The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
ARH Properties from Lisa E. Kubat, by trust, property in Jackson Township, $56,775.15.
Tara Dill from Michael A. Jacobs, property in Lower Yoder Township, $78,000.
Susan E. Tyno from Rhonda L. Kyle, property in Conemaugh Township, $147,379.
Wolfpack Capital LLC from Emily Du Plessis, property in Ebensburg Borough, $82,500.
William N. Sipko from Allen Raymore, property in Adams Township, $70,000.
F&V Management LLC from Gongliang Shue, property in Richland Township, $274,900.
Gregory M. Puchko from Bradley W. Eckroth, property in Geistown Borough, $270,000.
Shane Kubas from Lori A. Heatley, property in Stonycreek Township, $139,900.
Ian L. Olsavsky from Gregory M. Puchko, property in Conemaugh Borough, $162,500.
Joshua J. Serenko from Ann C. Carosi, by attorney-in-fact, property in Adams Township, $63,500.
Glenda Becker from Jordan J. Rydbom, property in Patton Borough, $69,900.
JWN Associates LLC from JRP Investments Inc., by trust, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $14,067.24.
Franklin J. Walter II from Patrick T. Kepple, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $15,000.
Michael J. Bellvia from John J. Connor, by attorney-in-fact, property in Cambria Township, $232,500.
Luke R. McCormick from Mark W. Lawery, property in Adams Township, $49,000.
Gallitzin MHC LLC from Gallitzin Park Associates LLC, property in Gallitzin Borough, $141,769.50.
Joseph M. Dzambik from Susan L. Furnari, property in Lower Yoder Township, $599,000.
Eric J. Renner from Kenneth P. Zipf, property in Westmont Borough, $325,000.
Thomas A. Eckenrode from Randy A. Roberts, property in Richland Township, $225,000.
James D. Laughard from Krens Surplus Inc., property in Nanty Glo Borough, $12,000.
Tammy M. Parrish from Martha L. Parrish, property in Cresson Borough, $42,000.
Zachary Michael Hughes from John Lushko, property in Middle Taylor Township, $157,000.
Jeremy F. McBee from Gloria J. Miller, property in Johns-town’s 21st Ward, $25,500.
Mario L. Luther from Robert Darcangelo, property in Susquehanna Township, $25,000.
Terrance K. Beyer from Eleanor L. Bickford, property in Reade Township, $183,000.
Brian J. Murphy from David A. Dane, property in White Township, $189,000.
Kenneth R. Hite from Deborah A. Wilt, property in Cresson Township, $40,500.
Robert E. Bruner from Sandra Felton, property in Chest Township, $43,000.
Kevin A. Smith from John William & Rose Mary Sybert Living Trust, by trustee, property in Blacklick Township, $115,000.
Therma L. McNulty from Donald M. McNulty Jr., property in East Carroll Township, $45,000.
Michael Chrisko from Samuel J. Correy, property in Adams Township, $147,000.
Michael Furguiele from D Mar Associates LLC, property in Adams Township, $37,000.
Alex P. Lee from George Milkie Jr., property in Upper Yoder Township, $165,000.
Phyllis Rager from Joshua P. Petak, property in Summerhill Township, $53,000.
Torres Carmen from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, property in Southmont Borough, $12,000.
Dani V. Sowolla from Pamela M. Evans, property in Cambria Township, $33,000.
Lisa Elliott from KC Investment Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $39,800.
John Redvay from Kelly A. Krenisky, property in Ferndale Borough, $18,822.69.
Geneva Ann C. Hardy from Terry L. Hixson, property in Westmont Borough, $184,900.
BGRS LLC from Terry Walker, property in Adams Township, $359,900.
Robert James Hennessey from BGRS LLC, property in Adams Township, $359,000.
Fox Jr. Development Inc. from Zamias Partners LTD, property in Richland Township, $850,000.
Jordan L. Waters from Marlene L. Bernat, property in Jackson Township, $129,000.
Rosemarie Mitchell from Heather J. Sroka, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $25,000.
Philip Manfredi from WB Investment Properties Inc., property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $25,000.
JNL Realty LLC from CNB Bank, property in Croyle Township, $22,000.
Dante E. Dixon from GJ Property Holdings LLC, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $39,900.
Somerset County
Dianne Lytle from John A. Snyder, by Tax Claim Bureau, property in Confluence Borough, $19,768.50.
Carrie L. Williams from Patrick J. Lauer Jr. Living Trust, property in Middlecreek Township, $182,000.
Alexander M. Yacynych from Lee Property Management, property in Rockwood Borough, $45,000.
Dennis J. Stennett Jr. from Eric E. Enos, property in North Centerville Borough, $22,000.
William C. Stoy from Thorpe Asset Protection Trust, property in Milford Township, $270,000.
Jeffrey Pavlosky from Raymond J. Sobina, property in Indian Lake Borough, $235,000.
Dustin A. Lichty from Patricia Stewart, property in Paint Township, $190,000.
Richard K. Beckwith from Rebecca Sarah Custer, property in Berlin Borough, $150,000.
Seth J. Keafer from Keafer Family Farm, property in Conemaugh Township, $270,000.
Carrie Lynne Haverlock from Alma M. Tokarski, property in Windber Borough, $105,000.
Dale E. Berkey from Tia Lisa Houpt, property in Shade Township, $43,000.
Robert James Balzano from Craig Mauro, property in Indian Lake Borough, $290,000.
Terry G. Thompson from Larry D. Decker, property in Garrett Borough, $65,000.
Victoria D. Greer from William T. Cooney, property in Elk Lick Township, $92,000.
Kerry L. Bush from Scott Boyer, property in Indian Lake Borough, $13,000.
Paul W. Hoover from Robin D. Craven, property in Elk Lick Township, $15,000.
Michael John Oship from Edward A. Gumm, property in Indian Lake Borough, $940,000.
Gregory L. McBroom from Adrian V. Posteraro, property in Indian Lake Borough, $279,900.
John Lindh from CLB Property Holdings Inc., property in Middlecreek Township, $569,000.
Charles M. Phillips from Pamela M. Wrobleski, property in Middlecreek Township, $575,000.
One Foundation from Robert E. Motor, property in Hooversville Borough, $35,000.
Matthew Zealand from John Lindsay, property in Jefferson Township, $137,000.
John E. Ciccolella from Nazzareno F. Bartolini, property in Middlecreek Township, $245,000.
Julia Marie D’Alo from Willis Guyer III, property in Jefferson Township, $207,000.
Christopher F. Hayes from Edward R. Krugh, property in Middlecreek Township, $785,000.
Raymond W. Gawlas from Michael S. Ott, property in Shade Township, $65,000.
John F. Coleman from Stephen C. Brown, property in Jefferson Township, $325,000.
Joshua J. Jones from Thomas Brown, property in Somerset Borough, $137,200.
Kevin F. Illig from Donald Luke Bowser, property in Hooversville Borough, $179,550.
Kyle A. Pollino from Kathleen Karnes, property in Conemaugh Township, $129,900.
Timothy Roth from Betty M. Colflesh Mancini, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $300,000.
Timothy Roth from Betty M. Mancini, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $239,000.
Janice A. Holderbaum from Thomas M. Wedge Revocable Living Trust, property in Fairhope Township, $40,813.50.
Jamie D. Fitzgerald from Kay C. Tunstall, property in Jenner Township, $79,000.
Lawrence D. Watson II from Ralph J. Huff, property in Addison Township, $280,000.
Joshua M. Naugle from Richard A. Mason, property in Conemaugh Township, $97,000.
Kyle Meanor from Mark A. Bernat, property in Lincoln Township, $249,900.
Alan H. Miltenberger from David Miltenberger, property in Jenner Township, $32,000.
Robert Joseph from Darren M. Wolberg, property in Middlecreek Township, $330,000.
Penny Reiman from Regis H. Turocky, property in Indian Lake Borough, $249,000.
Todd Carl Mowry from Patrick J. Guinee, property in Jefferson Township, $250,500.
Jaime Hidalgo from Basin Industries, property in Indian Lake Borough, $230,000.
Peregine Legacy Fund from Ray Ellison Grandchildren Trust, property in Brothersvalley Township, $12,000.
James Nese from Janet J. Colville, property in Jefferson Township, $301,562.50.
Janet Colville from George M. Gluscic Jr., property in Jefferson Township, $172,000.
Kyle L. Ware Family Trust from Hazel J. Ware Estate, property in Stoystown Borough, $55,000.
Paul L. Miller Jr. from Brenda K. Metz, property in Greenville Township, $125,000.
Kirsten B. Michaels from William Zemcik, property in Paint Township, $160,000.
