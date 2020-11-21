The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Paul S. Lorditch from Joseph T. Walls III, property in Westmont Borough, $93,000.
Benjamin R. Buchkovich from Brian S. Kovach, property in Ferndale Borough, $74,000.
John A. Rehar from David J. Carison, property in Southmont Borough, $215,000.
Christian J. Phillips from Frederick C. Meier, property in Jackson Township, $42,000.
Brian Lee McKendree from Barry T. Compton, property in Richland Township, $159,000.
William C. Seth from Janet R. Reed, by Exr., property in Richland Township, $148,500.
Randy C. Adams II from Lawrence K. Ernest by Admr., property in Johnstown 3rd Ward, $20,000.
David L. Borst from Joyce F. Slonceski, property in White Township, $15,000.
Brandon Love from Brian J. Simmers, property in White Township, $169,000.
Robyn Cheskiewicz from Charles J. Ferrell, property in Hastings Borough, $174,500.
Sondra D. Kelly from Lucille J. Settlemire, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johns-town’s 21st Ward, $15,000.
Robert A. Klezek from Bonnie McHugh, property in Blacklick Township, $65,000.
James E. Riek from Kathleen A. Chase, property in Westmont Borough, $230,000.
David C. Diamond from Susan E. Mahler, property in Richland Township, $122,700.
Aaron J. Brennsteiner from Cynthia A. Janak, property in Richland Township, $175,000.
Laura L. Hughes from David K. States, property in Cresson Borough, $130,000.
Jonas M. Mehall from Glenn A. Maimed, property in Adams Township, $300,000.
Redinvest LLC from Wells Fargo Bank, NA, property in East Conemaugh Township, $10,080.
Joseph C. Ruparcic from Evan D. Bennear, property in Southmont Borough, $110,000.
Martin J. Gehman Jr. from Carl G. Berkebile, property in Upper Yoder Township, $64,130.
Ronald Modeste from Jimmy Jamar Jules, property in Johns-town’s 11th Ward, $21,900.
Joseph Wayne Knipmeyer from Mary E. Wilson, property in Croyle Township, $107,000.
Benchmark Enterprises LLC from Michael J. Kmetz, property in Westmont Borough, $25,000.
Joseph D. Barber from Adam D. Watson, property in Lower Yoder Township, $110,000.
A51 Repa Properties LLC from John Clark, property in Johnstown’s 4th Ward, $60,000.
A51 Repa Properties LLC from John Clark, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $30,000.
Jerrod Wesley Moore from D&D Wood Sales Inc., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $35,000.
Ronald R. Cherico from Patrick R. Burk, by guardian, property in Gallitzin Borough, $25,000.
Joseph L. Sypniewski from Robert A. Harrison, property in Upper Yoder Township, $170,000.
Jessica M. Bougher from Amanda M. Hockenberry, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $65,000.
Sami Alshurafa from Janean S. Kulback, property in Richland Township, $12,000.
Lisa Lynne Starvis from WB Investment Properties Inc., property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $25,500.
Patrick R. Farabuagh from Sandra M. Worthington, property in Cresson Township, $74,000.
Douglas P. Murphy from James J. Link, property in Ebensburg Borough, $140,000.
Justin Miller from Michael J. Archey, property in Sankertown Borough, $113,000.
Todd Kamzik from Christopher J. Harasty, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $105,000.
Strategic Commercial Consulting LLC from Pamela Jean Kabo, property in Johnstown’s 10th Ward, $16,000.
Jordan Pletcher from Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Westmont Borough, $67,000.
Haylee L. Bunnell from Sherry A. Cummings, property in Richland Township, $377,500.
Michael D. Brockelman from Deborah J. Ivory, property in Elder Township, $315,000.
Romaisas Design & Properties LLC from Ramone Washington, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $30,000.
John Pazuchanics from Ernest Williams, property in White Township, $65,000.
Douglas K. Stump Jr. from Frank Mele Sr., property in Upper Yoder Township, $110,000.
Chad A. Cameron from William P. Nischalke, property in Westmont Borough, $60,950.
Amber E. Carr from Robert Fabina, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $27,000.
Mary Terranova from Bryan Porath, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $21,500.
Altoona Water Authority from Angela Coal Trust by trustee, property in Gallitzin Township, $1,844,289.
Kevin D. Simmons from Dustin P. Sherry, property in Westmont Borough, $92,000.
Right Property Group Limited from KE Equipment LLC, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $70,000.
R.E.D. Mantini LLC from Seyco Land Group LLC, property in Cambria Township, $625,000.
Leonard P. Arotin from Kristofer J. Howdyshell, property in White Township, $124,500.
Robert G. Ressler from Fred M. Julock, property in Blacklick Township, $48,000.
Todd L. Banks from Justine A. Peterson, property in Reade Township, $235,000.
Robert W. Neuner Sr. from Daniel H. Zurenda, property in Jackson Township, $20,700.
Joseph Mayes Jr. from John M. Pcola Jr., property in Adams Township, $30,000.
Austin Porada from Andrew P. Largent, property in Upper Yoder Township, $106,000.
Matthew J. George from Matthew A. Knopp, property in Munster Township, $45,000.
Jared F. Hite from David Lee Sharp, property in Allegheny Township, $120,000.
Ty A. Wagner from John J. Sladki, property in Stonycreek Township, $75,000.
William Penn Estates LLC from John Sirko Jr., property in Jackson Township, $300,000.
Elizabeth Orlosky from James L. Wike, property in Adams Township, $17,500.
Brian Shope from Gene A. Tewart, property in Portage Township, $21,500.
Todd M. Petrisko from Gerald F. Piddington, property in Lilly Borough, $135,000.
Kristofer J. Howdyshell from Brook James Brocious, property in Westmont Borough, $262,000.
Jeffrey E. Pounding from Jason R. Rumph, property in Southmont Borough, $415,000.
Andrew G. Hutsky from Christian M. Serenko, property in Portage Township, $260,000.
John P. Stibich from Donald F. Scholly, property in Johns-town’s 8th Ward, $55,000.
Matthew T. Rothhaar from Bernice T. Rittner by Exrx., property in Sankertown Borough, $143,000.
Andrea Roberts from West PA Properties LLC, property in Adams Township, $16,750.
Alex M. Ashcom from Maura Devine, property in Ferndale Borough, $28,000.
David E. Stephens from Donald G. Schellhammer Jr., property in East Conemaugh Borough, $10,000.
Kevin J. Wagner from John Joseph Letizia, property in Jackson Township, $25,000.
Rose Anderson from Hebert W. Davis, property in Ferndale Borough, $89,000.
Todd A. Barkley from Jane Cauffiel Thomson Family Limited Partnership, property in Conemaugh Township, $14,000.
Dakota W. Feyock from James M. Spisak, property in Conemaugh Township, $162,500.
Jason Oswalt from Carol L. Swanger by Admrx., property in Lower Yoder Township, $32,000.
Edward J. O’Brien III from Western PA Fur Farmers Cooperative Association, property in Allegheny Township, $22,500.
Jesse Sutt from Michael L. Henry, property in Lower Yoder Township, $45,592.40.
Keith R. Krouse from Georgeann Jakovcic, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $30,000.
Wayne A. Alexander from David J. Morris, property in Geistown Borough, $120,000.
JML Rentals LLC from Hood Enterprises LLC, property in Ferndale Borough, $25,000.
Christine Johnson from Connolly Real Estate Solutions LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $27,800.
Anthony J. Gibson from Corey D. Todaro, property in Adams Township, $155,000.
Gregory Brown from Carol Kowtoniuk, property in Westmont Borough, $72,000.
Evan Dabbs from Linda M. Dabbs, property in Lower Yoder Township, $45,000.
Justin Ray Gehman from Lisa A. Lester by Admrx., property in Richland Township, $40,000.
Donald V. Zeek from Mary Ann Nagrant, property in Stonycreek Township, $119,500.
Daniel George Solomon from Fannie Mae by attorney-in-fact, property in Southmont Borough, $131,100.
Rustic Tent Rental Co. from Jean Beyer, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $12,000.
Joseph V. Darcangelo from Owen M. Stark, property in Upper Yoder Township, $200,000.
Olivia J. Lorenzo from Patrick J. Esposito, property in Brownstown Borough, $80,000.
Build a Score LLC from Tona Donvell Booker, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $14,000.
Damion Smothers from Dennis J. Marone, property in Ferndale Borough, $65,000.
Josiah R. Bailey from Sarah M. Petrunak, property in Summerhill Borough, $87,000.
Keith R. Mock from George T. Cunkelman, property in Stonycreek Township, $85,000.
Adam Ayre from Freedom Junction Properties LLC, property in Southmont Borough, $179,100.
Allyson Rose Shroyer from Joseph A. Trotz, property in Brownstown Borough, $87,500.
Beverly A. Ragan from Melvin T. Criswell, property in Lower Yoder Township, $84,500.
Donald M. Buck from Barnyard Properties LLC, property in Cresson Borough, $25,500.
Helen McClaskie from Bradley Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Clearfield Township, $312,000.
Jody F. Seymore from William E. Graboski, property in Reade Township, $45,000.
Patrick Larotonda from September S. Guidry, property in Upper Yoder Township, $55,000.
Kevin Y. Houghton from Gregory K. Sponsler, property in Chest Township, $15,000.
William H. Devlin Jr. from Edward W. Benning, property in Upper Yoder Township, $318,000.
Keith Alan Easterbrook from Andrew Gornik, property in Upper Yoder Township, $158,000.
Deborah J. McCool from Beth Y. Butler, property in Richland Township, $100,000.
Cynthia A. Janak from Jack R. Lazer, property in Richland Township, $125,773.
James W. Shaw from Rodger Vorhauer, property in Jackson Township, $106,000.
David A. Kasuba from Dean A. Carpenter, property in Upper Yoder Township, $115,000.
Lana Lee from Carolyn M. Kaharick, property in Lower Yoder Township, $109,000.
Richard C. Stoll Sr. from Helen A. Gilchrist, property in Lower Yoder Township, $55,000.
Timothy S. Long from Ronald E. Snell, property in East Carroll Township, $10,000.
Bailey A. Piscatello from Ronald Locher, property in West Taylor Township, $168,500.
Kaitlyn Stiffler from Kathleen M. Doering, property in Richland Township, $55,350.
Steven Ray Burkett from Sandra A. Boland, property in Cassandra Borough, $103,000.
Brian Oshea from Massi & Co. Real Estate LLC, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $26,000.
Maratona Holdings LLC from David A. Fodor, property in Richland Township, $420,000.
Dennis J. Roles from Deborah E. Naworol, property in East Taylor Township, $35,000.
Mitchell R. Bulich from Steven R. Burkett, property in Adams Township, $84,000.
Wade A. Maul from Dustin L. Mowery, property in Portage Borough, $173,500.
David A. Sweeney from William E. Sabo Jr., property in Lorain Borough, $15,000.
Somerset County
Steven R. Miller from Robert V. McKenzie, property in Greenville Township, $125,083.
Arthur A. Rectenwald Revocable Trust from Joseph T. Minicucci, property in Addison Township, $198,000.
Robert M. Gates from Franklin D. Foster, property in Indian Lake Borough, $285,000.
Jill M. Dunmyer from Joseph V. D’Arcangelo, property in Windber Borough, $150,000.
Jason L. Winters from Larry Breitenstein, property in Jefferson Township, $91,000.
Zachary R. Gohn from Warren Richard Capenos Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $39,900.
Steven J. Koleszarik Sr. from Karen Mincek, property in Central City Borough, $30,000.
Jack L. Nelson from Donald J. Miller, property in Wellersburg Borough, $76,500.
Phoenix Redevelopment Co. from Seung Dae Moon, property in Addison Township, $110,000.
Chris Burkey from Dayle R. Campbell, property in Paint Township, $14,000.
Nathan Gray from William F. Georg, property in Paint Township, $57,500.
Daniel J. Yoder Revocable Living Trust from Justin Blackweider, property in Elk Lick Township, $140,000.
John A. Spangler from Lois E. Pletcher, property in Somerset Borough, $111,000.
John C. McGrail from Albert Page Shotwell Living Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $630,500.
Martin Kerr from Brian Homerosky, property in Jefferson Township, $175,000.
David Wetz from Edward J. Chiado, property in Stonycreek Township, $270,000.
Buckey J. Mitchell from Joseph Debevits, property in Windber Borough, $83,000.
Larry E. Davis Jr. from David A. Will, property in Somerset Township, $259,900.
Steven R. Miller from Donald E. Adkins, property in Greenville Township, $125,083.
Amanda L. Katawczik from Elizabeth M. Ziobro, property in Jefferson Township, $241,000.
Christopher L. Grabill from William L. Zoller Trust, property in Stonycreek Township, $250,000.
Kevin D. Bremer from Kevin D. Young, property in Jefferson Township, $120,000.
Michael R. Dowling from Kevin W. Balla, property in Jefferson Township, $135,000.
Debra J. Panucci from Mark J. Conley, property in Middlecreek Township, $250,000.
Benjamin Webb from James E. Ford, property in Jefferson Township, $129,000.
