The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Wayne A. Sillaman Jr. from Roy H. Spiers, property in White Township, $65,000.
First Commonwealth Bank from Michael A. Novelli, by sheriff, property in Westmont Borough, $19,922.51.
Richard J. Barkley from Robert L. Sweeney, property in Daisytown Borough, $14,000.
Harvey Rowe from John T. Grumbling, property in Johns-town’s 11th Ward, 12,000.
John E. Eckenrode from Neil A. Sharbaugh, property in Carrolltown Borough, $16,000.
Elizabeth S. Smego from Meghan M. Perrone, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $112,500.
Vasu Bhushan from Matthew L. Harnett, property in Johns-town’s 20th Ward, $13,200.
Enoch Z. McRae from Rodriguez Family Trusty, by trustee, property in Upper Yoder Township, $175,000.
Robert Alan Hallead from Barkhymer Family Trust, by trustee, property in Lower Yoder Township, $39,500.
Caleb M. Oldham from Edward L. Thompson, property in Blacklick Township, $45,200.
Ethan E. Yakicic from Paul F. Madey & Jeanette M. Madey Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Cambria Township, $140,000.
Norman Waye Wolfe from Alfred E. Ingham, property in Dean Township, $15,000.
Carrie A. Bart from Frederick T. Gailey Jr., property in Lilly Borough, $64,900.
Brandon J. Baker from Frances M. Pawloski, property in Portage Township, $20,000.
Merry Lee Hofmann from Della A. Collins, property in Ferndale Borough, $52,500.
Nicole Furnari from Clarence R. Johnson & Magdalene Johnson Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Stonycreek Township, $85,000.
Shanna Stombaugh from Ronald Stephen Dibert, property in Summerhill Township, $25,000.
Sarah B. Martin from Bertha M. Felosky, property in Johns-town’s 20th Ward, $19,200.
George A. Bryant III from Loggia Monte Carmelo Lodge 1259 Order Sons of Italy America, by trust, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $50,000.
Amy K. Wolfe from Joseph R. Adams, by attorney-in-fact, property in Hastings Borough, $12,500.
Nathan A. Hunt from Jamie L. Richards, property in Cambria Township, $117,000.
Ashley A. Yoder from Craig J. Yoder, property in Blacklick Township, $115,000.
Amanda L. Bee from Matthew J. Gyure, property in Southmont Borough, $72,900.
Michael Hamacek from Ruth E. Dudak, property in Westmont Borough, $22,500.
Deborah Jean Karstens from Alex D. Morgan, property in Westmont Borough, $160,000.
KDC Property Management LLC from John M. Rubis, by sheriff, property in Vintondale Borough, $22,500.
Roy E. Shaffer Jr. from Betty J. Shaffer, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $112,000.
Carrie A. Berchick from Mark J. Staib, property in Lower Yoder Township, $74,000.
James T. Whiteford from Rose E. Strenko, property in Blacklick Township, $50,000.
Dillon A. Legeer from Ryan B. Tyrrell, property in Stonycreek Township, $43,990.
Arnold P. Becker Sr. from Eva J. Zonts, property in Gallitzin Borough, $25,500.
William Joseph Filipovich from Kirsch Family Trust, by trustee, property in Barr Township, $375,000.
Benita Joe from Kathryn F. Spaid, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $42,500.
John A. Facci from Stephen J. Haynal, property in Conemaugh Township, $290,000.
Betty M. Kluchinsky from Darlene J. Goss Trust, by trustee, property in Westmont Borough, $160,000.
Tanya Kuny from West PA Properties LLC, property in White Township, $12,000.
Clyde Stein Jr. from Shirley A. Bender, property in Ebensburg Borough, $127,700.
Richard L. Stewart Jr. from Richard Stewart, property in Elder Township, $120,000.
Thomas A. Woodworth from M&T Bank, property in Reade Township, $16,000.
Kimberly Black from Marilyn A. Karla, property in Adams Township, $22,540.
Jenna L. Kutchman from Joy L. Kutchman, property in Upper Yoder Township, $63,000.
Tracy A. Plessinger from Rodger W. Kuhn Jr., property in White Township, $189,900.
Betsy Casillas from Thomas Inman, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $20,000.
Gabrielle E. Horner from AHCH Properties LLC, property in Jackson Township, $121,900.
Brendan M. Appley from Justin M. Carosi, property in Adams Township, $121,900.
Romano Properties LLC from Thomas J. Wiegman, property in Johnstown’s 5th Ward, $30,000.
Erik J. Roberts from Grace A. Shaw, property in Geistown Borough, $61,000.
Gustavo A. Palmer from Gregory F. Paolini, property in Southmont Borough, $250,000.
Bruce V. Kirsch from Brian E. Thurman, property in Carrolltown Borough, $10,000.
Joshua S. Dignan from Gerald F. Papson, property in East Carroll Township, $76,000.
Michael A. Wray from 4 Augs LLC, property in Stonycreek Township, $103,500.
Rodney L. Jennings from Yvonne K. Horner, property in Adams Township, $70,000.
Mark E. Cree from Kimberly Hoffman, property in White Township, $11,500.
Charles R. Mangus from Douglas W. Potter, property in Portage Township, $112,000.
Karen Marie Findish from Theresa E. Gounaris, property in Lower Yoder Township, $158,500.
Matthew Varchol from Jeffrey J. Grove, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $37,900.
Kenneth W. Smith Jr. from Janel Kosaber, property in East Taylor Township, $50,000.
Lisa M. Kuzo from Sharon L. Cochran, property in White Township, $78,000.
Reaman Auto Sales & Service LLC from Alyson M. Schultz, property in Geistown Borough, $175,426.
Somerset County
Adam Michael Yates from Peter L. Bonafede Jr., property in Stonycreek Township, $60,000.
Jenna L. Wilt from Richard L. Steers, property in Salisbury Borough, $117,000.
Michael J. Iwinski from Somerset Country Inn, property in Somerset Borough, $199,000.
Ashleigh K. Weaver from Robin P. Lechevalier, property in Somerset Borough, $92,000.
Andrew Pyle from Scott O. Berkey, property in Rockwood Borough, $85,000.
HTP Properties from Ronald E. Flickinger, property in Somerset Borough, $190,000.
MRZ Holdings from 202 Partners, property in Somerset Borough, $180,000.
We Three Kings from Jane F. King, property in Allegheny Township, $130,030.50.
Frank A. Wells from Stephen Straka, property in Indian Lake Borough, $30,000.
Gregory D. Quaglia from Louise Majesky, property in Indian Lake Borough, $254,900.
Mary Frances Loya from Richard L. Vogt, property in Salisbury Borough, $160,000.
Randall S. Comer II from Virginia M. Soha Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $75,000.
Renee Salemme from Carol Jo Ferguson, property in Central City Borough, $72,000.
Mark W. Burkey from Ladeky, property in Conemaugh Township, $80,000.
Timothy Chips from John P. Oliver, property in Jefferson Township, $14,900.
Edward J. Quigley from Robert E. Best III, property in Confluence Borough, $136,000.
Chad McMullen from Jose Chigier Revocable Trust, property in Indian Lake Borough, $255,000.
Eric E. Enos from Teresa D. Hearn, property in North Centerville Borough, $64,428.75.
Glessner’s Auto from Alfred L. Caton, property in Brothersvalley Township, $177,000.
Dustin T. Izing from Michael A. Hamacek, property in Paint Township, $442,500.
Jason Slack from Shelvie Jean Ryan Estate, property in Rockwood Borough, $150,000.
Zachary S. Hanks from Thomas Allan Pivovamik, property in Allegheny Township, $21,000.
Mary R. Heinlein from Molt LLC by Tax Claim Bureau, property in Lincoln Township, $27,600.
Michela T. Leventry from John R. Lewark, property in Windber Borough, $61,800.
Robert Joseph Canter Jr. from James R. Jarvis Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $545,000.
Hayden Lutz from Whitehead Enterprises 1, property in Jefferson Township, $172,000.
Ashley R. Shaw from Jill E. Andrews, property in Conemaugh Township, $64,000.
Ralph P. Miller from Donald E. Shaffer Estate, property in Somerset Township, $19,000.
Casey L. Elliott from John A. Salluga Jr., property in Confluence Borough, $72,100.
Robert M. Ruzewski from First Pennsylvania Resource, property in Jefferson Township, $300,000.
Steven Severino from Thomas A. Kirsch, property in Jefferson Township, $230,000.
Matthew S. Franciscus from McGonigle Family Residence Trust, property in Somerset Borough, $144,200.
Michael J. Thomas George Rarasi, property in Jefferson Township, $189,000.
Samuel W. Hall from David H. Wass, by POA, property in Addison Borough, $95,000.
Timothy V. Berkebile from James R. Tartal, property in Somerset Township, $49,500.
Matthew J. Meyers from Kirk W. Swauger, property in Jefferson Township, $120,000.
Purpose Properties from Laurel Highlands Property Management, property in Boswell Borough, $15,000.
Zoey H. Hayman from Joseph A. Geary, property in Hooversville Borough, $58,500.
Memorial Highway Chevrolet from 2006 N. Center Ave. Realty, property in Somerset Township, $5,882,000.
Somerset Management & Holding from 2006 N. Center Ave. Realty, property in Somerset Township, $220,000.
Dylan Mielnik from Charles M. Ledney, property in Somerset Borough, $28,000.
James Fratto from Lynn R. Shimer, property in Indian Lake Borough, $320,000.
John W. Clemenza from Mark B. Devlin, property in Jefferson Township, $215,000.
Kenneth Alan Meckley from Sandra K. Wright-Qualified Pers., property in Middlecreek Township, $949,000.
Brian Donald Howard from John Clemenza, property in Jefferson Township, $185,000.
Michael D. Walker from David Bruening, property in Jenner Township, $65,000.
HTP Properties from Jeffrey C. Walker, property in Somerset Borough, $21,250.
Erinn Hower from Thomas E. Pritts, property in Addison Borough, $233,000.
Scott H. Henderson from Duane B. Weingartner, property in Somerset Township, $200,000.
John D. Capatach Jr. from Lenore Ann Angelo, property in Windber Borough, $52,000.
Ray Ellison Grandchildren Trust from EHMP, property in Brothersvalley Township, $12,000.
Jessica Harbaugh from Karen A. Kennedy, property in Milford Township, $182,000.
Rodney Alan Harris from Jose R. Valladares Arias, property in Somerset Township, $185,000.
Samantha Stout from Michael J. Burkett, property in Benson Borough, $10,000.
William A. Minahan from Roy E. Shaffer Jr., property in Paint Township, $160,000.
Brad D. Messner from Florida Forest Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $85,900.
Zachary E. Edwards from Earl E. Deneen Sr. Estate, property in Shade Township, $30,000.
