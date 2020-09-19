The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Joy Berezansky from Margaret S. Dougherty Revocable Trust by attorney-in-fact, property in Upper Yoder Township, $30,000.
Jessica Hernandez from Dale W. Strong, property in Southmont Borough, $95,000.
Katrina K. Mauersberg from Joseph Mauersberg, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $57,500.
Graevel Holdings LLC from Christine Moran, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $16,500.
Carol E. Little from George M. Graves, property in Richland Township, $195,000.
Sandra Romando from Michael J. Romanchock, property in Lower Yoder Township, $59,500.
Roger Knepper from Sandra J. Miller, property in Lower Yoder Township, $50,000.
Jeffrey F. Weakland from Dennis P. Apple, property in Richland Township, $129,900.
John J. Lindsey from Judy G. Naugle, property in Upper Yoder Township, $48,000.
Brian Poborsky from Brandon Croyle, property in Adams Township, $170,000.
Matthew D. Brehm from Barbara A. Fockler, property in Richland Township, $87,000.
McBell LLC from Pro Disposal Inc., property in Portage Township, $15,000.
John Teeter from Catherine A. Sweeney, property in Stonycreek Township, $10,000.
Pedro Guzman Duran from Roberta J. Wills, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $26,000.
Nicole R. House from Castle CFD Group LLC, property in Portage Township, $16,900.
Haylex11 LLC from Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Portage Township, $22,000.
James A. Hoenshell from Keystone Central Homes LLC, property in Lilly Borough, $120,000.
Rhonda Branick from Megan E. Gatto, property in Cambria Township, $143,500.
James J. Kane Jr. from Clifford Miles Coleman, property in Hastings Borough, $151,500.
Robert Wesley Smith from Matthew Miller, property in Carrolltown Borough, $92,500.
Jeff & Jack Enterprises LLC from Adam W. Bush, property in Ebensburg Borough, $82,000.
Christina Shaw from Heidi E. Lushko, property in Stonycreek Township, $64,000.
Matthew Edward Strittmatter from Carol L. Elchin by attorney-in-fact, property in Portage Borough, $96,000.
Kiel J. Triplett from Dale Dietz, property in East Taylor Township, $72,500.
Tevin Stiles from Jeremiah J. Laughard, property in Blacklick Township, $52,000.
Patrick D. Kohan from Patti Ernst, property in Blacklick Township, $50,000.
William B. Ray from Edward F. Miller, property in Ebensburg Borough, $177,000.
Terry L. Reese from Jeremiah Swartz, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $77,000.
Stephen M. Parzatka III from James A. McConnell, property in Elder Township, $35,000.
Richard J. Croyle from Nicholas Thomas Gresh, property in Jackson Township, $13,500.
Leah Smith Spangler from Joseph A. DiComo, property in Westmont Borough, $72,000.
William C. Lewis from E.P. Bender Coal Co. Inc., property in White Township, $39,990.
Kenneth W. Smith Sr. from Geraldene R. Agey Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in East Taylor Township, $45,000.
Clyde Berkhimer from David L. Nickel, property in Johns-town’s 20th Ward, $41,000.
Frank A. Adamczy from Pauline Hollern by Exrx, property in Scalp Level Borough, $155,000.
George Milkie from Gregory D. Glosser, property in Westmont Borough, $195,000.
Duane E. Antoniak from Joseph Zoretich, property in Chest Township, $40,000.
Dalton R. Rodkey from Edward A. Kelly, property in Jackson Township, $76,000.
Barry J. Zernick from AmeriServ Financial Bank, property in White Township, $24,000.
Douglas W. Potter from David E. Bracken, property in White Township, $40,000.
Keith Onderko from Beverly Tallyen, property in Richland Township, $70,000.
Shane B. Hartline from ECS Partnership LTD, property in Washington Township, $55,000.
Melissa A. Jasper from Esther Lupinetti, property in Gallitzin Borough, $60,000.
Brendan A. Kiper from Deborah J. McCool, property in Lilly Borough, $85,000.
Jane I. Johnston from Roberta Dandrea, property in Cambria Township, $74,500.
James D. Toner from Leo F. Cerwemsky, property in Portage Borough, $35,100.
Janice Moore from John E. Stivanelli, property in Susquehanna Township, $99,500.
Alana R. Somerville from John C. Mizak Jr., property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $35,000.
Alisha M. Reighard from Mary E. Solt, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $25,812.15.
Patricia J. Kapustka Bozich from Melvin Kniss, property in White Township, $18,000.
Ramesh K. Karne from Anthony M. Abraham by Exr., property in Southmont Borough, $51,500.
Romano Properties LLC from Matthew F. Baniszewski, property in Johnstown’s 5th Ward, $33,000.
Ramesh K. Karne from Manor Real Estate and Coal Co., property in Upper Yoder Township, $46,000.
