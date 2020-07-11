The following are real estate transactions for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
John Slovikosky from Laurel Run Sportsman Club Inc., property in Dean Township, $22,000.
Anthony J. Delic from Bruce M. Schutte, property in White Township, $10,000.
Maison Austin from Natalie L. Warren, by Agent, property in Southmont Borough, $53,000.
Cheriee Donn Henderson from Robert L. Smeal Jr., property in Westmont Borough, $130,850.
Selina M. Ford from George H. Watkins, property in White Township, $10,000.
Ronald Dibble from Frank R. Cassisi, property in Portage Township, $24,000.
Forrest G. Spangler from Jason Ober LLC, property in Richland Township, $170,000.
David T. Horten from Barrie D. Greene, property in Richland Township, $125,000.
Kevin Anagnostou from Jon E. Billetdeaux, property in Westmont Borough, $175,000.
Christopher C. Polacek from Robert B. Walker, property in Richland Township, $310,000.
Thomas J. Byrnes Jr. from Harold A. Moreland, property in Gallitzin Borough, $55,000.
John A. Wilt from Lois E. Kos by Admrx., property in Gallitzin Borough, $20,000.
Cody Green from Alice M. Christ, property in Portage Township, $45,000.
Robert E. Mikesell from Eugene F. Slebodnick, property in Blacklick Township, $166,000.
Eugene Francis Sledbodnick from Robert E. Simendinger, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $165,000.
Thomas Smith III from Robert A. Solarczyk, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $18,000.
Jason S. Page from Jacquelyn D. Faher, property in Scalp Level Borough, $12,000.
Eugene Franklin Burkett III from Karen J. Straub, by attorney-in-fact, property in Southmont Borough, $68,794.
Paula Jo Kline from Thomas R. Gray Estate by Exrx., property in Barr Township, $20,000.
Joseph M. Lecorchick from Robert A. Shonsky, property in Susquehanna Township, $30,000.
William A. McGhee from Gary R. Fleegle Sr., property in Upper Yoder Township, $180,250.
Michaela E. Dempsie from Caroline Wilks, property in Cresson Township, $110,000.
JNL Realty from Sylvia M. Wilson, by Exrx., property in South Fork Borough, $21,000.
Joseph M. Pompa from Eve A. Kline, property in Patton Borough, $48,000.
Kevin Scalise from Loretta Kilmek, property in Susquehanna Township, $45,000.
Alexander J. Pozun from Richard D. Schroeder, property in Southmont Borough, $355,000.
Cameron A. Kohler from Eleanor L. Bartlebaugh, by Agent, property in Geistown Borough, $101,500.
Martin J. Muraski from Michael D. McVicker, property in Portage Borough, $49,300.
Roy Rosa from Timothy Sutter, property in Chest Township, $20,000.
Brent T. Sholtis from Buchanan Family Trust by trustee, property in Jackson Township, $16,000.
Jean Beyer from Paul A. Bichko, by Trust, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $13,000.
William J. Carnell from Vaughn A. Stufft, by Trust, property in Ferndale Borough, $11,000.
Brian J. Bobolsky from Ruth connelly Glass by Exrx, property in Portage Borough, $41,160.
Rebecca A. Elkin from Ken Artman, property in White Township, $10,500.
Somerset County
Nicholas P. Palashoff II from Mary Anne G. Fitzgerald, property in Indian Lake Borough, $196,222.50.
Brugh Family Farm from Norma R. Brugh Estate, property in Milford Township, $147,000.
Matthew J. Burkett from Michael J. Burkett, property in Benson Borough, $30,000.
William Georg from Terry L. St. Clair, property in Indian Lake Borough, $97,500.
Austin J. Knupp from Audrey Adel Knupp Estate, property in Jefferson Township, $40,000.
Tammy S. Strohm from Florence M. Brown Estate, property in Boswell Borough, $85,000.
Jonathan Thiele from Tammy S. Strohm, property in Shanksville Borough, $77,000.
Donna Wilhelm from Justin Dean Yutzy, property in Meyersdale Borough, $75,000.
Christopher J. Renn from Stephen J. Renn Jr., property in Allegheny Township, $32,490.
Evelyn G. Boyd from Sauer Trust, property in Somerset Township, $175,000.
Michael Bartos from Michael O. Murtagh, property in Somerset Borough, $97,000.
Kevin W. Beener from George R. Beener, property in Milford Township, $109,439.37.
Cole R. Beener from George R. Beener, property in Milford Township, $82,878.63.
Bryan A. McCuch from James Swanson, property in Paint Township, $51,162.
Travis Shockey from Pauline G. Jenney, property in Wellersburg Borough, $50,000.
William J. Urbanik from Robert A. Landers, property in Indian Lake Borough, $189,000.
Joel A. Delancy from Arlene Harding Baer Estate, property in Summit Township, $125,000.
Larry D. Blackburn from Nellie V. Casale Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $47,000.
Larry D. Blackburn from Nellie V. Casale Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $33,000.
Haley M. Edwards from Enoch Z. McRae, property in Conemaugh Township, $57,500.
Brian Joseph Rickert from Neely R. Conn, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $87,000.
Colleen Rebecca Tirpak from Scott Patry, property in Jefferson Township, $190,000.
Hillcrest Park from Ward Realty Ventures Hillcrest, property in Somerset Township, $3,600,000.
Alexander M. Yacynych from Roseann Wolfe, property in Meyersdale Borough, $40,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.