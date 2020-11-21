The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County 

Paul S. Lorditch from Joseph T. Walls III, property in Westmont Borough, $93,000.

Benjamin R. Buchkovich from Brian S. Kovach, property in Ferndale Borough, $74,000.

John A. Rehar from David J. Carison, property in Southmont Borough, $215,000.

Christian J. Phillips from Frederick C. Meier, property in Jackson Township, $42,000.

Brian Lee McKendree from Barry T. Compton, property in Richland Township, $159,000.

William C. Seth from Janet R. Reed, by Exr., property in Richland Township, $148,500.

Randy C. Adams II from Lawrence K. Ernest by Admr., property in Johnstown 3rd Ward, $20,000.

David L. Borst from Joyce F. Slonceski, property in White Township, $15,000.

Brandon Love from Brian J. Simmers, property in White Township, $169,000.

Robyn Cheskiewicz from Charles J. Ferrell, property in Hastings Borough, $174,500.

Sondra D. Kelly from Lucille J. Settlemire, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johns-town’s 21st Ward, $15,000.

Robert A. Klezek from Bonnie McHugh, property in Blacklick Township, $65,000.

James E. Riek from Kathleen A. Chase, property in Westmont Borough, $230,000.

David C. Diamond from Susan E. Mahler, property in Richland Township, $122,700.

Aaron J. Brennsteiner from Cynthia A. Janak, property in Richland Township, $175,000.

Laura L. Hughes from David K. States, property in Cresson Borough, $130,000.

Jonas M. Mehall from Glenn A. Maimed, property in Adams Township, $300,000.

Redinvest LLC from Wells Fargo Bank, NA, property in East Conemaugh Township, $10,080.

Joseph C. Ruparcic from Evan D. Bennear, property in Southmont Borough, $110,000.

Martin J. Gehman Jr. from Carl G. Berkebile, property in Upper Yoder Township, $64,130.

Ronald Modeste from Jimmy Jamar Jules, property in Johns-town’s 11th Ward, $21,900.

Joseph Wayne Knipmeyer from Mary E. Wilson, property in Croyle Township, $107,000.

Benchmark Enterprises LLC from Michael J. Kmetz, property in Westmont Borough, $25,000.

Joseph D. Barber from Adam D. Watson, property in Lower Yoder Township, $110,000.

A51 Repa Properties LLC from John Clark, property in Johnstown’s 4th Ward, $60,000.

A51 Repa Properties LLC from John Clark, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $30,000.

Jerrod Wesley Moore from D&D Wood Sales Inc., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $35,000.

Ronald R. Cherico from Patrick R. Burk, by guardian, property in Gallitzin Borough, $25,000.

Joseph L. Sypniewski from Robert A. Harrison, property in Upper Yoder Township, $170,000.

Jessica M. Bougher from Amanda M. Hockenberry, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $65,000.

Sami Alshurafa from Janean S. Kulback, property in Richland Township, $12,000.

Lisa Lynne Starvis from WB Investment Properties Inc., property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $25,500.

Patrick R. Farabuagh from Sandra M. Worthington, property in Cresson Township, $74,000.

Douglas P. Murphy from James J. Link, property in Ebensburg Borough, $140,000.

Justin Miller from Michael J. Archey, property in Sankertown Borough, $113,000.

Todd Kamzik from Christopher J. Harasty, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $105,000.

Strategic Commercial Consulting LLC from Pamela Jean Kabo, property in Johnstown’s 10th Ward, $16,000.

Jordan Pletcher from Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Westmont Borough, $67,000.

Haylee L. Bunnell from Sherry A. Cummings, property in Richland Township, $377,500.

Michael D. Brockelman from Deborah J. Ivory, property in Elder Township, $315,000.

Romaisas Design & Properties LLC from Ramone Washington, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $30,000.

John Pazuchanics from Ernest Williams, property in White Township, $65,000.

Douglas K. Stump Jr. from Frank Mele Sr., property in Upper Yoder Township, $110,000.

Chad A. Cameron from William P. Nischalke, property in Westmont Borough, $60,950.

Amber E. Carr from Robert Fabina, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $27,000.

Mary Terranova from Bryan Porath, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $21,500.

Altoona Water Authority from Angela Coal Trust by trustee, property in Gallitzin Township, $1,844,289.

Kevin D. Simmons from Dustin P. Sherry, property in Westmont Borough, $92,000.

Right Property Group Limited from KE Equipment LLC, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $70,000.

R.E.D. Mantini LLC from Seyco Land Group LLC, property in Cambria Township, $625,000.

Leonard P. Arotin from Kristofer J. Howdyshell, property in White Township, $124,500.

Robert G. Ressler from Fred M. Julock, property in Blacklick Township, $48,000.

Todd L. Banks from Justine A. Peterson, property in Reade Township, $235,000.

Robert W. Neuner Sr. from Daniel H. Zurenda, property in Jackson Township, $20,700.

Joseph Mayes Jr. from John M. Pcola Jr., property in Adams Township, $30,000.

Austin Porada from Andrew P. Largent, property in Upper Yoder Township, $106,000.

Matthew J. George from Matthew A. Knopp, property in Munster Township, $45,000.

Jared F. Hite from David Lee Sharp, property in Allegheny Township, $120,000.

Ty A. Wagner from John J. Sladki, property in Stonycreek Township, $75,000.

William Penn Estates LLC from John Sirko Jr., property in Jackson Township, $300,000.

Elizabeth Orlosky from James L. Wike, property in Adams Township, $17,500.

Brian Shope from Gene A. Tewart, property in Portage Township, $21,500.

Todd M. Petrisko from Gerald F. Piddington, property in Lilly Borough, $135,000.

Kristofer J. Howdyshell from Brook James Brocious, property in Westmont Borough, $262,000.

Jeffrey E. Pounding from Jason R. Rumph, property in Southmont Borough, $415,000.

Andrew G. Hutsky from Christian M. Serenko, property in Portage Township, $260,000.

John P. Stibich from Donald F. Scholly, property in Johns-town’s 8th Ward, $55,000.

Matthew T. Rothhaar from Bernice T. Rittner by Exrx., property in Sankertown Borough, $143,000.

Andrea Roberts from West PA Properties LLC, property in Adams Township, $16,750.

Alex M. Ashcom from Maura Devine, property in Ferndale Borough, $28,000.

David E. Stephens from Donald G. Schellhammer Jr., property in East Conemaugh Borough, $10,000.

Kevin J. Wagner from John Joseph Letizia, property in Jackson Township, $25,000.

Rose Anderson from Hebert W. Davis, property in Ferndale Borough, $89,000.

Todd A. Barkley from Jane Cauffiel Thomson Family Limited Partnership, property in Conemaugh Township, $14,000.

Dakota W. Feyock from James M. Spisak, property in Conemaugh Township, $162,500.

Jason Oswalt from Carol L. Swanger by Admrx., property in Lower Yoder Township, $32,000.

Edward J. O’Brien III from Western PA Fur Farmers Cooperative Association, property in Allegheny Township, $22,500.

Jesse Sutt from Michael L. Henry, property in Lower Yoder Township, $45,592.40.

Keith R. Krouse from Georgeann Jakovcic, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $30,000.

Wayne A. Alexander from David J. Morris, property in Geistown Borough, $120,000.

JML Rentals LLC from Hood Enterprises LLC, property in Ferndale Borough, $25,000.

Christine Johnson from Connolly Real Estate Solutions LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $27,800.

Anthony J. Gibson from Corey D. Todaro, property in Adams Township, $155,000.

Gregory Brown from Carol Kowtoniuk, property in Westmont Borough, $72,000.

Evan Dabbs from Linda M. Dabbs, property in Lower Yoder Township, $45,000.

Justin Ray Gehman from Lisa A. Lester by Admrx., property in Richland Township, $40,000.

Donald V. Zeek from Mary Ann Nagrant, property in Stonycreek Township, $119,500.

Daniel George Solomon from Fannie Mae by attorney-in-fact, property in Southmont Borough, $131,100.

Rustic Tent Rental Co. from Jean Beyer, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $12,000.

Joseph V. Darcangelo from Owen M. Stark, property in Upper Yoder Township, $200,000.

Olivia J. Lorenzo from Patrick J. Esposito, property in Brownstown Borough, $80,000.

Build a Score LLC from Tona Donvell Booker, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $14,000.

Damion Smothers from Dennis J. Marone, property in Ferndale Borough, $65,000.

Josiah R. Bailey from Sarah M. Petrunak, property in Summerhill Borough, $87,000.

Keith R. Mock from George T. Cunkelman, property in Stonycreek Township, $85,000.

Adam Ayre from Freedom Junction Properties LLC, property in Southmont Borough, $179,100.

Allyson Rose Shroyer from Joseph A. Trotz, property in Brownstown Borough, $87,500.

Beverly A. Ragan from Melvin T. Criswell, property in Lower Yoder Township, $84,500.

Donald M. Buck from Barnyard Properties LLC, property in Cresson Borough, $25,500.

Helen McClaskie from Bradley Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Clearfield Township, $312,000.

Jody F. Seymore from William E. Graboski, property in Reade Township, $45,000.

Patrick Larotonda from September S. Guidry, property in Upper Yoder Township, $55,000.

Kevin Y. Houghton from Gregory K. Sponsler, property in Chest Township, $15,000.

William H. Devlin Jr. from Edward W. Benning, property in Upper Yoder Township, $318,000.

Keith Alan Easterbrook from Andrew Gornik, property in Upper Yoder Township, $158,000.

Deborah J. McCool from Beth Y. Butler, property in Richland Township, $100,000.

Cynthia A. Janak from Jack R. Lazer, property in Richland Township, $125,773.

James W. Shaw from Rodger Vorhauer, property in Jackson Township, $106,000.

David A. Kasuba from Dean A. Carpenter, property in Upper Yoder Township, $115,000.

Lana Lee from Carolyn M. Kaharick, property in Lower Yoder Township, $109,000.

Richard C. Stoll Sr. from Helen A. Gilchrist, property in Lower Yoder Township, $55,000.

Timothy S. Long from Ronald E. Snell, property in East Carroll Township, $10,000.

Bailey A. Piscatello from Ronald Locher, property in West Taylor Township, $168,500.

Kaitlyn Stiffler from Kathleen M. Doering, property in Richland Township, $55,350.

Steven Ray Burkett from Sandra A. Boland, property in Cassandra Borough, $103,000.

Brian Oshea from Massi & Co. Real Estate LLC, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $26,000.

Maratona Holdings LLC from David A. Fodor, property in Richland Township, $420,000.

Dennis J. Roles from Deborah E. Naworol, property in East Taylor Township, $35,000.

Mitchell R. Bulich from Steven R. Burkett, property in Adams Township, $84,000.

Wade A. Maul from Dustin L. Mowery, property in Portage Borough, $173,500.

David A. Sweeney from William E. Sabo Jr., property in Lorain Borough, $15,000.

Somerset County

Steven R. Miller from Robert V. McKenzie, property in Greenville Township, $125,083.

Arthur A. Rectenwald Revocable Trust from Joseph T. Minicucci, property in Addison Township, $198,000.

Robert M. Gates from Franklin D. Foster, property in Indian Lake Borough, $285,000.

Jill M. Dunmyer from Joseph V. D’Arcangelo, property in Windber Borough, $150,000.

Jason L. Winters from Larry Breitenstein, property in Jefferson Township, $91,000.

Zachary R. Gohn from Warren Richard Capenos Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $39,900.

Steven J. Koleszarik Sr. from Karen Mincek, property in Central City Borough, $30,000.

Jack L. Nelson from Donald J. Miller, property in Wellersburg Borough, $76,500.

Phoenix Redevelopment Co. from Seung Dae Moon, property in Addison Township, $110,000.

Chris Burkey from Dayle R. Campbell, property in Paint Township, $14,000.

Nathan Gray from William F. Georg, property in Paint Township, $57,500.

Daniel J. Yoder Revocable Living Trust from Justin Blackweider, property in Elk Lick Township, $140,000.

John A. Spangler from Lois E. Pletcher, property in Somerset Borough, $111,000.

John C. McGrail from Albert Page Shotwell Living Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $630,500.

Martin Kerr from Brian Homerosky, property in Jefferson Township, $175,000.

David Wetz from Edward J. Chiado, property in Stonycreek Township, $270,000.

Buckey J. Mitchell from Joseph Debevits, property in Windber Borough, $83,000.

Larry E. Davis Jr. from David A. Will, property in Somerset Township, $259,900.

Steven R. Miller from Donald E. Adkins, property in Greenville Township, $125,083.

Amanda L. Katawczik from Elizabeth M. Ziobro, property in Jefferson Township, $241,000.

Christopher L. Grabill from William L. Zoller Trust, property in Stonycreek Township, $250,000.

Kevin D. Bremer from Kevin D. Young, property in Jefferson Township, $120,000.

Michael R. Dowling from Kevin W. Balla, property in Jefferson Township, $135,000.

Debra J. Panucci from Mark J. Conley, property in Middlecreek Township, $250,000.

Benjamin Webb from James E. Ford, property in Jefferson Township, $129,000.

