The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Charles J. Miller from J.H. Hommer Family Limited Partnership, property in Reade Township, $64,890.
JCO Enterprise LLC from James E. Hecker, property in Stonycreek Township, $50,000.
Christopher J. Rush from Mark T. Smitherman, property in Westmont Borough, $119,900.
Tracy M. Eckenrode from Roman D. Tiracave, property in Lilly Borough, $180,500.
Nadia M. Purelli from Tricia Rygel, property in Conemaugh Township, $50,000.
Lin Polgar from Joshua M. Brown, property in Upper Yoder Township, $181,000.
Gene Pugliese from William T. Koval, property in Portage Township, $28,000.
Ronald John Prazich from Nationstar Mortgage LLC, property in Upper Yoder Township, $115,000.
Stacy Gay from Dennis W. Shadron, property in Johnstown’s 21st Ward, $25,000.
Mateus A. Dasilva from Nilans Property Management LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $10,000.
Kevin Blough from Patricia A. Cornell, property in Adams Township, $51,000.
Adrian A. Hite from Mary L. Baldacchino Trust, by trustee, property in East Carroll Township, $89,900.
Terry L. Collier from Barbara J. Dunham, property in Conemaugh Township, $200,000.
Somerset County
Ralph J. Huff from Judith P. Boyd, property in Addison Township, $280,000.
Matthew Gorzelsky from Rebecca L. Mardis, property in Conemaugh Township, $90,000.
Howard B. Degenholtz from Willich Family Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $395,000.
Austin Dean Crawford from Eric Todd Berkey, property in Rockwood Borough, $12,000.
Harvey S. Kinsinger from Arline Westmeier, property in Elk Lick Township, $20,000.
Robert A. Layton Jr. from Joshua D. Maurer, property in Hooversville Borough, $33,000.
Michael P. Burns from Carl C. Chapman, property in Indian Lake Borough, $55,000.
Michael L. Wolfe from Jeffrey Owen Bittner, property in Berlin Borough, $30,000.
Brian Donia from Ethel M. Johnson, property in Somerset Township, $90,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.