The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
3S Rentals LLC from Russell J. Grieff, property in South Fork Borough, $32,000.
Nathaniel L. Crawley Jr. from David E. Godin, property in Chest Township, $58,000.
William Penn Estates LLC from Janet E. Johns, property in Jackson Township, $40,000.
Jamie K. Murphy from Elda A. Krumenacker, by attorney-in-fact, property in Carrolltown Borough, $91,400.
Robert J. Alt from Margaret A. Alt, by persons representative, property in Middle Taylor Township, $15,000.
Victoria Hammer from Edward J. Droz, property in Upper Yoder Township, $139,900.
Brian O. Bennett from Brenda L. Edwards, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $35,900.
James M. Campbell from Wenturine Brothers Lumber Inc., property in Blacklick Township, $105,000.
Matthew Lawrence Jordan from Donald C. Day, by attorney-in-fact, property in Ferndale Avenue, $64,000.
Gary Green from Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, property in Geistown Borough, $44,460.
Jesse Hoffman from Berwind Corp., property in Adams Township, $45,000.
Joseph L. McCall from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development Washington, D.C., property in Croyle Township, $71,250.
Hope M. Raslevich from Ryan S. Reynolds, property in East Taylor Township, $105,000.
Stacy L. Kostan from Diane L. Decker, property in Lilly Borough, $119,000.
Wolfpack Capital LLC from John R. Smith, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $38,000.
Wolfpack Capital LLC from Ann Marie Bennington, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $25,000.
Wolfpack Capital LLC from Michael Furguiele, property in Richland Township, $90,000.
Vanessa Colon Nieves from Brian K. Allison, property in Southmont Borough, $15,000.
Wolfpack Capital LLC from Irrevocable Asset Protection Sub Trust, by trustee, property in Geistown Borough, $112,000.
Wolfpack Capital LLC from Simon Properties, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $41,000.
Christina N. Robertson from Timothy Oravec, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $26,500.
Wolfpack Capital LLC from First National Bank of Pennsylvania, property in Ferndale Borough, $20,000.
Gretchen Shultz from Gary S. Boysza, property in Richland Township, $22,000.
Joseph Samuel Shanley from Cynthia L. Galford, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $143,000.
Antoinette Dicastanado from Andrea J. Colton, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $92,000.
GJ Property Holdings LLC from Jackson Acquisitions & Holdings LLC, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $59,903.20.
148 Olympic LLC from Uzelac Group Inc., property in Adams Township, $650,000.
Alicia L. Hritsko from Hawk Vesta II LLC, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $54,000.
Ryan J. Giblock from Thomas F. Giblock Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Lilly Borough, $90,000.
Francisco Olmeda from Christopher W. Sarver, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $18,000.
Traci L. Ondriezek from Ruth A. Burkey, by attorney-in-fact, property in Blacklick Township, $37,500.
Angel Unique Jackson from L&R Contracting Inc., property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $34,000.
Frank J. Mele Jr. from Robert E. Burnworth, property in Adams Township, $46,000.
Bryan Parkinson from Dustin T. Izing, property in Adams Township, $310,500.
Jean Harris from S&P Rentals Inc., property in Johns-town’s 17th Ward, $15,000.
Kristina M. Wagenen Van from John Lester Blough, property in Southmont Borough, $152,000.
Flora A. Haase from Terry J. Shean, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $35,000.
Matthew J. Gyure from Diane E. Bengtson, property in Westmont Borough, $125,000.
Wolfpack Capital LLC from Donald E. Baker, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $50,000.
Mehulkumar Patel from Aaron M. Quinn, property in Richland Township, $115,000.
Eric M. Stone from Margaret L. Hofecker, property in Jackson Township, $134,250.
Jeremiah A. Oneil III from Anastasia M. Batovsky, property in Southmont Borough, $104,900.
Hannah G. Vought from Marjorie Malloy, property in Summerhill Borough, $85,000.
John P. McQuillen from William J. Held Jr., property in Richland Township, $95,500.
Thomas A. Williams from Gregory M. Christina, property in Ebensburg Borough, $152,500.
Paul D. Simmons from Todd J. Berkebile, property in Stonycreek Township, $10,000.
Jeremiah M. Ward from William G. McKelvey, property in Adams Township, $84,900.
Zack Ye from Michael Jerome Kelly, property in Lorain Borough, $15,000.
Paul R. Kulick from Linda L. McClain, property in Portage Borough, $25,000.
One Candle Investments LLC from Robert J. Koch, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $102,000.
Felix J. Kos Jr. from Patrick F. Shaughnessey, property in Gallitzin Borough, $62,500.
Thomas R. Tyberg from Shawn C. Weaver, property in White Township, $117,000.
James J. Woolridge from Harish Manan, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $10,000.
Eric W. Presser from Joseph M. McAneny Jr., property in Richland Township, $264,000.
Anthony Hutzell from Tina L. Alexander, property in Richland Township, $93,050.
Jessica Marie Draeger from James L. Au, property in Ebensburg Borough, $142,500.
Michael L. Dobransky from Brenda R. Coleman, property in Susquehanna Township, $60,000.
Katherine E. Napier from Russell J. Driskel, property in Carrolltown Borough, $140,000.
James L. Bugala from Jeffrey J. Kuncleman, property in Ebensburg Borough, $165,000.
Alfred William Giordano from Edwin H. Tucker, property in Portage Borough, $110,000.
Somerset County
Luiz Antunes from Christopher S. Kukla, property in Jefferson Township, $197,500.
Pasquale Navarro Jr. from Kenneth L. Sanner, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $52,255.
Jeromy Nealon from Lee Property Management, property in Rockwood Borough, $75,000.
Douglas C. Wible from Tami L. Azorsky, property in Jefferson Township, $96,000.
Dylan Everett from Thomas E. Kapcsos Jr., property in Stonycreek Township, $149,000.
Jamie Eileen Miles from Brian K. Hortet, property in Jefferson Township, $147,500.
Richard Kline from Thomas J. Murphy, property in Jefferson Township, $168,000.
Shauna A. Campbell from Krystinia M. Sweatt, property in Windber Borough, $208,000.
Michael S. Piwowar from Cynthia A. Cook, property in Middlecreek Township, $400,000.
Jeffrey L. Kerr from Paul B. Livingston, property in Addison Township, $22,000.
Daniel S. Friday from Michael T. Terek, property in Jefferson Township, $180,000.
Rebecca L. Scheafer from Stephen C. Brom, property in Middlecreek Township, $275,000.
Charles A. Hokanson from Brian Kengor, property in Jefferson Township, $165,000.
Frank Pfenning from Joseph D. Lavrich Jr., property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $22,500.
Bradley K. Lavan from Andrew Gindlesperger, property in Somerset Borough, $128,500.
John Drozinski from Scott D. Berkebile, property in Conemaugh Township, $132,500.
Glenda Faye Vansickle from Harry R. Whetsell Jr., property in Addison Borough, $60,000.
Jeffry N. Griffith from Emilio Corsetti, property in Indian Lake Borough, $220,000.
Brent Williams from Jacob M. Craig, property in Somerset Township, $228,000.
Luther Weaver from James P. Snyder, property in Somerset Borough, $130,306.50.
Jonathan Miller from Judy K. Johnson, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $57,000.
Benjamin L. Benedict from Tillie F. Kimmel, property in Stoystown Borough, $47,000.
Donald G. Diller from Timothy Speigle, property in Jenner Township, $50,000.
Chad H. Jodon from Paul S. McGrath Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $255,000.
Matthew Livengood Irrevocable Trust from Scott A. Drake, property in Casselman Borough, $10,000.
Mark A. Shumaker from Mary J. Yingling, property in Hooversville Borough, $82,000.
Dennis Counihan from Daniel B. Jezek, property in Middlecreek Township, $156,800.
H.V. Robertson Residential from Thomas Luckinich, property in Jefferson Township, $80,000.
Justin B. Wise from Michael Tully Williams, property in Indian Lake Borough, $12,900.
Harold R. Meyers Jr. from Christopher Loiodici, property in Casselman Borough, $160,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.