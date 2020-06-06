The following are real estate transactions for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Johnette J. Mathieson from Lois E. Hartland, by attorney-in-fact, property in Upper Yoder Township, $55,000.
Nicholas J. Teeter from Phyllis Lombardo, property in Richland Township, $339,900.
Nathan Shall from Paul J. Tononi, property in Adams Township, $330,000.
Nicole M. Wozny from Patrick A. Tsikalas, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $34,000.
Jerod W. Boyer from John J. Fabo by Guardian, property in Croyle Township, $38,500.
Michael E. Miller from John H. McClelland Jr., property in Summerhill Township, $110,000.
Justin M. Spaid from Brittany A. Spaid, property in Washington Township, $11,000.
Cynthia Borgella from Jason J. Kaplitz, property in Dale Borough, $12,000.
Todd R. Lappi from Robert A. Derose by attorney-in-fact, property in Gallitzin Borough, $119,900.
Guardian Angels Guided Support Inc. from CNB Bank, property in West Carroll Township, $11,000.
James F. Luther from Michelle A. Gates, property in White Township, $15,000.
Andy J. Mulhollen from Robert Matthews, property in Reade Township, $15,000.
Gary D. Fowler from Valerie J. Turner, property in Chest Township, $28,000.
Nicole M. Panick from Mary Jane Gates Siatkowski by attorney-in-fact, property in Cresson Borough, $125,000.
Scott Joseph Mina from Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust by attorney-in-fact, property in Westmont Borough, $38,000.
Gabrielle Harasty from Cory Hunter Stormer, property in Cambria Township, $100,000.
Nicholas C. Kerr from Raymond H. Kinnear, property in Upper Yoder Township, $18,000
Rosemary Johnson from Ryan J. Carlino Jr., property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $13,000.
Naquan Ramsey from Charlene M. Wilson by Admr., property in Johnstown’s 13th Ward, $17,500.
Brennan M. Sossong from Rose Ann Battista, property in Cambria Township, $250,000.
Jamie G. Blake from Florence Ann Blake by Clerk Orphans Court, property in Hastings Borough, $33,750.
Cory Villa from Sandra Zettle, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $67,000.
Mark Joseph Rematt from Cindy L. Servello, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $22,500.
Consistent Efforts LLC from Mary G. Farel, by attorney-in-fact, property in South Fork Borough, $60,000.
Thomas D. Nash from Kevin A. Wallace, property in Reade Township, $40,000.
Mark A. Kohart from William J. Valko, property in Summerhill Township, $40,000.
Carol L. Myers from Brenda L. Dolan, property in Ebensburg Borough, $105,000.
Resolved Realty LLC from James J. Single, property in Johnstown’s 3rd Ward, $16,000.
Sharon Hudson from Susan W. Williams, property in Stonycreek Township, $85,000.
BW Rental Properties LLC from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Upper Yoder Township, $35,213.
Sherry Farms LLC from Eugene A. Bowers Living Trust by Trustee, property in Cambria Township, $40,000.
Kitty Corey Christensen from Bonnie A. Bernardy by Exrx., property in Westmont Borough, $56,000.
Luke J. Lucas from Alan J. Hrovath, property in Adams Township, $125,000.
Helen M. Moore from Gary Bernat, property in Adams Township, $75,000.
Westmont Investment Properties LLC from Wells Fargo Bank National Association Trust, property in Richland Township, $43,000.
Daniella Dirosa from Donald L. Kern Jr., property in Richland Township, $305,000.
Commonwealth Charter Academy Charter School from Feeder Canal Association Inc., property in Johnstown’s 3rd Ward and 9th Ward, $540,000.
Joseph Charles Beyer III from Heide Sedwick by attorney-in-fact, property in Portage Borough, $79,000.
Tim S. McClain from Connie J. McClain, property in Richland Township, $150,000.
Paxker Properties LLC from Robert L. Miller by Exrx., property in Richland Township, $30,000.
Carrie Ann Waldron from Timothy A. Byich, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $40,000.
Marilou M. Rayngay from Assets Investment Co. LLC, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $145,000.
Christopher David Kline from Donald W. Paronish, property in Elder Township, $125,000.
B.S. Realty LLC from Joseph L. Inzana, property in Ebensburg Borough, $20,000.
Timothy P. Kozak from Paul L. Liszewski, property in Upper Yoder Township, $300,000.
Justin N. Corson from Peggy A. Corson, property in East Taylor Township, $53,000.
Michael A. Novak from Thomas P. Rounsley, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $45,050.
Megan L. McAnulty from Galen J. George, property in Adams Township, $265,000.
Rosana Lima from West PA Properties LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $10,000.
Christopher J. Hollen from Peggy Ann Diehl, property in Loretto Borough, $129,000.
Hailey I. Dixon from Matthew Urban, property in Hastings Borough, $23,000.
Emily M. Metzgar from Travis M. Feathers, property in Richland Township, $160,000.
Rodney Shannon from JP Homes Inc., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $16,000.
Michael John Yuhas from Joel Benjamin Wantiez, property in Adams Township, $34,000.
People 4 People Inc. from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Lower Yoder Township, $45,050.
Kaitlyn E. Lemaster from Esther M. Lupinetti, property in Gallitzin Township, $74,900.
Mark K. Bender from Paul F. Balzano, property in East Carroll Township, $110,000.
Jerry Watson from Richard W. Skiles, property in Richland Township, $25,000.
Michael R. Stewardson from James J. Babish, property in Upper Yoder Township, $289,500.
Somerset County
Brian K. Hortert from John J. Fugal Jr., property in Jefferson Township, $400,000.
Zachary Crandall from Michael J. Cannonie, property in Windber Borough, $10,000.
Tiffany Nicole Latuch from Romesburg Media Group, property in Somerset Borough, $87,500.
Sandra G. Varner from Marilyn J. Varner, property in Paint Borough, $45,000.
Jason D. Spicer from Charles R. Rohrer Jr., property in Ogle Township, $91,000.
Mark E. Lucas Sr. from Patricia M. Younkin, property in Somerset Township, $59,000.
Karl W. Maust from Freda M. Robertson Estate, property in Salisbury Borough, $82,000.
Joseph B. Wyant from Joyce Ann Beachley Estate, property in Berlin Borough, $250,000.
Basin Industries from James Martin Brant Estate, property in Indian Lake Borough, $260,000.
Thomas E. Trimeloni from Jane Ellen Shelby Shumski/POA, property in Shade Township, $228,000.
Jennifer R. Riggs from Kimberly L. Beam, property in Brothersvalley Township, $130,000.
Matthew E. Walker from Nicole A. Walker, property in Stonycreek Township, $280,000.
Scott A. Swartzwelder from Theresa R. Lassinger, property in Jenner Township, $130,000.
Bennie A. Fisher from Terry M. Pletcher Trust, property in Elk Lick Township, $300,000.
Jason T. Weber from Matthew Burkett, property in Benson Borough, $117,000.
Randy Walker from David L. Stutzman, property in Brothersvalley Township, $35,000.
Joshua G. Mankey from Wendy R. Kelly, property in Meyersdale Borough, $27,000.
Wells Fargo Bank from Adam W. Grasser, by sheriff, property in Addison Township, $30,000.
Stephen M. Clark from Richard G. Weyand, property in Quemahoning Township, $110,000.
Roberto D. Terraza from Sophia Koval Estate, property in Central City Borough, $25,000.
David Henk from Thomas G. Tweardy, property in Stonycreek Township, $291,500.
