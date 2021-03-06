The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Randy J. Campbell from Carl B. Fabbri, property in Gallitzin Township, $15,000.
Maratona Holdings LLC from David A. Fodor, property in Richland Township, $420,000.
Michael Patrick Coccia from Mona Jean Gray, property in Reade Township, $155,000.
Robert S. Riek from Rodney M. Peterson, property in Lower Yoder Township, $121,900.
Frank Mark Frankowski from Dorothy Rice Rager, by attorney-in-fact, property in Lorain Borough, $13,000.
Kautza Laundromat LLC from James Archangelo III, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $270,000.
KJC Construction & Property Management LLC from Quicken Loans LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $18,020.
Lost Mountain Properties LLC from J.H. Hommer Family Limited Partnership, property in Reade Township, $961,000.
John T. Hoffman Jr. from Thomas M. Hoffman, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $59,000.
Joseph Seymour from David J. Hurley, property in Cambria Township, $370,000.
Jason Truscott from JML Rentals LLC, property in Ferndale Borough, $90,000.
CLP Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center LLC from Pavlik Realty Co., property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $120,000.
Family Lease LLC from Bernadine R. Ragno, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $28,050.
Steve J. Palov from James R. Goodman, property in Upper Yoder Township, $127,000.
Eric C. Minemyer from Richard J. Poulin, property in Clearfield Township, $130,000.
Robert D. Knarr from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, property in Gallitzin Borough, $15,000.
Inez Williams from Dion Michael Embry, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $24,500.
Donald Hunter Thomas from Melissa M. Schmidt, property in Ferndale Borough, $78,000.
Troy Lee Chaney Jr. from Jay Nudds, property in Southmont Borough, $110,000.
Westmont Field Club LLC from Forestland Investments LLC, property in Upper Yoder Township, $450,000.
Joshua R. Hogue from Anthony A. Hutzell, property in Conemaugh Township, $225,000.
Jeffrey A. Grimes from Benjamin J. Watt, property in Dean Township, $18,000.
Zachary Pavlik from Joshua F. Maul, property in Adams Township, $28,000.
Jessica E. Nickel from Jessica E. Pelleschi, property in Cambria Township, $282,000.
Benjamin Rager from Robert E. Kephart, property in Scalp Level Borough, $65,000.
Joseph Becker from Dale Adam Harber, property in Patton Borough, $52,500.
Brandon J. Forgues from Ronald Craig Pugh, property in Adams Township, $184,500.
Aaron Joseph Hochstein from Mary C. Voytko, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $36,000.
Christina E. Williams from Richard Holbay, property in Ferndale Borough, $45,000.
Alex J. Swope from Bryan E. Treese, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $49,500.
Joseph Kemock from George P. Kociola, property in Ebensburg Borough, $140,000.
Jeffrey D. Eger from Michelle M. Samson, property in Gallitzin Township, $335,000.
Reginald & Barbara Kent Living Trust from Brian Lee Dutko, property in Richland Township, $97,000.
Cindy L. Dubreucq from Stephanie S. Reese, property in Southmont Borough, $124,600.
Cambria County from Bradlee R. Waddell, property in Croyle Township, $50,000.
William B. Bookhammer from Harrison H. Grove, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $75,000.
Thomas Paul Sharpe from Gretchen J. Goller, property in East Taylor Township, $70,000.
Frederick J. Farabaugh from Sandra L. Nacosky, property in East Carroll Township, $150,000.
Dennis Goldberg from David T. Bassett, property in Stonycreek Township, $15,000.
Franklin D. Thomas from Naquan Ramsey, property in Johnstown’s 13th Ward, $10,000.
Nicholas A. Wills from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Washington, D.C., property in Reade Township, $15,000.
Somerset County
Kalp Holdings from Iron Horse Sports, property in Paint Township, $300,000.
Michael J. Fiorillo from Ronald E. Kreger, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $77,700.
Biery Properties from John W. Miller Jr., property in Boswell Borough, $45,000.
Neil A. McCarthy from David Shaulis, property in Jefferson Township, $290,000.
Mark R. Middleton from Thomas M. Gill, by POA, property in Windber Borough, $19,000.
Cynthia S. Kauffman from Herman L. Weinzierl, property in Windber Borough, $86,000.
J. Dennis Grube from Aaron McKinney, property in Elk Lick Township, $275,000.
John A. Graziano from Wilderness Club, property in Allegheny Township, $30,000.
STD Rentals from Barbara Meek, property in Windber Borough, $40,000.
Kenneth L. Bollens III from Brian S. Roman, property in Jefferson Township, $240,000.
Judith A. Liebler from Hidden Valley Development Group, property in Jefferson Township, $299,000.
Fetzer Properties from Rodney Thoburn Houck Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $85,000.
Lloyd R. Hoover from Grace U. Keslar Trust, property in Somerset Borough, $85,000.
Huston Farms from Zachary M. Kaufman, property in Mildford Township, $1,070,000.
Matthew J. Landers from Diane Landers, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $120,000.
George E. Gourley from Gregory Bruce Fidler, property in Indian Lake Borough, $644,000.
Molly E. Metzgar from Larry D. Ankeny, property in Jefferson Township, $12,000.
Eden Layne Miller from Dustin A. Lichty, property in Hooversville Borough, $101,000.
Peter Leventopoulos from Sherry D. Elchin, property in Addison Township, $424,400.
Robert Collins from Barbara E. Warr, property in Jefferson Township, $235,500.
Timothy J. Garlitz from Roger L. Chaney Estate, property in Salisbury Borough, $92,000.
Katherine E. Johnson from Shawn D. Brown, property in Salisbury Borough, $40,000.
Adam Henry from Eugene C. Zerfoss, property in Jenner Township, $20,000.
Angela J. Bartkovich from Evelyn May Brumbaugh Estate, property in Paint Borough, $69,000.
Kathy J. Berkebile from Robert R. Benson Estate, property in Paint Township, $50,000.
Joshua H. Pitts from William L. Nuzzo, property in Allegheny Township, $700,000.
Urbanik Capital Properties from St. Clair Resort Development, property in Indian Lake Borough, $250,000.
Crosshair Ventures from Lakeshore Pro Realty, property in Somerset Borough, $76,500.
Craig Eugene Baughman from William W. Barrington, property in Jefferson Township, $305,000.
Gerald L. Hixson from Harold M. Shaulis Jr., property in Jefferson Township, $324,000.
Juliana Michelle Galante from Diane Maloney Living Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $138,000.
Brionna L. Persuhn from Rubie C. Weyant, property in Somerset Township, $92,000.
Michael E. Lane from Betty Hoover by POA, property in Summit Township, $25,000.
Keim’s Sales & Service from Berlin Auto, property in Brothersvalley Township, $150,000.
Robert Valletta from James Giannetta, property in Middlecreek Township, $260,000.
Johnstown Welding/Fabrication from S&C Realty, property in Windber Borough, $1,141,605.
William D. Braeseker from Jessi R. Lohr, property in Somerset Borough, $119,500.
Fast of the Allegheny Mountains from John T. Abramowich, property in Shanksville Borough, $75,000.
Kristi Lisbon from Scott E. Hollern, property in Indian Lake Borough, $185,000.
Seven Springs Mountain Resort from Marshalltown Newspaper, property in Jefferson Township, $138,000.
