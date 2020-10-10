The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Cheryl Erdley from Frederick A. Diflauro, property in Johns-town’s 17th Ward, $25,000.
Craig Patrick Marshall from Emilio Venegas, property in Ferndale Borough, $73,800.
Benjamin G. Mostoller from Fuschino Home Rentals LLC, property in Geistown Borough, $104,100.
Kenneth S. Gibson from Angela Jean Patterson by Exrx., property in Lower Yoder Township, $84,900.
Judy L. Decort from Jean A. Costlow, property in Portage Township, $30,000.
Patrick M. Vallery Jr. from Shirley A. Vallery by Exrx., property in West Carroll Township, $25,000.
Amaghan Chaudhary from Southeast Property Acquitions LLC, property in Southmont Borough, $35,000.
Shawn Scott Kelly from Jason M. Treese, property in Blacklick Township, $190,000.
F&G Monument Lettering LLC from B Squared Customs LLC, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $100,000.
Jeremiah Irvin from Robert S. Sinclair, property in White Township, $42,000.
James A. McConnell from Thomas F. Endler, property in Hastings Borough, $126,000.
Stephanie R. Miller from Eugene D. Good, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $49,500.
Jackson East Taylor Sewer Authority from Donald D. Rose, property in Jackson Township, $20,000.
Jackson East Taylor Sewer Authority from Dennis W. Dixon, property in Jackson Township, $20,000.
Lisa M. Lilliech from John Gartland III, property in Portage Borough, $115,000.
Donna M. Capricuso from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, property in East Taylor Township, $19,000.
Madalynn L. Maurer from Anthony W. Montanaro, property in Lilly Borough, $73,000.
Raymond P. Kempisty from Anthony J. Kamnikar, property in Westmont Borough, $210,000.
Tanner Austin Rhodes from Eleanor Louise Shull by Exr., property in Portage Borough, $59,900.
Andrew J. Eckenrode from Zenda L. Morris, property in Patton Borough, $117,500.
Jason Yoder from Timothy Mudery, property in Summerhill Township, $63,000.
Kaytlynn D. Vazquez from Paul F. Baer Jr., property in Dale Borough, $27,000.
Kurtis D. Maurer from Nathan J. Maurer, property in Carrolltown Borough, $65,000.
Wealth Financial Services LLC from Walter Flores, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $10,920.
Wealth Financial Services LLC from Walter S. Flores, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $10,060.
Jason E. Nagle from Larry J. Baum, property in Johnstown’s 21st Ward, $27,000.
Robert A. Crum from Jesse J. Green, property in Richland Township, $54,000.
Somerset County
Shay L. Barron from Sharon K. Beerman, property in Jefferson Township, $135,000.
Charles V. Leonard from Thomas Carricato, property in Allegheny Township, $80,000.
Edward F. Hinis from JS Land Co., property in Somerset Township, $25,000.
Joseph Anthony Opinsky Jr. from Stephen L. Straka, property in Indian Lake Borough, $207,000.
Brian Long from Jim Onder, property in Somerset Borough, $120,000.
Chad J. Garlena from Kenneth W. Klonicke, property in Ogle Township, $106,000.
Melissa Frampton from Jeffrey L. Bucy Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $40,000.
Steven R. Turley from Marilyn D. Beas Living Trust, property in Conemaugh Township, $835,000.
James L. Custer from Paul W. Mostoller Jr. Trust, property in Stonycreek Township, $15,500.
Robert M. Weimer Jr. from USA-HUD, property in Somerset Township, $15,401.
Jamie L. Kohan from Jean E. Soho Estate, property in Central City, $115,000.
Becky L. McKinley from Sherry E. Dearmitt, property in Jefferson Township, $63,000.
Brandon Tyler Bodes from Jeremy Lynn Beitzel, property in Elk Lick Township, $147,500.
Fred A. Partsch III from Beatrice B. Alwine Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $47,000.
Jamie L. Chicarell from James L. Hogue Jr., property in Paint Township, $12,500.
Kristopher E. Sheets from Mark A. Brant, property in Somerset Borough, $45,800.
Scott C. Riley Sr. from Washington Partners, property in Windber Borough, $15,000.
Fox Jr. Development Inc. from George A. Hutchinson, property in Boswell Borough, $670,000.
Carl M. Rugg from Fred W. Deal II, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $190,000.
Roger L. Newman from Paul A. Augustine Living Trust, property in Larimer Township, $315,000.
Andrew J. Gindlesperger from Thomas D. McClintock, property in Brothersvalley Township, $26,000.
