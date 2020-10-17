The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Kaitlin Cawley from Lance R. Jones, property in Ebensburg Borough, $109,900.
Saeed M. Dubas from Judith C. Rumsey, property in Richland Township, $179,900.
Jack W. Babich from Susan L. Williams, property in Southmont Borough, $160,000.
Melissa Schilling Smith from Michelle Schilling Prazinko, property in East Taylor Township, $11,250.
Patrise E. Henkel from Carlene D. Larmond, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $30,000.
Sara J. Seward from Randy S. Wilson, property in Chest Township, $10,000.
Cambria County from JLC Partners, LP, property in Blacklick Township, $40,000.
Steven George from Michael J. Andolina, property in Johns-town’s 5th Ward, $10,000.
Sandra M. Wess from Cynthia A. Wess, property in Croyle Township, $68,000.
Susan Frombach from Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Southmont Borough, $41,000.
St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church from Southwestern Capital, LP, property in Johns-town’s 16th Ward, $20,000.
Adam J. Luko from Julia R. Humma, by Exr., property in Blacklick Township, $15,000.
Christopher C. Hill from John M. McHugh, property in Blacklick Township, $10,000.
Judie A. McGrorey from Theresa Caldwell, property in Southmont Borough, $40,000.
Stephanie Geib from Christ the Saviour Seminary, Johnstown, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $29,000.
David B. Marks from John T. Repsher, property in Richland Township, $99,900.
Frank Palinkas from David B. Marks, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $38,500.
Drew A. Coffman from Thelma Theresa Bildetdeaux, property in Geistown Borough, $42,000.
Diane L. Evanicsko from John W. Sumrada, property in Daisytown Borough, $55,700.
Michael J. Hofer Jr. from Eugene F. Morris, property in Elder Township, $79,900.
Nathan J. Maurer from Michael J. Hofer Jr., property in Carrolltown Borough, $160,000.
Shawn Michael Goughnour from Benjamin R. Maderia, property in Adams Township, $220,000.
Jerrod S. Cannistraci from Reid A. Gentile, property in Westmont Borough, $259,000.
John J. Riva Jr. from Luke McHugh, property in Blacklick Township, $12,500.
Richard W. Winslow from Mary Katherine Albright, property in East Carroll Township, $10,000.
Delca G. Bryant from Dong Yu Jun, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $35,000.
Clearshade Properties Inc. from Robert B. Williamson, property in Adams Township, $69,900.
Cynthia J. Coat from Grace M. Todaro, property in Westmont Borough, $130,000.
Brian M. Bell from Ahch Properties LLC, property in Stonycreek Township, $90,000.
Evan D. Bennear from Jack W. Babich, property in Richland Township, $445,000.
Matthew Senft from Mark Conway, property in East Taylor Township, $80,000.
Tabitha Gilpatrick from Leslie A. Gross, by attorney-in-fact, property in Franklin Borough, $12,000.
Leonard L. Givens from Patricia A. Cuthbert by attorney-in-fact, property in Westmont Borough, $68,000.
Linda Rowley from Diane Moseley, property in Scalp Level Borough, $19,000.
Charles R. Barnes from Shirley J. Cameron by attorney-in-fact, property in Middle Taylor Township, $84,000.
William L. Shipman from Barry Roger Brubaker, property in Stonycreek Township, $74,900.
Mohammed Faisal Khan from Luanne R. Jacoby, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $15,000.
Chad Eric Walls from Tim S. McClain, property in Richland Township, $190,000.
Bryan N. Link from Patrick J. Link Jr., property in Elder Township, $100,000.
Christopher E. Rorer Jr. from Helena E. Philip, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $50,000.
Matthew F. Campagna from Paul A. Raymond, property in Cresson Borough, $42,000.
Gregory Brown from Gary Muller, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $16,800.
Robert Warner from Christine McGivney Dupirack, property in Washington Township, $102,000.
Guy A. Fleming from Naomi E. McClelland, by attorney-in-fact, property in Susquehanna Township, $43,000.
Ashley J. Boring from Bob Mitory, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $20,000.
Jaycob D. Miller from Mary Alice Quinn, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $70,500.
Somerset County
William P. Zur from Ronald G. Bruner, property in Milford Township, $10,000.
Cory McGinity from Virginia L. McCulley, property in Confluence Borough, $125,000.
Robert Quin from William J. Oberst, property in Jefferson Township, $195,000.
Dylan B. Schrock from Dean M. Hottle, property in Lincoln Township, $226,000.
Brittany A. Moran from Bryan J. Lohr, property in Hooversville Borough, $91,000.
Edwin A. Zook from Abner A. Zook, property in Summit Township, $200,000.
Thomas D. Varner from Somerset Trust Company, property in Jenner Township, $102,300.
Branon J. Studer from Jack E. Zane Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $38,003.36.
Wesley J. Pritts from Anthony M. Todaro, property in Conemaugh Township, $41,572.50.
Abner A. Zook from David H. Gnagey, property in Summit Township, $130,000.
Karl S. Bowser from Linda B. Dorcon, property in Larimer Township, $41,000.
Nicholas Brown from Patricia H. Bowman Estate, property in Elk Lick Township, $235,000.
First Peoples Community FCU from Riverview Bank, property in Berlin Borough, $175,000.
Jacob W. St. Clair from Carl R. Lehman by POA, property in Conemaugh Township, $157,500.
Nicholas R. Buterbaugh from Wayne Leroy Miller, property in Somerset Township, $57,000.
Jake W. O’Roark from Paula A. Hautz, property in Ogle Township, $60,000.
Lance Miller from Edgar William Irwin Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $57,000.
Rose Mary Mitsch from Ronald Denham, property in Middlecreek Township, $162,500.
Heidi Jo Ryan from Jeremy E. Helman, property in Ogle Township, $145,000.
Jude Cover from Jarid Cover, property in Windber Borough, $60,000.
Cody L. Ballou from Deborah L. Buchan, property in Conemaugh Township, $72,200.
Andreas Beck from Justin J. Ketchel, property in Middlecreek Township, $345,000.
Molly A. Grega from Marilyn A. Fisher by POA, property in Somerset Borough, $114,000.
Brian A. Charpentier from Ronald W. Gillingham, property in Paint Township, $105,000.
Paul J. Peary II from Nancy R. Gribble, property in Addison Township, $30,000.
Ryan K. Miller from Gregg A. Henry, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $19,000.
Shane P. Walsh from Janet M. Riggs Trust, property in Lincoln Township, $390,000.
Nicholas A. Davis from Frances E. Ravenscroft Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $90,000.
Ralph E. Diamond Jr. from Blaine C. Baker Estate, property in Lincoln Township, $155,000.
Austin E. Benford from Eric Kuzo, property in Shade Township, $62,000.
Christa H. Ross from Joseph Sharie, property in Middlecreek Township, $102,000.
Ethan Riffe from Terry B. Bingaman, property in Indian Lake Borough, $639,000.
Cole A. Brant from Roy R. Butler, property in Rockwood Borough, $70,000.
Craig K. Jarvis II from Robert A. Glessner, property in Berlin Borough, $37,000.
Joseph S. Fleck from Cathy Hoffman, property in Windber Borough, $10,000.
James Mardis from Sarah M. Pyle Estate, property in Black Township, $121,125.
Jonathan James Miller from Ralph George Lybarger Jr. Est., property in Conemaugh Township, $260,000.
Michael K. Bryan from Leonard E. Dipaola Jr., property in Indian Lake Borough, $55,000.
Chad E. Mosholder from Roy Persson by POA, property in Middlecreek Township, $10,000.
Paul C. Portugallo from Steven E. Perilstein, property in Middlecreek Township, $360,000.
Shawn Kuzar from Eugene Zanoni, property in Conemaugh Township, $95,000.
Laurie Cochenour from Matthew Clay Mankamyer, property in Indian Lake Borough, $41,250.
Heath Mankamyer from Hilda A. Watkins, property in Brothersvalley Township, $55,000.
Brandon K. Knopsnyder from James F. Barron, property in Conemaugh Township, $134,550.
Michael David Larkin from Ethan R. Riffe, property in Indian Lake Borough, $408,000.
Sandra Miller from Lester M. Weaver Revocable Living Trust, property in Central City Borough, $31,603.62.
Brandon J. Ulasky from Joyce L. Ulasky, property in Paint Township, $125,000.
Justin Allen McGee from Todd E. Benedict, property in Jenner Township, $73,000.
Walter Sakowicz from Bernard J. Kudyba, property in Jefferson Township, $160,500.
Bender Family Farm from Janet Bender, property in Elk Lick Township, $168,015.
Christopher H. Kurek from Samuel E. Barbush, property in Allegheny Township, $34,000.
