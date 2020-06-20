The following are real estate transactions for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Anthony D. Degol from Norman R. Berzonsky by Admrx., property in Ebensburg Borough, $50,000.

Evangelia Lunetto from Todd C. Allison, property in Adams Township, $75,000.

Family Lease LLC from Nancy L. Engle, property in Southmont Borough, $31,000.

Ronald A. Wolf Sr. from Jubilee Property Management LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $18,000.

Chad J. Weaver from Paul J. Balough, property in Clearfield Township, $155,000.

Richard L. Robertson from Don A. Lowry, property in Upper Yoder Township, $249,000.

Samuel R. Romano from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, property in Upper Yoder Township, $57,500.

Tracey Koontz from Deborah A. Keller, property in Ehrenfeld Borough, $40,000.

Home Proud Properties LLC from Brenda M. Foreman, property in Ferndale Borough, $54,000.

Georgia L. Miller from Holly S. Vargo, property in Westmont Borough, $20,000.

Aaron E. Haag from Mary R. Heinlein, property in Lorain Borough, $15,000.

Paul J. Balough from Janet L. Hoover, property in Cambria Township, $24,000.

Scott J. Crynock from Angela Coal Trust by Trustee, property in Portage Township, $92,987.50.

Randall P. Yost from Patrick Yost, property in Richland Township, $350,000.

Michael S. McGough from Lori A. Coslow, property in Upper Yoder Township, $125,500.

Daniel Chapman from Gerianne M. Litwalk by Exr., property in Upper Yoder Township, $42,000.

Melissa Ann Pribozie from Marlene A. Polak, property in Upper Yoder Township, $122,500.

William B. Deter Jr. from Pearl Marie Kassick, by Admrx., property in East Conemaugh Borough, $31,500.

Somerset County

Troy James Pauley from Gene A. Payton, property in Addison Township, $62,000.

Cloyd L. Sumey from CNH Properties, property in Shade Township, $82,000.

Merrill Enterprises Inc. from Sally M. Ancona, property in Northampton Township, $60,000.

Merrill Enterprises Inc. from Meredith A. Merrill, property in Northampton Township, $60,000.

Merrill Enterprises Inc. from Patricia M. Hankinson, property in Northampton Township, $60,000.

Tags

Recommended for you