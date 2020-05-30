The following are real estate transactions for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Kathleen A. Jaskula from Thomas M. Mowry, property in Westmont Borough, $114,000.
Perry W. Barron from Leonard J. Edelmann, property in Upper Yoder Township, $50,000.
Randy Joe Hibshman from Crystal L. Rummel, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $61,000.
Heather J. Armann from Jerry Lee Hileman Jr., property in Lorain Borough, $47,900.
Allen W. Bailey from Dennis W. Shadron, property in Johns-town’s 20th Ward, $20,000.
Joshua M. Himmer from Greathouse Manor Inc., property in Cresson Township, $25,000.
Joshua David Lupek from Brandon C. McCreary, property in Conemaugh Township, $229,000.
Northern Cambria Municipal Authority from Paula M. Becker, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $75,000.
Ian Bliss from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. by attorney-in-fact, property in Scalp Level Borough, $132,000.
Arthur L. Black from Theda J. Green by Exr., property in Portage Borough, $30,000.
John David Krill from Wells Fargo Bank NA, property in East Taylor Township, $10,000.
Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC from First York LLC, property in Southmont Borough, $14,000.
Russell A. Speight from Raymond M. Eckenrode, property in Patton Borough, $140,000.
Richard A. Grieco from Carol Ann Hower, property in Stonycreek Township, $104,000.
Riverside Valley Properties LLC from Coal Tubin Pennsylvania LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $36,000.
Stephen Mark Bobby from Brady Family Trust by Trustee, property in Cambria Township, $75,000.
Andrew P. Digiaimo from Charles E. Naugle Jr. by Exrx., property in Adams Township, $75,000.
Somerset County
Kenneth D. Twardziak from Cynthia H. Decewicz, property in Paint Township, $110,000.
Gregory H. Wirfel from Janis Melone Revocable Trust, property in Quemahoning Township, $296,000.
Herbert M. Spengler from Dennis Neri, property in Jenner Township, $129,000.
Bryan Lee Morris from Christy L. Howsare, property in Wellersburg Borough, $83,305.50.
Greg S. Whorral from Nancy L. Shipley, property in Indian Lake Borough, $217,250.
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. from Randy S. Miller II, property in Conemaugh Township, $96,500.
Stefanie N. Sturtz from Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., property in Conemaugh Township, $62,900.
Jacob T. Musselman from Barbara J. Kudasik Estate, property in New Baltimore Borough, $70,000.
Nadine Rentals from Dennis Naugle, property in Conemaugh Township, $183,113.50.
Joshua Staedt from Ben A. Cramer Sr., property in Lincoln Township, $120,000.
Jason S. Dewitt from Jerry J. Klotz, property in Somerset Borough, $89,250.
Justin K. Onder from Stanley Semenko Estate, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $26,500.
Brian E. Stair from Jeffrey L. Ward Jr., property in Brothersvalley Township, $250,000.
Edward Krall from Frank Bellay, property in Jefferson Township, $154,150.
Nathan J. Kelly from Shawn R. Barron, property in Somerset Township, $125,000.
Timothy E. Hutchens Sr. from James L. Fieg Estate, property in Somerset Township, $30,000.
