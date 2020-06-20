The following are real estate transactions for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Anthony D. Degol from Norman R. Berzonsky by Admrx., property in Ebensburg Borough, $50,000.
Evangelia Lunetto from Todd C. Allison, property in Adams Township, $75,000.
Family Lease LLC from Nancy L. Engle, property in Southmont Borough, $31,000.
Ronald A. Wolf Sr. from Jubilee Property Management LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $18,000.
Chad J. Weaver from Paul J. Balough, property in Clearfield Township, $155,000.
Richard L. Robertson from Don A. Lowry, property in Upper Yoder Township, $249,000.
Samuel R. Romano from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, property in Upper Yoder Township, $57,500.
Tracey Koontz from Deborah A. Keller, property in Ehrenfeld Borough, $40,000.
Home Proud Properties LLC from Brenda M. Foreman, property in Ferndale Borough, $54,000.
Georgia L. Miller from Holly S. Vargo, property in Westmont Borough, $20,000.
Aaron E. Haag from Mary R. Heinlein, property in Lorain Borough, $15,000.
Paul J. Balough from Janet L. Hoover, property in Cambria Township, $24,000.
Scott J. Crynock from Angela Coal Trust by Trustee, property in Portage Township, $92,987.50.
Randall P. Yost from Patrick Yost, property in Richland Township, $350,000.
Michael S. McGough from Lori A. Coslow, property in Upper Yoder Township, $125,500.
Daniel Chapman from Gerianne M. Litwalk by Exr., property in Upper Yoder Township, $42,000.
Melissa Ann Pribozie from Marlene A. Polak, property in Upper Yoder Township, $122,500.
William B. Deter Jr. from Pearl Marie Kassick, by Admrx., property in East Conemaugh Borough, $31,500.
Somerset County
Troy James Pauley from Gene A. Payton, property in Addison Township, $62,000.
Cloyd L. Sumey from CNH Properties, property in Shade Township, $82,000.
Merrill Enterprises Inc. from Sally M. Ancona, property in Northampton Township, $60,000.
Merrill Enterprises Inc. from Meredith A. Merrill, property in Northampton Township, $60,000.
Merrill Enterprises Inc. from Patricia M. Hankinson, property in Northampton Township, $60,000.
