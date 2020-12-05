The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

3S Rentals LLC from Russell J. Grieff, property in South Fork Borough, $32,000.

Nathaniel L. Crawley Jr. from David E. Godin, property in Chest Township, $58,000.

William Penn Estates LLC from Janet E. Johns, property in Jackson Township, $40,000.

Jamie K. Murphy from Elda A. Krumenacker, by attorney-in-fact, property in Carrolltown Borough, $91,400.

Robert J. Alt from Margaret A. Alt, by persons representative, property in Middle Taylor Township, $15,000.

Victoria Hammer from Edward J. Droz, property in Upper Yoder Township, $139,900.

Brian O. Bennett from Brenda L. Edwards, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $35,900.

James M. Campbell from Wenturine Brothers Lumber Inc., property in Blacklick Township, $105,000.

Matthew Lawrence Jordan from Donald C. Day, by attorney-in-fact, property in Ferndale Avenue, $64,000.

Gary Green from Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, property in Geistown Borough, $44,460.

Jesse Hoffman from Berwind Corp., property in Adams Township, $45,000.

Joseph L. McCall from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development Washington, D.C., property in Croyle Township, $71,250.

Hope M. Raslevich from Ryan S. Reynolds, property in East Taylor Township, $105,000.

Stacy L. Kostan from Diane L. Decker, property in Lilly Borough, $119,000.

Wolfpack Capital LLC from John R. Smith, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $38,000.

Wolfpack Capital LLC from Ann Marie Bennington, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $25,000.

Wolfpack Capital LLC from Michael Furguiele, property in Richland Township, $90,000.

Vanessa Colon Nieves from Brian K. Allison, property in Southmont Borough, $15,000.

Wolfpack Capital LLC from Irrevocable Asset Protection Sub Trust, by trustee, property in Geistown Borough, $112,000.

Wolfpack Capital LLC from Simon Properties, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $41,000.

Christina N. Robertson from Timothy Oravec, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $26,500.

Wolfpack Capital LLC from First National Bank of Pennsylvania, property in Ferndale Borough, $20,000.

Gretchen Shultz from Gary S. Boysza, property in Richland Township, $22,000.

Joseph Samuel Shanley from Cynthia L. Galford, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $143,000.

Antoinette Dicastanado from Andrea J. Colton, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $92,000.

GJ Property Holdings LLC from Jackson Acquisitions & Holdings LLC, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $59,903.20.

148 Olympic LLC from Uzelac Group Inc., property in Adams Township, $650,000.

Alicia L. Hritsko from Hawk Vesta II LLC, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $54,000.

Ryan J. Giblock from Thomas F. Giblock Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Lilly Borough, $90,000.

Francisco Olmeda from Christopher W. Sarver, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $18,000.

Traci L. Ondriezek from Ruth A. Burkey, by attorney-in-fact, property in Blacklick Township, $37,500.

Angel Unique Jackson from L&R Contracting Inc., property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $34,000.

Frank J. Mele Jr. from Robert E. Burnworth, property in Adams Township, $46,000.

Bryan Parkinson from Dustin T. Izing, property in Adams Township, $310,500.

Jean Harris from S&P Rentals Inc., property in Johns-town’s 17th Ward, $15,000.

Kristina M. Wagenen Van from John Lester Blough, property in Southmont Borough, $152,000.

Flora A. Haase from Terry J. Shean, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $35,000.

Matthew J. Gyure from Diane E. Bengtson, property in Westmont Borough, $125,000.

Wolfpack Capital LLC from Donald E. Baker, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $50,000.

Mehulkumar Patel from Aaron M. Quinn, property in Richland Township, $115,000.

Eric M. Stone from Margaret L. Hofecker, property in Jackson Township, $134,250.

Jeremiah A. Oneil III from Anastasia M. Batovsky, property in Southmont Borough, $104,900.

Hannah G. Vought from Marjorie Malloy, property in Summerhill Borough, $85,000.

John P. McQuillen from William J. Held Jr., property in Richland Township, $95,500.

Thomas A. Williams from Gregory M. Christina, property in Ebensburg Borough, $152,500.

Paul D. Simmons from Todd J. Berkebile, property in Stonycreek Township, $10,000.

Jeremiah M. Ward from William G. McKelvey, property in Adams Township, $84,900.

Zack Ye from Michael Jerome Kelly, property in Lorain Borough, $15,000.

Paul R. Kulick from Linda L. McClain, property in Portage Borough, $25,000.

One Candle Investments LLC from Robert J. Koch, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $102,000.

Felix J. Kos Jr. from Patrick F. Shaughnessey, property in Gallitzin Borough, $62,500.

Thomas R. Tyberg from Shawn C. Weaver, property in White Township, $117,000.

James J. Woolridge from Harish Manan, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $10,000.

Eric W. Presser from Joseph M. McAneny Jr., property in Richland Township, $264,000.

Anthony Hutzell from Tina L. Alexander, property in Richland Township, $93,050.

Jessica Marie Draeger from James L. Au, property in Ebensburg Borough, $142,500.

Michael L. Dobransky from Brenda R. Coleman, property in Susquehanna Township, $60,000.

Katherine E. Napier from Russell J. Driskel, property in Carrolltown Borough, $140,000.

James L. Bugala from Jeffrey J. Kuncleman, property in Ebensburg Borough, $165,000.

Alfred William Giordano from Edwin H. Tucker, property in Portage Borough, $110,000.

Somerset County

Luiz Antunes from Christopher S. Kukla, property in Jefferson Township, $197,500.

Pasquale Navarro Jr. from Kenneth L. Sanner, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $52,255.

Jeromy Nealon from Lee Property Management, property in Rockwood Borough, $75,000.

Douglas C. Wible from Tami L. Azorsky, property in Jefferson Township, $96,000.

Dylan Everett from Thomas E. Kapcsos Jr., property in Stonycreek Township, $149,000.

Jamie Eileen Miles from Brian K. Hortet, property in Jefferson Township, $147,500.

Richard Kline from Thomas J. Murphy, property in Jefferson Township, $168,000.

Shauna A. Campbell from Krystinia M. Sweatt, property in Windber Borough, $208,000.

Michael S. Piwowar from Cynthia A. Cook, property in Middlecreek Township, $400,000.

Jeffrey L. Kerr from Paul B. Livingston, property in Addison Township, $22,000.

Daniel S. Friday from Michael T. Terek, property in Jefferson Township, $180,000.

Rebecca L. Scheafer from Stephen C. Brom, property in Middlecreek Township, $275,000.

Charles A. Hokanson from Brian Kengor, property in Jefferson Township, $165,000.

Frank Pfenning from Joseph D. Lavrich Jr., property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $22,500.

Bradley K. Lavan from Andrew Gindlesperger, property in Somerset Borough, $128,500.

John Drozinski from Scott D. Berkebile, property in Conemaugh Township, $132,500.

Glenda Faye Vansickle from Harry R. Whetsell Jr., property in Addison Borough, $60,000.

Jeffry N. Griffith from Emilio Corsetti, property in Indian Lake Borough, $220,000.

Brent Williams from Jacob M. Craig, property in Somerset Township, $228,000.

Luther Weaver from James P. Snyder, property in Somerset Borough, $130,306.50.

Jonathan Miller from Judy K. Johnson, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $57,000.

Benjamin L. Benedict from Tillie F. Kimmel, property in Stoystown Borough, $47,000.

Donald G. Diller from Timothy Speigle, property in Jenner Township, $50,000.

Chad H. Jodon from Paul S. McGrath Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $255,000.

Matthew Livengood Irrevocable Trust from Scott A. Drake, property in Casselman Borough, $10,000.

Mark A. Shumaker from Mary J. Yingling, property in Hooversville Borough, $82,000.

Dennis Counihan from Daniel B. Jezek, property in Middlecreek Township, $156,800.

H.V. Robertson Residential from Thomas Luckinich, property in Jefferson Township, $80,000.

Justin B. Wise from Michael Tully Williams, property in Indian Lake Borough, $12,900.

Harold R. Meyers Jr. from Christopher Loiodici, property in Casselman Borough, $160,000.

