The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County  

Randy J. Campbell from Carl B. Fabbri, property in Gallitzin Township, $15,000.

Maratona Holdings LLC from David A. Fodor, property in Richland Township, $420,000.

Michael Patrick Coccia from Mona Jean Gray, property in Reade Township, $155,000.

Robert S. Riek from Rodney M. Peterson, property in Lower Yoder Township, $121,900.

Frank Mark Frankowski from Dorothy Rice Rager, by attorney-in-fact, property in Lorain Borough, $13,000.

Kautza Laundromat LLC from James Archangelo III, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $270,000.

KJC Construction & Property Management LLC from Quicken Loans LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $18,020.

Lost Mountain Properties LLC from J.H. Hommer Family Limited Partnership, property in Reade Township, $961,000.

John T. Hoffman Jr. from Thomas M. Hoffman, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $59,000.

Joseph Seymour from David J. Hurley, property in Cambria Township, $370,000.

Jason Truscott from JML Rentals LLC, property in Ferndale Borough, $90,000.

CLP Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center LLC from Pavlik Realty Co., property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $120,000.

Family Lease LLC from Bernadine R. Ragno, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $28,050.

Steve J. Palov from James R. Goodman, property in Upper Yoder Township, $127,000.

Eric C. Minemyer from Richard J. Poulin, property in Clearfield Township, $130,000.

Robert D. Knarr from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, property in Gallitzin Borough, $15,000.

Inez Williams from Dion Michael Embry, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $24,500.

Donald Hunter Thomas from Melissa M. Schmidt, property in Ferndale Borough, $78,000.

Troy Lee Chaney Jr. from Jay Nudds, property in Southmont Borough, $110,000.

Westmont Field Club LLC from Forestland Investments LLC, property in Upper Yoder Township, $450,000.

Joshua R. Hogue from Anthony A. Hutzell, property in Conemaugh Township, $225,000.

Jeffrey A. Grimes from Benjamin J. Watt, property in Dean Township, $18,000.

Zachary Pavlik from Joshua F. Maul, property in Adams Township, $28,000.

Jessica E. Nickel from Jessica E. Pelleschi, property in Cambria Township, $282,000.

Benjamin Rager from Robert E. Kephart, property in Scalp Level Borough, $65,000.

Joseph Becker from Dale Adam Harber, property in Patton Borough, $52,500.

Brandon J. Forgues from Ronald Craig Pugh, property in Adams Township, $184,500.

Aaron Joseph Hochstein from Mary C. Voytko, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $36,000.

Christina E. Williams from Richard Holbay, property in Ferndale Borough, $45,000.

Alex J. Swope from Bryan E. Treese, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $49,500.

Joseph Kemock from George P. Kociola, property in Ebensburg Borough, $140,000.

Jeffrey D. Eger from Michelle M. Samson, property in Gallitzin Township, $335,000.

Reginald & Barbara Kent Living Trust from Brian Lee Dutko, property in Richland Township, $97,000.

Cindy L. Dubreucq from Stephanie S. Reese, property in Southmont Borough, $124,600.

Cambria County from Bradlee R. Waddell, property in Croyle Township, $50,000.

William B. Bookhammer from Harrison H. Grove, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $75,000.

Thomas Paul Sharpe from Gretchen J. Goller, property in East Taylor Township, $70,000.

Frederick J. Farabaugh from Sandra L. Nacosky, property in East Carroll Township, $150,000.

Dennis Goldberg from David T. Bassett, property in Stonycreek Township, $15,000.

Franklin D. Thomas from Naquan Ramsey, property in Johnstown’s 13th Ward, $10,000.

Nicholas A. Wills from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Washington, D.C., property in Reade Township, $15,000.

Somerset County

Kalp Holdings from Iron Horse Sports, property in Paint Township, $300,000.

Michael J. Fiorillo from Ronald E. Kreger, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $77,700.

Biery Properties from John W. Miller Jr., property in Boswell Borough, $45,000.

Neil A. McCarthy from David Shaulis, property in Jefferson Township, $290,000.

Mark R. Middleton from Thomas M. Gill, by POA, property in Windber Borough, $19,000.

Cynthia S. Kauffman from Herman L. Weinzierl, property in Windber Borough, $86,000.

J. Dennis Grube from Aaron McKinney, property in Elk Lick Township, $275,000.

John A. Graziano from Wilderness Club, property in Allegheny Township, $30,000.

STD Rentals from Barbara Meek, property in Windber Borough, $40,000.

Kenneth L. Bollens III from Brian S. Roman, property in Jefferson Township, $240,000.

Judith A. Liebler from Hidden Valley Development Group, property in Jefferson Township, $299,000.

Fetzer Properties from Rodney Thoburn Houck Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $85,000.

Lloyd R. Hoover from Grace U. Keslar Trust, property in Somerset Borough, $85,000.

Huston Farms from Zachary M. Kaufman, property in Mildford Township, $1,070,000.

Matthew J. Landers from Diane Landers, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $120,000.

George E. Gourley from Gregory Bruce Fidler, property in Indian Lake Borough, $644,000.

Molly E. Metzgar from Larry D. Ankeny, property in Jefferson Township, $12,000.

Eden Layne Miller from Dustin A. Lichty, property in Hooversville Borough, $101,000.

Peter Leventopoulos from Sherry D. Elchin, property in Addison Township, $424,400.

Robert Collins from Barbara E. Warr, property in Jefferson Township, $235,500.

Timothy J. Garlitz from Roger L. Chaney Estate, property in Salisbury Borough, $92,000.

Katherine E. Johnson from Shawn D. Brown, property in Salisbury Borough, $40,000.

Adam Henry from Eugene C. Zerfoss, property in Jenner Township, $20,000.

Angela J. Bartkovich from Evelyn May Brumbaugh Estate, property in Paint Borough, $69,000.

Kathy J. Berkebile from Robert R. Benson Estate, property in Paint Township, $50,000.

Joshua H. Pitts from William L. Nuzzo, property in Allegheny Township, $700,000.

Urbanik Capital Properties from St. Clair Resort Development, property in Indian Lake Borough, $250,000.

Crosshair Ventures from Lakeshore Pro Realty, property in Somerset Borough, $76,500.

Craig Eugene Baughman from William W. Barrington, property in Jefferson Township, $305,000.

Gerald L. Hixson from Harold M. Shaulis Jr., property in Jefferson Township, $324,000.

Juliana Michelle Galante from Diane Maloney Living Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $138,000.

Brionna L. Persuhn from Rubie C. Weyant, property in Somerset Township, $92,000.

Michael E. Lane from Betty Hoover by POA, property in Summit Township, $25,000.

Keim’s Sales & Service from Berlin Auto, property in Brothersvalley Township, $150,000.

Robert Valletta from James Giannetta, property in Middlecreek Township, $260,000.

Johnstown Welding/Fabrication from S&C Realty, property in Windber Borough, $1,141,605.

William D. Braeseker from Jessi R. Lohr, property in Somerset Borough, $119,500.

Fast of the Allegheny Mountains from John T. Abramowich, property in Shanksville Borough, $75,000.

Kristi Lisbon from Scott E. Hollern, property in Indian Lake Borough, $185,000.

Seven Springs Mountain Resort from Marshalltown Newspaper, property in Jefferson Township, $138,000.

