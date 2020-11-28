Finding out she was selected as the winner of Chapter 3 of The Tribune-Democrat’s “Your Story” was just what Barbara Antesberger needed.
“I got the email telling me on the same day that my dad had died two years ago, so it was such an uplifting experience,” the Portage resident said.
“I came home and looked at that email and I had to read it two or three times. I told my husband to look at it because it was so exciting.”
Antesberger, a retired teacher from Portage Elementary School, said having her chapter chosen is an honor.
“I am thrilled and never expected it,” she said. “I’m so thankful for this opportunity and really appreciate it. It makes me feel good that I can still contribute something to make somebody else feel better.”
When writing the third chapter, Antesberger said she reread the introduction and first two chapters to familiarize herself with the story.
“This story really touches my heart about this little boy,” she said. “I wanted to make this chapter have a little bit of a happy ending so that somebody else can pick up on it and take it to the end. I wanted to try and give him a chance at a home.”
Antesberger said she strived to convey that Christmas is a time for love and miracles.
“Some people get caught up in presents and decorating, but the true meaning of Christmas is displayed in the story about Ben,” she said. “Ben is looking for something that cannot be bought, he’s looking for the love of a real family. I wanted to show in today’s world there are still caring people who need love that only a child can bring.”
Antesberger said she brought Johnstown into the story as homage to the city at Christmastime.
“I’ve lived in Portage my whole life, but when I was little I used to go down to Johnstown with my mother and it was such a nice memory and I wanted Ben to be able to form his own memories,” she said.
In addition to having her chapter selected, Antesberger also had her illustration chosen.
The drawing shows Santa and Ben in the factory while the elves are busy making toys.
“I love to draw and I lose myself in it,” Antesberger said.
“I really like to put a lot of detail and action in my pictures and I love a lot of color.”
No stranger to writing, Antesberger penned a few children’s books while teaching, including “My Grandma’s Hands Are Special,” which explains arthritis to children in terms they can easily understand.
“I want to try and get back into writing books again,” she said. “I like to write books that have a moral or lesson that children can learn at the end.”
Antesberger added that it’s wonderful the newspaper is allowing readers to participate in “Your Story.”
“I’m looking forward to chapters four and five and a happy ending addressing the Christmas spirit,” she said.
