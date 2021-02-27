Kevin M. Volk, of Boswell, has been promoted to vice president, director of SBA and small business lending of Riverview Bank.
Volk joined Riverview Bank in 2020, having had more than 25 years of knowledge and experience in the industry.
He will be responsible for the development and oversight of the bank’s Small Business Lending initiatives, driving growth and establishing direction across the bank’s geography. Volk also will be responsible for coaching and mentoring team members in the SBA arena and developing and nurturing small business relationships with Riverview Bank.
Volk is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. He serves as a board member of Johnstown Industrial Development Corp.
