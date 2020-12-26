The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Patricia Anne Manon from William J. Rievel, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $88,500.

Devan Irvin from David R. Layman, property in Richland Township, $209,900.

Elizabeth J. Young from Mary Ann Sanna, property in Lower Yoder Township, $90,000.

Thomas P. Thompson Jr. from George H. Brown, property in Cambria Township, $62,500.

Brian Geiser from Ruth C. Englehart, property in Richland Township, $95,800.

Sean J. Cabo from Gerald L. Katzenstein, property in Ferndale Borough, $80,000.

Emily R. Hill from Corey S. Statler, property in East Taylor Township, $125,000.

Craig A. Harris from Eric W. Presser, property in Upper Yoder Township, $172,000.

Charles J. McClintock from Murray C. Charney, property in Stonycreek Township, $114,900.

Murray Chris Charney from Eugene S. Gonda, property in Richland Township, $153,000.

John Simone from Patricia A. Cassanese, property in Richland Township, $185,000.

Margaretta Moreno from Robin L. Wilt, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $31,500.

Raul Trigueros Jorge Hernandez from Melvin Kniss, property in Lorain Borough, $18,500.

Nathan L. Stock from Alan R. Myers, property in South Fork Borough, $14,600.

Rebecca G. Yahner from Kenneth R. Sottile Jr., property in Carrolltown Borough, $169,000.

Diane Hanlon from Dollar Bank Federal Savings Bank, property in Geistown Borough, $122,900.

James Schreiber from Joel M. Leone, property in West Taylor Township, $44,000.

John Kmetz from Terry Lucas, property in Adams Township, $64,900.

Bernice E. Bunja from Frederick F. Smith, property in Richland Township, $240,000.

Hope Cyclery LLC from Resolved Realty LLC, property in Johnstown’s 3rd Ward, $67,000.

Diane E.M. Gobbel from Patricia A. Michaels, property in Chest Township, $31,000.

Russell J. Driskel from Violet Chirdon, property in Gallitzin Township, $18,000.

Jaden E. Laino from Stanley J. Olsick Jr., property in Gallitzin Borough, $64,000.

Verilla Holdings LLC from Theresa L. Smith, property in Portage Borough, $37,000.

Thomas O’Connor from Alan E. Matthew, property in Reade Township, $140,000.

Jeremy Strittmatter from Amanda R. Foreman, property in Tunnellhill Borough, $25,000.

Daniel R. Lyon from Michael P. Kaschalk, property in Jackson Township, $310,000.

Gabino Ponce from Walter E. Kowtoniul, property in Southmont Borough, $58,800.

Donald R. Faust III from David J. Pisczek, property in East Taylor Township, $198,000.

Lenorah E. Wilson from Ben R. Grush, property in Johns-town’s 17th Ward, $17,200.

Ben Campbell from Jessica S. Kizina, property in White Township, $75,000.

John Thomas Bandzuh IV from Irene M. Bandzuh, property in Portage Township, $60,000.

Lawrence B. Boreck from Amy L. Noel, property in Portage Borough, $61,000.

Tanner Curtis Bilonick from James E. Murphy, property in Lorain Borough, $128,000.

Edward J. Lieb from Ralph J. Lieb, property in Barr Township, $17,050.

Shaun McCombie from Rose McCombie, property in Barr Township, $10,000.

Michael J. Boyers from Jeremy G. Bush, property in Stonycreek Township, $80,000.

Robert Sabella Jr. from Donald R. Kline, property in Barr Township, $75,000.

Alivia LLC from Ronald E. Virostek, property in Adams Township, $70,000.

Daniel Romano from Elmer C. Laslo, property in Upper Yoder Township, $110,000.

Samuel Decker from Kayla M. Shetler, property in Southmont Borough, $79,999.

Eric Strenko from Karl V. Decker, property in Cambria Township, $129,000.

Benjamin Clauto from Joseph Francis & Jessie V. Link Trust, by trustee, property in Ebensburg Borough, $125,000.

Douglas M. Westover from Melissa Sue Mastrine, property in Cambria Township, $54,900.

Thomas C. Ferguson from Darnell A. Hodge, property in Cambria Township, $82,500.

Michael J. Hite from Avanell K. Bender, property in Carrolltown Borough, $215,000.

Justin W. Campbell from Judah E. Beck, property in Westmont Borough, $130,000.

James E. Murphy from Susan Martin, property in Stonycreek Township, $105,000.

Eric D. Koontz from Rosemary E. Stump, property in Geistown Borough, $69,900.

William J. Heiss Jr. from Janet M. Hutzell, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $128,500.

Sara Bonness from Gerald Franklin Gray, property in Westmont Borough, $200,000.

Ismael Santana Sanchez from S&P Rentals, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $11,000.

Mary Terranova from S&P Rentals, property in Johns-town’s 17th Ward, $14,000.

Christina M. Serenko from Charles W. Henry Sr., property in Jackson Township, $145,000.

Demetrius R. Young from Patricia E. Kirkstadt, property in Westmont Borough, $116,000.

Jerome Hunt from Christopher T. Donaldson, property in Lower Yoder Township, $499,900.

Mary E. Klein from Jeanne Fleegle, property in Dale Borough, $40,000.

James P. Williams from Ernest P. Deetscreek, property in Jackson Township, $95,000.

4M Investments Group LLC from Alicia Weaver, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $15,000.

Somerset County

Glen B. Hetz from Cynthia T. Brant, property in Meyersdale Borough, $125,000.

Frederic A. Johnston from Timothy Butler, property in Jefferson Township, $129,350.

Jessica Lynn McKenzie from Fogle Mining Inc., property in Brothersvalley Township, $103,000.

Richard L. Smith from Philson D. Hineaugh, property in Somerset Township, $85,000.

Samuel S. Cooke from Timothy V. Mock, property in Jenner Township, $130,000.

Guy Chemical Co. Inc. from Rainbow Connection Farm, property in Somerset Township, $25,000.

David J. Humbert Jr. from Gregory T. Osikowicz, property in Somerset Borough, $234,000.

John J. Anastasio Jr. from Jean B. Murphy, property in Jefferson Township, $25,000.

Holly N. Hayman from Larry D. Custer, property in Brothersvalley Township, $116,000.

Scott L. Richter from Douglas A. Brown, property in Indian Lake Borough, $150,000.

George Angelo Rigo from Brantley E. Rigo, property in Somerset Township, $165,000.

Jamie Smith from Michael T. Grohal, property in Paint Township, $16,000.

Ami M. Laquinta from George Lybarger, property in Northampton Township, $10,994.

Gary Groom from Donna Lucas Pellegrini, property in Jefferson Township, $425,000.

Daniel P. Shaffer from Mark R. Carter, property in Windber Borough, $86,000.

Joshua S. Spaid from Sandra L. Spaid, property in Jenner Township, $120,000.

Terry Michael Broaddrick from Brian P. Daniels, property in Jefferson Township, $125,000.

Dale C. Irvine from Daniel A. Ambrogi, property in Middlecreek Township, $275,000.

Patrick Wright from Charles D. Desmone II, property in Jefferson Township, $173,500.

Enrique Martinez from USA-HUD, property in Jenner Township, $15,000.

Beachdale Holdings from Jeremy C. Walters, property in Brothersvalley Township, $19,277.50.

Moses L. Yoder from Jeremy C. Walters, property in Elk Lick Township, $89,506.

Amanda Marie Schmidt from Somerset Trust Co., property in Somerset Borough, $59,000.

Jerry M. Deal from Ruth Z. Pile Estate, property in Somerset Township, $105,000.

BA Real Estate from Gerald E. Murray Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $30,836.11.

Dale W. Sullivan from Jason Lantz, property in Southampton Township, $116,000.

Matthew R. Cessna from Daniel D. Barta, property in Shade Township, $79,000.

Michael Ruehmkorff from Donald E. Emerick Estate, property in Stonycreek Township, $65,000.

Edward Alexander Dikun Jr. from Steven B. Solomon, property in Middlecreek Township, $345,000.

Joshua Devett from Ricky Hostetler, property in Somerset Borough, $125,000.

Brandon Brown from Deborah L. Holliday, property in Addison Township, $65,000.

Sherry L. Diehl from Richard C. Rutt, property in Southampton Township, $178,500.

Kenneth V. Starke from Nancy L. Shipley, property in Indian Lake Borough, $36,000.

Jeremy Michael Salyers from Larry Robert Naugle, property in Boswell Borough, $179,000.

Zeke D. Feyock from Frank E. Reed, property in Paint Township, $320,000.

Mosholder Holdings from John A. Krause, property in Jenner Township, $195,000.

Darlene Lamountain Gauthier from Carl D. Thomas, property in Meyersdale Borough, $108,000.

Michael Lesney from Kenneth W. Davis, property in Ogle Township, $179,000.

Jeremiah Blaze Bowers from Elwood Ansell, property in Middlecreek Township, $85,000.

Thomas G. Clapper from Madey Revocable Trust, property in Berlin Borough, $162,000.

Elizabeth C. Caton from Thomas G. Clapper, property in Meyersdale Borough, $80,000.

