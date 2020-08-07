Outdoor enthusiasts wanting to hit the trails should look no further than Rock Run ATV Summer Blast.
The event will be held Thursday through Aug. 16 at Rock Run Recreation Area, 1228 St. Lawrence Road, Patton.
It will feature demonstration rides, product and food vendors, camping, and trail riding.
The park, which sits on 6,000 acres and boasts 140 miles of trails, offers something for riders of all levels on ATVs, side-by-sides and dirt bikes.
Gary Haluska, chairman of the board that overseas Rock Run, said the event attracts people of all ages.
“It’s a summer get-together celebration, and it’s a family-oriented event,” he said.
“People come out year after year and they are coming to ride, and they’re also making friendships with others.”
Trails will open at 8 a.m. daily.
Yamaha and Kawasaki will offer demo rides beginning at noon Aug. 14 and 15.
Six-time AMA national champion Jason Raines will be in attendance, participating in demo rides and events for children.
Additional activities include a Yamaha Adventure Run and a youth Learn to Ride promotion.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the concerts and skills games will not be held this year.
“Anything that brought big groups of people together, we aren’t going to do this year,” Haluska said.
“We’re trying to keep everybody separated as much as possible and focus on the trail riding. Hopefully, next year, we will be able to go back to something more normal with the concerts and games.”
Haluska said the facility has 300 campsites that are at 80% capacity for this year’s event.
“We get people from eastern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and New York – we’re usually getting people from about 15 states – but I do suspect our crowd will be down this year,” he said.
Haluska said, given everything that’s happening with the pandemic, ticket sales for Summer Blast are going well.
“People are just dying to get out and do something and we’ve been fairly busy since we opened,” he said.
“Even though it’s scaled down, we want people to come and stay safe.”
On Aug. 16, the midway will close at 3:30 p.m. and riders and campers must leave by 4.
Those attending are required to wear masks when interacting with staff and vendors and practice social distancing.
Cleaning and sanitization practices will be in place, allowing for the shower house and restrooms to remain open throughout the weekend.
A four-day event pass is available for $75. Children younger than 8 will be admitted for free.
An option to camp on-site for the weekend is available for $60.
There is a maximum of six people per campsite.
Single-day riding tickets are $35.
Tickets should be purchased in advance to allow for a quicker check-in process.
Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicle during check-in.
For more information, call 814-674-6026 or visit www.rockrunrecreation.com.
