The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Joy Berezansky from Margaret S. Dougherty Revocable Trust by attorney-in-fact, property in Upper Yoder Township, $30,000.

Jessica Hernandez from Dale W. Strong, property in Southmont Borough, $95,000.

Katrina K. Mauersberg from Joseph Mauersberg, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $57,500.

Graevel Holdings LLC from Christine Moran, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $16,500.

Carol E. Little from George M. Graves, property in Richland Township, $195,000.

Sandra Romando from Michael J. Romanchock, property in Lower Yoder Township, $59,500.

Roger Knepper from Sandra J. Miller, property in Lower Yoder Township, $50,000.

Jeffrey F. Weakland from Dennis P. Apple, property in Richland Township, $129,900.

John J. Lindsey from Judy G. Naugle, property in Upper Yoder Township, $48,000.

Brian Poborsky from Brandon Croyle, property in Adams Township, $170,000.

Matthew D. Brehm from Barbara A. Fockler, property in Richland Township, $87,000.

McBell LLC from Pro Disposal Inc., property in Portage Township, $15,000.

John Teeter from Catherine A. Sweeney, property in Stonycreek Township, $10,000.

Pedro Guzman Duran from Roberta J. Wills, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $26,000.

Nicole R. House from Castle CFD Group LLC, property in Portage Township, $16,900.

Haylex11 LLC from Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Portage Township, $22,000.

James A. Hoenshell from Keystone Central Homes LLC, property in Lilly Borough, $120,000.

Rhonda Branick from Megan E. Gatto, property in Cambria Township, $143,500.

James J. Kane Jr. from Clifford Miles Coleman, property in Hastings Borough, $151,500.

Robert Wesley Smith from Matthew Miller, property in Carrolltown Borough, $92,500.

Jeff & Jack Enterprises LLC from Adam W. Bush, property in Ebensburg Borough, $82,000.

Christina Shaw from Heidi E. Lushko, property in Stonycreek Township, $64,000.

Matthew Edward Strittmatter from Carol L. Elchin by attorney-in-fact, property in Portage Borough, $96,000.

Kiel J. Triplett from Dale Dietz, property in East Taylor Township, $72,500.

Tevin Stiles from Jeremiah J. Laughard, property in Blacklick Township, $52,000.

Patrick D. Kohan from Patti Ernst, property in Blacklick Township, $50,000.

William B. Ray from Edward F. Miller, property in Ebensburg Borough, $177,000.

Terry L. Reese from Jeremiah Swartz, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $77,000.

Stephen M. Parzatka III from James A. McConnell, property in Elder Township, $35,000.

Richard J. Croyle from Nicholas Thomas Gresh, property in Jackson Township, $13,500.

Leah Smith Spangler from Joseph A. DiComo, property in Westmont Borough, $72,000.

William C. Lewis from E.P. Bender Coal Co. Inc., property in White Township, $39,990.

Kenneth W. Smith Sr. from Geraldene R. Agey Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in East Taylor Township, $45,000.

Clyde Berkhimer from David L. Nickel, property in Johns-town’s 20th Ward, $41,000.

Frank A. Adamczy from Pauline Hollern by Exrx, property in Scalp Level Borough, $155,000.

George Milkie from Gregory D. Glosser, property in Westmont Borough, $195,000.

Duane E. Antoniak from Joseph Zoretich, property in Chest Township, $40,000.

Dalton R. Rodkey from Edward A. Kelly, property in Jackson Township, $76,000.

Barry J. Zernick from AmeriServ Financial Bank, property in White Township, $24,000.

Douglas W. Potter from David E. Bracken, property in White Township, $40,000.

Keith Onderko from Beverly Tallyen, property in Richland Township, $70,000.

Shane B. Hartline from ECS Partnership LTD, property in Washington Township, $55,000.

Melissa A. Jasper from Esther Lupinetti, property in Gallitzin Borough, $60,000.

Brendan A. Kiper from Deborah J. McCool, property in Lilly Borough, $85,000.

Jane I. Johnston from Roberta Dandrea, property in Cambria Township, $74,500.

James D. Toner from Leo F. Cerwemsky, property in Portage Borough, $35,100.

Janice Moore from John E. Stivanelli, property in Susquehanna Township, $99,500.

Alana R. Somerville from John C. Mizak Jr., property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $35,000.

Alisha M. Reighard from Mary E. Solt, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $25,812.15.

Patricia J. Kapustka Bozich from Melvin Kniss, property in White Township, $18,000.

Ramesh K. Karne from Anthony M. Abraham by Exr., property in Southmont Borough, $51,500.

Romano Properties LLC from Matthew F. Baniszewski, property in Johnstown’s 5th Ward, $33,000.

Ramesh K. Karne from Manor Real Estate and Coal Co., property in Upper Yoder Township, $46,000.

