The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Eric L. Eritano from Brenda J. Williamson, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $44,520.
4 Augs LLC from Adam C. Steigert, property in Richland Township, $85,000.
4 Augs LLC from Edith May Smith, property in Richland Township, $25,000.
Richard L. Nisewonger from Richard Stephenson, property in Richland Township, $165,000.
Cory J. Massart from Dale W. Vernon, property in Adams Township, $297,000.
Graevel Holdings LLC from Theresa C. Mullen, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $22,500.
Joyce E. Zoldos from Natalie Schartz, property in Westmont Borough, $147,500.
John S. Knicely from Patrick F. Shaughnessey, property in Gallitzin Borough, $42,000.
David Murphy from Midfirst Bank, property in Portage Township, $15,000.
Mallory P. Bishop from John D. Gaydos, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $40,280.
Noah Joseph Kolar from Douglas and Deborah Allison Family Trust, by trustee, property in Adams Township, $155,000.
Zijda Dede from Mohammad Karashqah, property in Richland Township, $20,000.
Mark A. Crum from Richard J. Bernazzoli, property in Portage Borough, $89,900.
Sharon Adorno from Floyd S. Waltman Jr., property in South Fork Borough, $15,500.
James R. Back from James E. Toseki, property in Patton Borough, $115,000.
William E. Gressick from Andrew G. Hutsky, property in Summerhill Township, $68,500.
Kevin Thomas Reasbeck from William E. Gressick, property in Summerhill Township, $129,000.
Bradley S. Klock from Patricia M. Digon, property in Summerhill Township, $16,500.
John M. Link from Norman R. Berzonsky, property in Cambria Township, $112,000.
Alyssa Y. Gusmerotti from Michelle R. Tutko, property in Westmont Borough, $54,600.
Mitchell Kempisty from David T. Williams, property in Johnstown’s 16th Ward, $30,100.
Mitra Midwest Acquisitions LLC from Century Development Ebensburg LLC, property in Cambria Township, $1,361,658.
Russel E. Moore from Hunters Ridge Development Co., property in Scalp Level Borough, $35,000.
Timothy E. Nagle from Robert E. McMullen Jr., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $16,000.
Lynn M. McDonough from Neil F. Hockenberry, property in Reade Township, $18,500.
Corey J. Eckenrode from Michael R. Bodenschatz, property in Croyle Township, $115,000.
Kenneth Hayward from Richard J. Kime Jr., property in Lorain Borough, $43,500.
Justin M. Carosi from Scott Smith, property in Adams Township, $249,900.
Edward C. Phister from Ronald C. Bodenschatz, property in Loretto Borough, $45,000.
Leah Cichinelli from Benjamin Sikora, property in White Township, $20,000.
Ealisha Hoover from James P. Weber, property in Patton Borough, $20,000.
Momentum Real Estate LLC from Dewey Hagerty, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $60,000.
Dylan J. Berezanky from Renie L. Berezansky, property in Ferndale Borough, $71,500.
Robert E. Yancey from Rhola E. Ripple Lang, property in Portage Township, $280,000.
Bradley D. Snyder from Daniel P. Long, property in Chest Township, $197,500.
Jaye Spalla from Degutenberg Poitevien, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $55,000.
Patrick B. Michaels from Susan R. Lewis, by attorney-in-fact, property in White Township, $70,000.
Christopher W. Latz Jr. from Lisa J. Frederick, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $21,000.
Mary Beiswenger from Timothy M. Rea, property in Allegheny Township, $280,000.
A.M. Nielsen Properties LLC from Frank E. Adams, property in Westmont Borough, $95,000.
Somerset County
Jill C. Hamacek from Koalburger Holdings, property in Indian Lake Borough, $75,000.
Delores T. Thompson from Clarence S. Greig, property in Somerset Borough, $171,000.
Korey L. Tinkey from Ashtin J. Hay, property in Jefferson Township, $215,000.
Laurel Home Enterprises from Mosholder Rentals, property in Somerset Borough, $158,000.
Kenall William Whitesell from Ronald L. Saler Jr., property in Milford Township, $292,000.
Fox/Tiels from Meyersdale Properties, property in Meyersdale Borough, $732,500.
Robert John O’Korn from James P. Crawford, property in Jefferson Township, $129,000.
Charles E. Flickinger from Gary Michael Young, property in Allegheny Township, $100,000.
Robert Truesdell from Danny J. Robertson, property in Addison Township, $460,000.
Dustin Drew Dewitt from Gregory A. Maust, property in Brothersvalley Township, $26,000.
Ana-Lin Maurizio from Scottie M. Moskey, property in Jenner Township, $115,000.
Kurt D. Sauder from Jay W. Sauder, property in Elk Lick Township, $35,000.
John C. Corbett from George E. Lion, property in Jefferson Township, $134,000.
Ashley M. Isiminger from Fannie Mae, by POA, property in Middlecreek Township, $87,900.
Bradley L. Balmert from Raymond E. Miller, property in Middlecreek Township, $145,000.
Ralph M. Sredy from Thomas D. McClintock, property in Somerset Township, $110,000.
Victoria J. Watts from Edward W. Richardson Jr., property in Windber Borough, $35,000.
Noah Henson from Michael J. Kaufman Sr., property in Jennerstown Borough, $520,000.
Michael D. Muha from Elizabeth P. Blackburn, property in Shade Township, $20,872.50.
Martin Critchfield from Betty J. Flick, by POA, property in Quemahoning Township, $52,250.
John W. Harmon from Philip D. Walker, property in Brothersvalley Township, $192,500.
Shane Richard Bimeal from Carolyn J. Adams, property in Conemaugh Township, $120,000.
Anchor Point Partners from Anthony C. Dibuono, property in Stonycreek Township, $372,500.
William Craig Gunn from David L. Berkey, property in Indian Lake Borough, $236,000.
Ernest Rummel from Kathleen F. Custer, property in Windber Borough, $87,009.
Justin B. Wise from Brian E. Critchfield, property in Indian Lake Borough, $137,500.
Witt Rentals from Brent Hayward Hoover Estate, property in Garrett Borough, $31,000.
Rosemarie Livengood from Alvira T. Dipre, property in Conemaugh Township, $52,302.
Scott A. Steinkirchner from Michael D. Williams, property in Somerset Township, $15,000.
Learning Lamp Inc. from Eugene J. Castrovillo, property in Somerset Borough, $415,500.
Robert E. Tirko from Seth I. Cramer, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $200,000.
Jennifer A. Leibfreid from Vincent C. Grejda, property in Middlecreek Township, $159,500.
David M. Gibbs from Deborah J. Tutak, property in Addison Township, $30,000.
Michael T. Jones from Audrey A. Millard, property in Confluence Borough, $120,000.
