The following are real estate transactions for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
David A. Rosendale from Darlene A. Wise, property in Upper Yoder Township, $25,000.
Daniel F. Prince from Irene L. Prince, by Exr., property in Adams Township, $80,000.
Daniel James Poareo from Gregg S. Horner, property in Westmont Borough, $85,000.
Benjamin M. Colosimo from Leonard C. Lingenfelter, property in Summerhill Township, $220,000.
Bryon K. Blough from Raymond F. Partsch, property in Adams Township, $250,000.
KPZ Rentals LLC from Richard S. Bono, property in Sankertown Borough, $101,500.
Cammik Investments LLC from David Russell Charkins II, by Exrx., property in Johnstown 3rd Ward, $72,000.
Justin F. Leman from Steven D. Panick, property in Portage Township, $405,000.
Valerie Cichinelli from John D. Popovich, property in Brownstown Borough, $10,500.
Sam H. Romano from Bradley Alan Parfit, property in Richland Township, $200,000.
Tina Marie Wasson from Go America LLC, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $14,500.
Brent R. Lowmaster from Theodore J. Farabaugh, property in East Carroll Township, $180,000.
Daniel A. Konitsky from Christopher P. Anna, property in East Carroll Township, $97,000.
Ray F. Edwards IV from Robert A. Myers, property in South Fork Borough, $10,000.
Joseph S. Lehner from Ronald A. Passanita, property in Clearfield Township, $250,000.
S&R Real Estate LLC from Christ Apostolic Church, property in Johnstown’s 6th Ward, $30,000.
Trista A. Bradley from Jeanne E. Seymour, by Exrs., property in Allegheny Township, $95,000.
Timothy M. Shilling from Steve A. Barnosky Jr., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $22,000.
Christ W. Lingenfelter from Elmer G. Miller Jr., by Exr., property in Adams Township, $85,000.
Emma Realty LLC from Johnstown Industrial Development Corp., property in Cambria Township, $625,000.
Joseph Smith from Carolyn Lunghofer, by Agent, property in Gallitzin Township, $10,000.
Brett W. Klatt from Michael A. Knopp, property in Munster Township, $10,000.
Derrick M. Callihan from Alexander J. Pozun, property in Westmont Borough, $152,500.
Somerset County
CDBD Inc. from Robert L. Ogline, property in Somerset Township, $62,000.
Timothy C. Rice from CDBD Inc., property in Somerset Township, $60,000.
Laryan O. Sims from Patricia A. Miller, property in Somerset Township, $236,500.
William C. Stoffel Jr. from William P. Carter, property in Addison Township, $40,000.
Danielle M. Ramaley from Charles F. Farina, property in Middlecreek Township, $900,000.
Blossom D. Keefer from Ricky L. McConville, property in Jefferson Township, $155,000.
Karrie Burns from June M. Miller Estate, property in Black Township, $48,000.
Norman M. Gnagey from Meyersdale Borough, property in Meyersdale Borough, $15,100.
Richard Morford from John P. Siemering Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $31,000.
Derek L. Smucker from Dwayne Overholt, property in Elk Lick Township, $137,500.
James B. Baker from Sean Gahagen, property in Paint Township, $100,000.
Brian M. Lepley from Linda L. Russian, property in Boswell Borough, $51,842.
Paul C. Ziegler from Paul J. Devereaux Jr., property in Indian Lake Borough, $42,000.
Brenda Huckleberry from Danielle L. Karlinsey, property in Windber Borough, $26,000.
Laurel Avenue Rentals from Roxbury Church of the Brethren, property in Conemaugh Township, $30,000.
Wade Eric Brant from Gary Eugene Brant, property in Elk Lick Township, $88,750.
Bradley L. Showalter from Paul W. Broadwater, property in Salisbury Borough, $30,000.
Bryan S. Smith from Delores J. Kurtz, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $225,000.
Deacon T. Brant from Michael L. Wolfe, property in Berlin Borough, $28,000.
