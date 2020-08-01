The following are real estate transactions for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Mary Jo Poeta from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Upper Yoder Township, $34,045.

Nicholas K. Harrity from Michael Ramos Jr., property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $73,600.

Peter Poborski IV from Steven C. Stackhouse, property in East Taylor Township, $28,500.

Veronica V. Charles from Ronald L. Orris, property in Stonycreek Township, $35,000.

Lorna Pinnock Redway from Charles Robinson, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $20,000.

Lindsay Malkin from Anch Properties LLC, property in Conemaugh Township, $86,000.

Francis E. Sees III from Jennifer L. Poltrack, property in Westmont Borough, $130,000.

Larry D. Blackburn from Nellie V. Casale by Exr., property in Upper Yoder Township, $22,000.

Larry D. Blackburn from Nellie V. Casale by Exr., property in Upper Yoder Township, $14,000.

Kelly L. Huff from Rockland Capital Management LLC Series I, property in Johns-town’s 19th Ward, $21,000.

Lauren L. Mildren from Benjamin H. Long, property in Richland Township, $90,000.

Brandon A. Thorton from David A. Michalow, property in Jackson Township, $17,000.

Blake J. Cadwallader from Jerome F. Longazel, property in Croyle Township, $145,000.

Tammy J. Mosley from Wells Fargo Bank NA, property in Middle Taylor Township, $31,000.

Scott M. Cooper from Mildred E. Bills, property in West Carroll Township, $103,000.

Paul Blackner from Frederick A. Hicks, property in Ferndale Borough, $149,500.

Thomas Lieb from Daniel K. Drumm, property in Barr Township, $290,000.

Kidney Center LLC from GF Enterprises LLC, property in Southmont Borough, $70,000.

Lystra Julien from Kevin J. Miller Jr., property in Richland Township, $13,000.

Phyllis J. Keith Kovach from Edward W. Williams, property in Elder Township, $15,000.

James R. Myers Jr. from Joseph A. Mikeska, property in Chest Township, $15,900.

Jason M. Grove from Krens Surplus Inc., property in Jackson Township, $15,000.

Shane M. Kirsch from Brian K. Myers, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $65,000.

Michael Karstens from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Upper Yoder Township, $10,000.

Kristen S. Letcher from Daniel Abel, property in Hastings Borough, $50,000.

Edwin David from Richard Rogel, property in Barr Township, $260,000.

Zachary J. Matish from Michael G. Wood, property in Patton Borough, $20,000.

Stanley G. Carrier from William L. McClelland, property in Westmont Borough, $32,000.

John M. George from Elaine Nell Ed, by Agent, property in Upper Yoder Township, $67,500.

Michael V. Oswalt from Jody L. Spory, property in Richland Township, $214,500.

Paul Niebauer from Clint M. Scott, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $25,000.

Jeffrey Braniff from John D. Carns, property in Cambria Township, $23,000.

Denise L. Drayer from Alexander S. Goch, property in Upper Yoder Township, $84,000.

Elaine Confer from Thomas A. Smith, property in Richland Township, $240,000.

Pamela L. Yakelis from Jeffrey A. Gorze, property in Upper Yoder Township, $119,900.

Uni Park Ground Limited Partnership from Laura Hoffman Irrevocable Trust Agreement, property in Richland Township, $150,000.

Alan D. Hessler from Jacqueline A. Barber Trust by Trustee, property in Ebensburg Borough, $319,000.

Gary L. Gusmerotti from Troy Sprankle, property in Chest Township, $21,000.

Bruce Johnson Sr. from Dennis Reed, property in Chest Township, $14,000.

Elizabeth Rudi Hammer from Melvin E. Fleming, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $10,000.

Jacob Penatzer from Barnyard Properties, property in Richland Township, $43,750.

Somerset County

Daniel Richard Miller from George W. Miller Estate, property in Jefferson Township, $55,000.

James R. Miller from Nicholas J. Teeter, property in Conemaugh Township, $98,000.

John M. Havrilla from Ronald Kuchera, property in Indian Lake Borough, $512,000.

Christopher T. Holt from Marjorie A. Hauger Estate, property in Stonycreek Township, $100,000.

George V. Welty from Robert D. Sinewe, property in Jefferson Township, $170,000.

Lynn Robert Hickey from George Robert Hickey by POA, property in Conemaugh Township, $100,000.

Bruce E. Rhodes from Jacobs Enterprises Inc., property in Somerset Borough, $65,000.

Michael J. Finan from Donald L. Fetterolf, property in Indian Lake Borough, $12,000.

Austin H. Thompson from John H. Ferko, property in Stonycreek Township, $240,000.

Adeodato Maria Vigano from Thomas M. Wozniak, property in Indian Lake Borough, $267,000.

Darrian E. Jones from Austin H. Thompson, property in Stonycreek Township, $115,000.

Weston Joseph Nicola from Wells Fargo Bank, property in Addison Township, $106,600.

Robert E. Peoples from Martha M. Matthews, property in Middlecreek Township, $210,000.

Karen Lynne Herwig from Earl J. Domer Estate, property in Lincoln Township, $35,000.

Heather Anne Hoover from Sean Dolan, property in Middlecreek Township, $455,000.

Mohler Limited Family Partner from Lurline V. Pavlovich Estate, property in Indian Lake Borough, $220,000.

Jerry L. Price from John P. Pongrac Sr., property in Central City Borough, $29,000.

Forrest G. Spangler from R. Michael Reidenbaugh, property in Indian Lake Borough, $450,000.

Jared A. Rhoads from Jack A. Baker, property in Somerset Borough, $179,500.

Rachael M. Charlier from Susan E. Shoff, property in Somerset Borough, $140,400.

Chaz Austraw from William E. Schaefer, property in Middlecreek Township, $132,500.

Jay L. Breneman from Martin C. Dillner, property in Jefferson Township, $130,000.

Todd L. Cover from Carl R. Lehman, property in Conemaugh Township, $30,000.

Joyce Gresick from Shelby J. Lepter, property in Jenner Township, $158,500.

Wanda M. Workman from Patricia L. Martin, property in Stonycreek Township, $18,000.

Steven M. Tranovich from Robert M. Haggerty, property in Shade Township, $43,291.50.

Joel D. Landis from William J. Farber, property in Berlin Borough, $10,000.

Matthew Will from Matthew J. Williams, property in Berlin Borough, $61,000.

Tags

Recommended for you