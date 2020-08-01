The following are real estate transactions for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Mary Jo Poeta from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Upper Yoder Township, $34,045.
Nicholas K. Harrity from Michael Ramos Jr., property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $73,600.
Peter Poborski IV from Steven C. Stackhouse, property in East Taylor Township, $28,500.
Veronica V. Charles from Ronald L. Orris, property in Stonycreek Township, $35,000.
Lorna Pinnock Redway from Charles Robinson, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $20,000.
Lindsay Malkin from Anch Properties LLC, property in Conemaugh Township, $86,000.
Francis E. Sees III from Jennifer L. Poltrack, property in Westmont Borough, $130,000.
Larry D. Blackburn from Nellie V. Casale by Exr., property in Upper Yoder Township, $22,000.
Larry D. Blackburn from Nellie V. Casale by Exr., property in Upper Yoder Township, $14,000.
Kelly L. Huff from Rockland Capital Management LLC Series I, property in Johns-town’s 19th Ward, $21,000.
Lauren L. Mildren from Benjamin H. Long, property in Richland Township, $90,000.
Brandon A. Thorton from David A. Michalow, property in Jackson Township, $17,000.
Blake J. Cadwallader from Jerome F. Longazel, property in Croyle Township, $145,000.
Tammy J. Mosley from Wells Fargo Bank NA, property in Middle Taylor Township, $31,000.
Scott M. Cooper from Mildred E. Bills, property in West Carroll Township, $103,000.
Paul Blackner from Frederick A. Hicks, property in Ferndale Borough, $149,500.
Thomas Lieb from Daniel K. Drumm, property in Barr Township, $290,000.
Kidney Center LLC from GF Enterprises LLC, property in Southmont Borough, $70,000.
Lystra Julien from Kevin J. Miller Jr., property in Richland Township, $13,000.
Phyllis J. Keith Kovach from Edward W. Williams, property in Elder Township, $15,000.
James R. Myers Jr. from Joseph A. Mikeska, property in Chest Township, $15,900.
Jason M. Grove from Krens Surplus Inc., property in Jackson Township, $15,000.
Shane M. Kirsch from Brian K. Myers, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $65,000.
Michael Karstens from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Upper Yoder Township, $10,000.
Kristen S. Letcher from Daniel Abel, property in Hastings Borough, $50,000.
Edwin David from Richard Rogel, property in Barr Township, $260,000.
Zachary J. Matish from Michael G. Wood, property in Patton Borough, $20,000.
Stanley G. Carrier from William L. McClelland, property in Westmont Borough, $32,000.
John M. George from Elaine Nell Ed, by Agent, property in Upper Yoder Township, $67,500.
Michael V. Oswalt from Jody L. Spory, property in Richland Township, $214,500.
Paul Niebauer from Clint M. Scott, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $25,000.
Jeffrey Braniff from John D. Carns, property in Cambria Township, $23,000.
Denise L. Drayer from Alexander S. Goch, property in Upper Yoder Township, $84,000.
Elaine Confer from Thomas A. Smith, property in Richland Township, $240,000.
Pamela L. Yakelis from Jeffrey A. Gorze, property in Upper Yoder Township, $119,900.
Uni Park Ground Limited Partnership from Laura Hoffman Irrevocable Trust Agreement, property in Richland Township, $150,000.
Alan D. Hessler from Jacqueline A. Barber Trust by Trustee, property in Ebensburg Borough, $319,000.
Gary L. Gusmerotti from Troy Sprankle, property in Chest Township, $21,000.
Bruce Johnson Sr. from Dennis Reed, property in Chest Township, $14,000.
Elizabeth Rudi Hammer from Melvin E. Fleming, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $10,000.
Jacob Penatzer from Barnyard Properties, property in Richland Township, $43,750.
Somerset County
Daniel Richard Miller from George W. Miller Estate, property in Jefferson Township, $55,000.
James R. Miller from Nicholas J. Teeter, property in Conemaugh Township, $98,000.
John M. Havrilla from Ronald Kuchera, property in Indian Lake Borough, $512,000.
Christopher T. Holt from Marjorie A. Hauger Estate, property in Stonycreek Township, $100,000.
George V. Welty from Robert D. Sinewe, property in Jefferson Township, $170,000.
Lynn Robert Hickey from George Robert Hickey by POA, property in Conemaugh Township, $100,000.
Bruce E. Rhodes from Jacobs Enterprises Inc., property in Somerset Borough, $65,000.
Michael J. Finan from Donald L. Fetterolf, property in Indian Lake Borough, $12,000.
Austin H. Thompson from John H. Ferko, property in Stonycreek Township, $240,000.
Adeodato Maria Vigano from Thomas M. Wozniak, property in Indian Lake Borough, $267,000.
Darrian E. Jones from Austin H. Thompson, property in Stonycreek Township, $115,000.
Weston Joseph Nicola from Wells Fargo Bank, property in Addison Township, $106,600.
Robert E. Peoples from Martha M. Matthews, property in Middlecreek Township, $210,000.
Karen Lynne Herwig from Earl J. Domer Estate, property in Lincoln Township, $35,000.
Heather Anne Hoover from Sean Dolan, property in Middlecreek Township, $455,000.
Mohler Limited Family Partner from Lurline V. Pavlovich Estate, property in Indian Lake Borough, $220,000.
Jerry L. Price from John P. Pongrac Sr., property in Central City Borough, $29,000.
Forrest G. Spangler from R. Michael Reidenbaugh, property in Indian Lake Borough, $450,000.
Jared A. Rhoads from Jack A. Baker, property in Somerset Borough, $179,500.
Rachael M. Charlier from Susan E. Shoff, property in Somerset Borough, $140,400.
Chaz Austraw from William E. Schaefer, property in Middlecreek Township, $132,500.
Jay L. Breneman from Martin C. Dillner, property in Jefferson Township, $130,000.
Todd L. Cover from Carl R. Lehman, property in Conemaugh Township, $30,000.
Joyce Gresick from Shelby J. Lepter, property in Jenner Township, $158,500.
Wanda M. Workman from Patricia L. Martin, property in Stonycreek Township, $18,000.
Steven M. Tranovich from Robert M. Haggerty, property in Shade Township, $43,291.50.
Joel D. Landis from William J. Farber, property in Berlin Borough, $10,000.
Matthew Will from Matthew J. Williams, property in Berlin Borough, $61,000.
