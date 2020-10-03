Daniel E. Fleming has joined the production staff at Reschini Group as an insurance adviser.
He has 10 years of experience in the manufacturing industry and will focus on bringing The Reschini Group’s expertise in property/casualty and employee benefit consulting to that industry.
He will serve companies throughout western and central Pennsylvania.
Fleming received a bachelor’s
degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a certification from the Association for Manufacturing Technology.
