Color and energy have come together for this exhibit.
“Words Have Failed Us,” an exhibition by Tom McGahuey, will be on display through Oct. 31 in the Ashe and Regional galleries at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford, located in the Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St.
McGahuey, a resident of Pavia, Bedford County, and a retired art teacher in the Chestnut Ridge School District, is a prolific painter, watercolorist and ceramicist.
The exhibit is a retrospective tour through the artist’s life and includes 68 oil and watercolor paintings along with 29 ceramic pieces.
“This is his first time of any sort of a collection or exhibition of his work,” said Morgan Young, site coordinator at SAMA-Bedford.
“His pieces are impactful. He has a strong energy and that’s the same energy in his pieces, it radiates off the walls.”
McGahuey’s whimsical spirit is translated into 2- and 3-dimensional works, and his life experiences and his curiosity join in unpredictable combinations of shape, form, tone and line, Young said.
“Basically, they are semi-abstract because I don’t try to paint realistically,” McGahuey said.
“They are semi-abstract landscapes and some straight abstraction with some shapes and sometimes I do what you can call fantasy paintings.”
McGahuey said what ties his work together is his use of pretty, bright colors.
“I like to keep it fun, you don’t want to take this whole art thing too seriously,” he said.
“Just enjoy it and see what happens. It doesn’t have to be perfect. Art can be fun and cheerful and cheer you up when you walk in and see what’s there.”
He said the title for the exhibition comes from the idea that art doesn’t need words to describe it.
“You can just look at something and it affects you – you might like it and you might not – words basically are unnecessary,” McGahuey said. “It’s one of the reasons I like art. The whole thing is right in front of you and there’s no beginning or ending.”
Young said museum staff spent a lot time organizing the exhibit into a beautiful, cohesive display.
“We have lavender, burgundy wine and sea foam green rooms and each room has a theme to it,” she said.
“The lavender room has most of his ceramics and it’s softer and muted.
“In the burgundy wine room, we have his earth-toned traditional pottery and paintings that relate to the burgundy theme.
“In the sea foam green room, it’s an interesting grouping of watercolor and oil paintings and two strong sculptural objects that relate to each other in terms of color and marking.”
Young said for those who see the exhibit, the hope is they’ll enjoy the fun, relaxed colors.
“What Tom has done on canvas is take these images of all of these places and all of these objects and things and made them presentable and entertaining and beautiful,” she said.
Museum hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Admission is free for visitors 65 and older and younger than 21, and $10 for all others.
For more information, call 814-589-3020 or email bedford@sama-art.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.