 or visit www.sama-art.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.