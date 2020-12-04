Roxbury Bandshell is set to take on Christmas spirit.
Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance will kick off its holiday season with an event to thank patrons and contributors for their continued support of the bandshell.
The tree lighting, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday at the pavilion along Franklin Street in the Roxbury section of Johnstown.
“This is our 18th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and it’s something people look forward to every year,” said Mary Borkow, president of the alliance.
“This is our favorite event all year, and it’s such a privilege for us to be able to do this every year for the community.”
The program, which typically lasts less than an hour, will begin with Christmas music by Bo Moore and carols.
The first 150 attendees will receive a goodie bag.
In addition, Santa will make a guest appearance on the bandshell stage.
Bandshell ornaments will be available for $10.
This year, the 28-foot blue spruce tree has been donated by Joe Kanuch, of Johnstown, in memory of state police Trooper Patrick “Stu” Stewart.
“We get beautiful trees every year,” Borkow said.
“I almost feel like we’re in Rockefeller Center, and we’re really excited about it and eager to light it up.”
As in years past, the tree is decorated by alliance members and is traditionally lit every evening during the holiday season and all day on Christmas.
Exterior lighting on the bandshell will add a festive illumination.
“We get large crowds with a couple hundred people coming out for this each year,” Borkow said.
“This was one event we decided early on that no matter what, we were going to have a live tree at the Roxbury Bandshell for the community.
“We feel it’s so important for the morale this year.”
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, those attending are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“We hope people will enjoy the tree lighting and it will help them relax and take their minds off of everything else that’s going on right now,” Borkow said.
This year, the ceremony will be live streamed on the Roxbury Bandshell’s Facebook page.
“There are some people who are really reluctant to go out, and the event also is weather dependent. So, if we have a cold and blustery day, this gives us another avenue,” Borkow said.
The bandshell was built in 1939 as part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration.
Roxbury’s is the last one standing of the original 27 built.
“This is an important landmark in our community and a key historical site in Johns-town,” Borkow said.
“It continues to be popular with people.”
Since its formation, the alliance has invested $600,000 to restore the bandshell.
Organizers are raising funds to install a permanent canopy on the bandshell to provide protection from sun and rain as well as completion of interior renovations that will allow for additional events.
