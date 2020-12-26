The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Patricia Anne Manon from William J. Rievel, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $88,500.
Devan Irvin from David R. Layman, property in Richland Township, $209,900.
Elizabeth J. Young from Mary Ann Sanna, property in Lower Yoder Township, $90,000.
Thomas P. Thompson Jr. from George H. Brown, property in Cambria Township, $62,500.
Brian Geiser from Ruth C. Englehart, property in Richland Township, $95,800.
Sean J. Cabo from Gerald L. Katzenstein, property in Ferndale Borough, $80,000.
Emily R. Hill from Corey S. Statler, property in East Taylor Township, $125,000.
Craig A. Harris from Eric W. Presser, property in Upper Yoder Township, $172,000.
Charles J. McClintock from Murray C. Charney, property in Stonycreek Township, $114,900.
Murray Chris Charney from Eugene S. Gonda, property in Richland Township, $153,000.
John Simone from Patricia A. Cassanese, property in Richland Township, $185,000.
Margaretta Moreno from Robin L. Wilt, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $31,500.
Raul Trigueros Jorge Hernandez from Melvin Kniss, property in Lorain Borough, $18,500.
Nathan L. Stock from Alan R. Myers, property in South Fork Borough, $14,600.
Rebecca G. Yahner from Kenneth R. Sottile Jr., property in Carrolltown Borough, $169,000.
Diane Hanlon from Dollar Bank Federal Savings Bank, property in Geistown Borough, $122,900.
James Schreiber from Joel M. Leone, property in West Taylor Township, $44,000.
John Kmetz from Terry Lucas, property in Adams Township, $64,900.
Bernice E. Bunja from Frederick F. Smith, property in Richland Township, $240,000.
Hope Cyclery LLC from Resolved Realty LLC, property in Johnstown’s 3rd Ward, $67,000.
Diane E.M. Gobbel from Patricia A. Michaels, property in Chest Township, $31,000.
Verilla Holdings LLC from Theresa L. Smith, property in Portage Borough, $37,000.
Russell J. Driskel from Violet Chirdon, property in Gallitzin Township, $18,000.
Jaden E. Laino from Stanley J. Olsick Jr., property in Gallitzin Borough, $64,000.
Thomas O’Connor from Alan E. Matthew, property in Reade Township, $140,000.
Jeremy Strittmatter from Amanda R. Foreman, property in Tunnellhill Borough, $25,000.
Daniel R. Lyon from Michael P. Kaschalk, property in Jackson Township, $310,000.
Gabino Ponce from Walter E. Kowtoniul, property in Southmont Borough, $58,800.
Donald R. Faust III from David J. Pisczek, property in East Taylor Township, $198,000.
Lenorah E. Wilson from Ben R. Grush, property in Johns-town’s 17th Ward, $17,200.
Ben Campbell from Jessica S. Kizina, property in White Township, $75,000.
John Thomas Bandzuh IV from Irene M. Bandzuh, property in Portage Township, $60,000.
Lawrence B. Boreck from Amy L. Noel, property in Portage Borough, $61,000.
Tanner Curtis Bilonick from James E. Murphy, property in Lorain Borough, $128,000.
Edward J. Lieb from Ralph J. Lieb, property in Barr Township, $17,050.
Shaun McCombie from Rose McCombie, property in Barr Township, $10,000.
Michael J. Boyers from Jeremy G. Bush, property in Stonycreek Township, $80,000.
Robert Sabella Jr. from Donald R. Kline, property in Barr Township, $75,000.
Alivia LLC from Ronald E. Virostek, property in Adams Township, $70,000.
Daniel Romano from Elmer C. Laslo, property in Upper Yoder Township, $110,000.
Samuel Decker from Kayla M. Shetler, property in Southmont Borough, $79,999.
Eric Strenko from Karl V. Decker, property in Cambria Township, $129,000.
Benjamin Clauto from Joseph Francis & Jessie V. Link Trust, by trustee, property in Ebensburg Borough, $125,000.
Douglas M. Westover from Melissa Sue Mastrine, property in Cambria Township, $54,900.
Thomas C. Ferguson from Darnell A. Hodge, property in Cambria Township, $82,500.
Michael J. Hite from Avanell K. Bender, property in Carrolltown Borough, $215,000.
Justin W. Campbell from Judah E. Beck, property in Westmont Borough, $130,000.
James E. Murphy from Susan Martin, property in Stonycreek Township, $105,000.
Eric D. Koontz from Rosemary E. Stump, property in Geistown Borough, $69,900.
William J. Heiss Jr. from Janet M. Hutzell, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $128,500.
Sara Bonness from Gerald Franklin Gray, property in Westmont Borough, $200,000.
Ismael Santana Sanchez from S&P Rentals, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $11,000.
Mary Terranova from S&P Rentals, property in Johns-town’s 17th Ward, $14,000.
Christina M. Serenko from Charles W. Henry Sr., property in Jackson Township, $145,000.
Demetrius R. Young from Patricia E. Kirkstadt, property in Westmont Borough, $116,000.
Jerome Hunt from Christopher T. Donaldson, property in Lower Yoder Township, $499,900.
Mary E. Klein from Jeanne Fleegle, property in Dale Borough, $40,000.
James P. Williams from Ernest P. Deetscreek, property in Jackson Township, $95,000.
4M Investments Group LLC from Alicia Weaver, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $15,000.
Somerset County
Glen B. Hetz from Cynthia T. Brant, property in Meyersdale Borough, $125,000.
Frederic A. Johnston from Timothy Butler, property in Jefferson Township, $129,350.
Jessica Lynn McKenzie from Fogle Mining Inc., property in Brothersvalley Township, $103,000.
Richard L. Smith from Philson D. Hineaugh, property in Somerset Township, $85,000.
Samuel S. Cooke from Timothy V. Mock, property in Jenner Township, $130,000.
Guy Chemical Co. Inc. from Rainbow Connection Farm, property in Somerset Township, $25,000.
David J. Humbert Jr. from Gregory T. Osikowicz, property in Somerset Borough, $234,000.
John J. Anastasio Jr. from Jean B. Murphy, property in Jefferson Township, $25,000.
Holly N. Hayman from Larry D. Custer, property in Brothersvalley Township, $116,000.
Scott L. Richter from Douglas A. Brown, property in Indian Lake Borough, $150,000.
George Angelo Rigo from Brantley E. Rigo, property in Somerset Township, $165,000.
Jamie Smith from Michael T. Grohal, property in Paint Township, $16,000.
Ami M. Laquinta from George Lybarger, property in Northampton Township, $10,994.
Gary Groom from Donna Lucas Pellegrini, property in Jefferson Township, $425,000.
Daniel P. Shaffer from Mark R. Carter, property in Windber Borough, $86,000.
Joshua S. Spaid from Sandra L. Spaid, property in Jenner Township, $120,000.
Terry Michael Broaddrick from Brian P. Daniels, property in Jefferson Township, $125,000.
Dale C. Irvine from Daniel A. Ambrogi, property in Middlecreek Township, $275,000.
Patrick Wright from Charles D. Desmone II, property in Jefferson Township, $173,500.
Enrique Martinez from USA-HUD, property in Jenner Township, $15,000.
Beachdale Holdings from Jeremy C. Walters, property in Brothersvalley Township, $19,277.50.
Moses L. Yoder from Jeremy C. Walters, property in Elk Lick Township, $89,506.
Amanda Marie Schmidt from Somerset Trust Co., property in Somerset Borough, $59,000.
Jerry M. Deal from Ruth Z. Pile Estate, property in Somerset Township, $105,000.
BA Real Estate from Gerald E. Murray Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $30,836.11.
Dale W. Sullivan from Jason Lantz, property in Southampton Township, $116,000.
Matthew R. Cessna from Daniel D. Barta, property in Shade Township, $79,000.
Michael Ruehmkorff from Donald E. Emerick Estate, property in Stonycreek Township, $65,000.
Edward Alexander Dikun Jr. from Steven B. Solomon, property in Middlecreek Township, $345,000.
Joshua Devett from Ricky Hostetler, property in Somerset Borough, $125,000.
Brandon Brown from Deborah L. Holliday, property in Addison Township, $65,000.
Sherry L. Diehl from Richard C. Rutt, property in Southampton Township, $178,500.
Kenneth V. Starke from Nancy L. Shipley, property in Indian Lake Borough, $36,000.
Jeremy Michael Salyers from Larry Robert Naugle, property in Boswell Borough, $179,000.
Zeke D. Feyock from Frank E. Reed, property in Paint Township, $320,000.
Mosholder Holdings from John A. Krause, property in Jenner Township, $195,000.
Darlene Lamountain Gauthier from Carl D. Thomas, property in Meyersdale Borough, $108,000.
Michael Lesney from Kenneth W. Davis, property in Ogle Township, $179,000.
Jeremiah Blaze Bowers from Elwood Ansell, property in Middlecreek Township, $85,000.
Thomas G. Clapper from Madey Revocable Trust, property in Berlin Borough, $162,000.
Elizabeth C. Caton from Thomas G. Clapper, property in Meyersdale Borough, $80,000.
