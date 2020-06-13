The following are real estate transactions for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
RKFT LLC from Regency Enterprises LLC, property in Westmont Borough, $20,000.
Vincent Mione from Jeffrey J. Hahn, property in Ebensburg Borough, $141,500.
Frederick Wagner from Robert L. Sechman, property in Chest Township, $22,000.
Michael J. Szekeresh from John Szekeresh by Exr., property in Jackson Township, $12,000.
Charles J. Gauntner from Charles W. Gauntner, by Exr., property in Elder Township, $10,000.
Robert Weeks from Mark R. Firm, property in Ferndale Borough, $26,500.
Tyler R. Bailey from Kody James Weakland, property in Cambria Township, $215,000.
David W. Nileski II from Howard L. Gregg III, property in Cresson Borough, $49,500.
Matthew A. Zvonik Sr. from Timothy W. Bender, property in Adams Township, $148,400.
Daniel Metelsky from Janet R. Hornick, by Exrx., property in Geistown Borough, $90,000.
Christopher D. George from Gustavo G. Palacios, property in Richland Township, $195,000.
Garrett K. Olbert from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Susquehanna Township, $42,000.
Dustin Robert Ellenberger from Richard T. Penatzer, property in Adams Township, $101,000.
Jason Head from Grace M. Head, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $20,000.
Richard C. Russak from Zackery S. Bash, by Admrx., property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $11,000.
Duane Ramsey from Kenneth B. Artman, property in White Township, $12,500.
Devin Anthony Vickroy from Jerrod S. Cannistraci, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $55,000.
Johnstown Entertainment Realty LLC from Richland Ventures Inc., property in Richland Township, $400,000.
David Kells from William R. Freiwald, property in Chest Township, $15,500.
Medir Properties Inc. from Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, property in Gallitzin Borough, $16,500.
Donald Kern Jr. from James A. Shuman II, property in Daisytown Borough, $90,000.
Cliffside Investors LLC from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $11,049.
Kelsi L. Nicodemus from David J. Nicodemus, property in Adams Township, $90,000.
Holly McDowell from Joseph Divittorio, property in Lower Yoder Township, $74,518.
Ronald Brown II from Ryan James Campbell, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $69,200.
Wells Fargo Bank NA from Benjamin J. Fyffe, property in Southmont Borough, $67,502.30.
Karen R. Handel from Doreen Lengel, property in Portage Borough, $37,000.
Richard K. McDevitt from Diane L. Towry, property in Southmont Borough, $26,000.
Somerset County
Justin M. Gillingham from Jesse M. Heiple, property in Somerset Township, $96,000.
John Derek Robinson from Walter Lee, property in Jefferson Township, $54,250.
Thomas Lohr from Derron Twombly, property in Somerset Borough, $20,000.
Laura M. Mazefsky from Alice S. Kalla, property in Jefferson Township, $497,000.
Katalin Katanich-Burt from Gregory M. Spickard, property in Middlecreek Township, $265,000.
Erick W. Mattern from Michael S. Harding, property in Allegheny Township, $26,000.
David M. Hetrick from Elizabeth A. Fay Estate, property in Salisbury Borough, $13,000.
Joseph J. Murphy from Stanley A. Stanczyk Estate, property in Somerset Township, $151,500.
David Schafer from Rosemary L. Harmon Revocable Trust, property in Shade Township, $70,000.
Richard Thomas Labonski from Jeffrey Diehl, property in Indian Lake Borough, $14,000.
Dylan M. Mort from Matthew A. Harbaugh, property in Rockwood Borough, $109,000.
Jill Ellen Lewis from Thelma P. Shaffer by POA, property in Conemaugh Township, $10,000.
Indiana Lake Borough from John E. Weir, property in Indiana Lake Borough, $55,000.
Derek L. Schrader from William H. Altergott, property in Somerset Township, $375,000.
Bruce Smith from Scott Kauffman, property in Shade Township, $475,000.
Larry M. Cano from Frances Louise Coughenour Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $10,000.
Joseph Swank Jr. from Elizabeth M. Custer Estate, property in Stonycreek Township, $145,000.
Adam B. Kinsley from Leo A. Walters, property in Stonycreek Township, $69,000.
Terry E. Dornburg from Brenda L. Lichty, property in Elk Lick Township, $12,000.
David T. Leake from Rose M. Passaniti, property in Somerset Township, $220,000.
