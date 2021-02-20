The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Subcarrier Communications Inc. from David S. Love, property in Gallitzin Township, $100,000.
Jason A. Taylor from Gary Muller, property in Johnstown’s 16th Ward, $19,500.
Kimberly J. Karcher from Adam C. Ayre, property in Upper Yoder Township, $76,500.
Sara A. Lawhead from John J. Clinemyer IV, property in Loretto Borough, $153,000.
Andrew J. Bernard from Robert Lorenzo, property in Richland Township, $165,000.
Joshua A. Koss from Diana Kasic, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $19,500.
Kellie Anne Hoffman from Kathryn M. Lauf, property in Westmont Borough, $85,000.
P&M Housing Inc. from KC Investment Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $12,800.
James A. Brandon from Carol A. Rosey, property in Geistown Borough, $80,000.
Amanda Flavio Dias Quivixi from Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc., property in East Conemaugh Township, $21,000.
James Thomas from Karen S. Antinora, property in Lower Yoder Township, $65,000.
John Herman from William J. Held Jr., property in Stonycreek Township, $55,000.
Owar O. Ojulu from Barbara J. Vargo, property in Cambria Township, $95,000.
Diane L. Conrad from John W. Alexander, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $15,000.
Jennifer R. Woodley from John W. Alexander, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $25,000.
Diane L. Conrad from John W. Alexander, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $25,000.
Craig W. Lecrone from Robert L. Maher, property in Patton Borough, $800,000.
Aaron Seigh from Anne M. Hensel, property in Westmont Borough, $129,000.
Joshua M. Brown from Mark Edward Anderson, property in Cambria Township, $274,000.
David L. Paronish from Anthony D. Degol, property in Ebensburg Borough, $171,000.
Sebastyan T. Kissell from Daniel J. Fels Sr., property in Cambria Township, $130,000.
Peter McGlynn Jr. from Francis P. Gongloff, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $89,000.
John D. George from Matthew J. Penatzer, property in Richland Township, $124,000.
Equitable Design Holdings LLC from Dianna Craig, property in Southmont Borough, $230,000.
Klara Dannar from Richard J. Bernazzoli, property in Chest Township, $83,900.
James S. Chapaloney from Mark W. Stiffler, property in East Carroll Township, $96,000.
Thomas L. Seaman from Milford D. Batdorf, property in Portage Township, $104,000.
Michele Renee Hatch from Patrick Smith, property in Gallitzin Township, $255,000.
Jocelyn L. Broadwater from LT Real Estate LLC, property in Richland Township, $260,670.
Edward J. Cernic Jr. from Robert Benedict, property in Jackson Township, $50,000.
Michael Lash from Eva Lynn Lash Shaffer, property in Lorain Borough, $24,500.
Robert Barmoy from Mary Ann Carney, property in Westmont Borough, $50,500.
Hanna K. Krukar from Cynthia A. Gallucci, property in Upper Yoder Township, $85,000.
Matthew Stott from Laren T. Gibbons, property in Stonycreek Township, $44,500.
Terrence M. Trusik from Brooke L. Boland, property in Portage Township, $96,500.
Philip E. Koban from Community Specialist Corp., property in Portage Township, $60,000.
Jacob P. Penatzer from Likar Living Trust, by trustee, property in Richland Township, $253,000.
Ashley R. Eberhart from Brian J. Beiswenger, property in Gallitzin Borough, $95,000.
Brandy Lee Thomas from Donna J. Thomas, Westmont Borough, $55,000.
Somerset County
Samuel D. Aikey from Federal National Mortgage Association, property in Somerset Borough, $70,000.
Brian Carte from Frederick C. Younkin, property in Confluence Borough, $77,900.
Douglas E. Miller from Carol A. Lease, by POA, property in Somerset Township, $38,000.
David B. Broms from J. Peter Rubin, property in Middlecreek Township, $390,000.
Roger L. Foy from Carole L. Holland, property in Berlin Borough, $45,270.90.
Keith Meckstroth from Pamela Barkey Irrevocable Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $190,000.
Gregory T. Osikowicz from M. Mitchell Fetterolf 2004 Legacy, property in Somerset Township, $185,000.
Randy J. Bittinger from Barnyard Properties, property in Elk Lick Township, $180,000.
Thomas D. McClintock from Glades Pike Properties, property in Somerset Township, $300,000.
Matthew T. Walker from Ruddy Martinez, property in Jefferson Township, $110,000.
Michael Scott Bernhardt from Robert W. Kusbit, property in Indian Lake Borough, $765,000.
Fox Jr. Development Inc. from First National Bank, property in Stoystown Borough, $65,323.68.
Donna M. McGrew from Barrante Properties 1031, property in Jefferson Township, $240,000.
John K. Troha from Susan Blubaugh, property in Jennerstown Borough, $125,000.
Barry Lynn Boyer from Mark S. Rischar, property in Stoystown Borough, $120,000.
David A. Delmonaco from Mark Swank Living Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $127,000.
Maureen Jo Dozeman from Simeon D. Yoder, property in Stonycreek Township, $123,000.
Brooke E. Bittner from Federal Home Loan Mortgage, property in Meyersdale Borough, $20,009.
Matthew R. Blanish from Norman D. Arnold II, property in Meyersdale Borough, $53,000.
Livingood Properties from Julianne B. Kawchak, property in Somerset Borough, $80,000.
Paul W. Lauffer Sr. from Matthew M. Hudak, property in Central City Borough, $57,900.
Windber Properties Inc. from J. Irving Whalley Testamentary, property in Paint Township, $300,000.
Daniel McLaughlin from Nicklow’s Tree Field, property in Addison Township, $280,450.
Burgess Square from Sara G. Saylor Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $29,750.
Burgess Square from Saylor Motor Co. Inc., property in Somerset Borough, $170,000.
Hailey E. Miller from USA-HUD, property in Addison Township, $40,100.
James A. White from Bruce E. Schmidt, property in Somerset Township, $78,000.
Jeffrey John Modra from David A. Fetchko, property in Middlecreek Township, $785,000.
Joe D. Bowman from Robert E. Shaw Jr., property in Somerset Township, $70,000.
Eli B. Shaffer from Szymon Dzierzynski, property in Somerset Borough, $52,000.
Pamela J. Wentz from Lois Mae Smith Estate, property in Brothersvalley Township, $85,000.
Douglas A. Sphar from Richard L. Myers, property in Jenner Township, $150,000.
Jeffrey G. Lybarger from Ralph George Lybarger Jr. Est., property in Conemaugh Township, $57,960.
Jeffrey Kauffman from Carlene J. Holsopple, property in Conemaugh Township, $42,237.50.
Shawn D. Arters from Blackrock Holdings Group, property in Allegheny Township, $150,000.
Matthew G. Brinkmann from Gregory P. Ortman, property in Indian Lake Borough, $122,000.
Joshua S. Doak from Frances M. Hamilton, property in Jefferson Township, $475,000.
Scott Michael Zahorchak from Joseph S. Doak, property in Jefferson Township, $278,000.
Kristin M. Bowman from Loraine M. Nolder, property in Somerset Borough, $225,000.
