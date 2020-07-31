For the Tuckers, writing Chapter 2 of The Tribune-Democrat’s “Your Story” was a family project.
“We saw this in Saturday’s paper and we read it together and everyone was really into it, so I thought why don’t we throw our hat in the ring and write a chapter,” said James Tucker, of Richland Township.
“It’s fun to imagine this story.”
With collaboration from his children, Mila, Jovie and Theo, and wife, Emily, Tucker started jotting down ideas.
“It all started flowing naturally and we started talking about what we think would happen next,” he said.
“At the end of the last chapter, something fell out of the shoe, so we all sat around talking about what that could have been.”
Tucker said Mila suggested a note, but it was Jovie’s idea of a key.
“The numbers inscribed on the key are the kids’ favorite numbers,” Tucker said.
He said the key was the central part of the chapter.
“It took on a life of its own as we continued to brainstorm more ideas,” Tucker said.
“We wrote it out going down different paths and as we kept writing, we narrowed it down.
“It was weaving in and out of questioning with the kids and Emily.”
He said they had a few ideas on ending the chapter, but wanted to get Martha more involved with the story.
“I thought the tree would be a creative way to do that, so it will be exciting to see what happens next,” Tucker said.
He said finding out their chapter had been selected as the winner was a welcome surprise because it was their first time writing.
“We had been camping and we were driving home when we found out,” Tucker said.
“When I told the kids, they were so excited. I called my mother-in-law, who is a big fan of the ‘Your Story’ series, and she was just thrilled about it.
“It’s an exciting thing for sure.”
He said that “Your Story” is an opportunity to engage readers.
“It’s more of a partnership and allows people to have pride in being a part of the community newspaper,” Tucker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.