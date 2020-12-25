Get out the party hats and noise makers and ring in 2021 virtually.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the in-person Celebration Johnstown family-oriented celebration traditionally held Dec. 31 in Central Park and the downtown Johnstown area isn’t able to held, but the show will still go on.
Theresa Subich, a co-chairwoman of Celebration Johnstown, said earlier in the year the planning committee discussed canceling the event because of uncertainties with the virus.
“We thought it was best just to sit this year out because we couldn’t have people meeting at venues and putting their health at risk and we couldn’t ask churches to open,” she said. “We planned to make the announcement as late as possible because we didn’t want to get people too upset.”
But a couple months ago, Lauren Lazzari, a co-chairwoman of the event, was the optimistic voice.
“She came to me and said that we cannot not do this and we can’t let Johnstown go without a New Year’s Eve celebration,” Subich said. “Lauren reached out to some of our recurring entertainment and they said they could do recorded performances. If schools can educate virtually why can’t we entertain Johnstown virtually.”
Atlantic Broadband will air the entertainment portion of the event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 31 on Channel 9.
Entertainment also will be available on Celebration Johnstown’s Facebook page.
Local musicians performing include Striped Maple Hollow playing Americana folk music along with some original songs; The Evergreens presenting indie folk music and Christmas tunes; acoustic Americana performer Matt Otis; father-daughter duo Micah & Eliza playing folk songs along with holiday favorites; and Rosie and the Jammers entertaining with polka music.
“I’ve listened to all of the performances they’ve done and it’s really good,” Subich said. “They also did these recordings free of charge.”
Also included with be Johnstown Symphony Chorus’ “Holiday Hallelujah!” featuring a performance of the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah.”
The virtual event also will include Kristen Rovan Panek, the Cambria County Library’s youth services assistant, presenting a New Year’s Eve storytime for children.
In addition, Macaroni Kid Johnstown-Laurel Highlands-Altoona will offer arts and crafts.
“Kids can get some paper, tape and scissors together and get ready to make some arts and crafts along with the recording,” Subich said.
There also will be some surprise guests who will wish Johnstown a happy and prosperous 2021.
“Folks who are used to coming to Central Park wouldn’t have that entertainment this year, so we’re hoping this kind of makes up for it,” Subich said.
She added that a lot of people came together to make the event happen.
“We needed to piece these videos together and Barry Ritko, owner of Best Window & Door Co., has a production studio and he volunteered to have his folks piece it all together for us,” she said. “It’s going to be a nice, streamlined program.”
Once the virtual entertainment ends, people can head to downtown Johnstown to watch a fireworks show at 9 p.m. that will light up the night sky.
Pyrotechnico is returning this year and will set the fireworks off from Prospect Hill.
“The best viewing for the fireworks is anywhere along Washington Street and at the top of the Inclined Plane,” Subich said. “Last year was an awesome show, and this year we’re hoping to get more bang for our buck and have an ever better show.”
For those who can’t make it out, the fireworks show will be lived streamed on Celebration Johnstown’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UCgO2RLlMZGJlreIKDPGwWzg.
“We’re hoping that the fireworks will celebrate the tenacity of Johnstown,” Subich said.
“We don’t want to give up and want to push forward and are hoping that 2021 will be a great year.”
Main sponsors for Celebration Johnstown fireworks include Community Foundation for the Alleghenies Benjamin Bosler Fund, Wessel & Co., Somerset Trust Co., The Learning Lamp, Macaroni Kid Johnstown-Laurel Highlands-Altoona, Family Dentistry Associates of Johnstown, Carpenter Financial Services, 1st Summit Bank and Johnstown Housing Authority, along with private donors.
“Our donors didn’t want to let Johnstown down either and donated very generously, giving us the money for fireworks,” Subich said.
Once the firework conclude, people are invited at stay in Central Park to welcome in the new year.
Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, said her organization is excited to offer the New Year’s countdown at 11:59 p.m. at the Christmas Tree @ Central Park.
“This year has been very difficult for everyone, but we know that what we do in Central Park brings joy to many people,” she said.
Radovanic added that at people’s leisure, they can safely watch the countdown while spread out through the park or even while sitting in their cars.
“New Year’s Eve is symbolic, and this year when ‘Auld Lange Syne’ rings out in the park at midnight, it is our wish that it gives hope to everyone for a better 2021,” she said.
Subich said the goal of this year’s Celebration Johnstown event is to bring a bit of normalcy back to people’s lives.
“This is why we went forward with this, we didn’t want to let the city down,” she said.
“The whole mindset is not to give up. Knowing how everybody was excited just to put this one together, we’re hoping to make next year’s celebration the best one yet and to really go all out.”
