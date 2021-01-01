The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Eric L. Eritano from Brenda J. Williamson, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $44,520.

4 Augs LLC from Adam C. Steigert, property in Richland Township, $85,000.

4 Augs LLC from Edith May Smith, property in Richland Township, $25,000.

Richard L. Nisewonger from Richard Stephenson, property in Richland Township, $165,000.

Cory J. Massart from Dale W. Vernon, property in Adams Township, $297,000.

Graevel Holdings LLC from Theresa C. Mullen, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $22,500.

Joyce E. Zoldos from Natalie Schartz, property in Westmont Borough, $147,500.

John S. Knicely from Patrick F. Shaughnessey, property in Gallitzin Borough, $42,000.

David Murphy from Midfirst Bank, property in Portage Township, $15,000.

Mallory P. Bishop from John D. Gaydos, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $40,280.

Noah Joseph Kolar from Douglas and Deborah Allison Family Trust, by trustee, property in Adams Township, $155,000.

Zijda Dede from Mohammad Karashqah, property in Richland Township, $20,000.

Mark A. Crum from Richard J. Bernazzoli, property in Portage Borough, $89,900.

Sharon Adorno from Floyd S. Waltman Jr., property in South Fork Borough, $15,500.

James R. Back from James E. Toseki, property in Patton Borough, $115,000.

William E. Gressick from Andrew G. Hutsky, property in Summerhill Township, $68,500.

Kevin Thomas Reasbeck from William E. Gressick, property in Summerhill Township, $129,000.

Bradley S. Klock from Patricia M. Digon, property in Summerhill Township, $16,500.

John M. Link from Norman R. Berzonsky, property in Cambria Township, $112,000.

Alyssa Y. Gusmerotti from Michelle R. Tutko, property in Westmont Borough, $54,600.

Mitchell Kempisty from David T. Williams, property in Johnstown’s 16th Ward, $30,100.

Mitra Midwest Acquisitions LLC from Century Development Ebensburg LLC, property in Cambria Township, $1,361,658.

Russel E. Moore from Hunters Ridge Development Co., property in Scalp Level Borough, $35,000.

Timothy E. Nagle from Robert E. McMullen Jr., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $16,000.

Lynn M. McDonough from Neil F. Hockenberry, property in Reade Township, $18,500.

Corey J. Eckenrode from Michael R. Bodenschatz, property in Croyle Township, $115,000.

Kenneth Hayward from Richard J. Kime Jr., property in Lorain Borough, $43,500.

Justin M. Carosi from Scott Smith, property in Adams Township, $249,900.

Edward C. Phister from Ronald C. Bodenschatz, property in Loretto Borough, $45,000.

Leah Cichinelli from Benjamin Sikora, property in White Township, $20,000.

Ealisha Hoover from James P. Weber, property in Patton Borough, $20,000.

Momentum Real Estate LLC from Dewey Hagerty, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $60,000.

Dylan J. Berezanky from Renie L. Berezansky, property in Ferndale Borough, $71,500.

Robert E. Yancey from Rhola E. Ripple Lang, property in Portage Township, $280,000.

Bradley D. Snyder from Daniel P. Long, property in Chest Township, $197,500.

Jaye Spalla from Degutenberg Poitevien, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $55,000.

Patrick B. Michaels from Susan R. Lewis, by attorney-in-fact, property in White Township, $70,000.

Christopher W. Latz Jr. from Lisa J. Frederick, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $21,000.

Mary Beiswenger from Timothy M. Rea, property in Allegheny Township, $280,000.

A.M. Nielsen Properties LLC from Frank E. Adams, property in Westmont Borough, $95,000.

Somerset County

Jill C. Hamacek from Koalburger Holdings, property in Indian Lake Borough, $75,000.

Delores T. Thompson from Clarence S. Greig, property in Somerset Borough, $171,000.

Korey L. Tinkey from Ashtin J. Hay, property in Jefferson Township, $215,000.

Laurel Home Enterprises from Mosholder Rentals, property in Somerset Borough, $158,000.

Kenall William Whitesell from Ronald L. Saler Jr., property in Milford Township, $292,000.

Fox/Tiels from Meyersdale Properties, property in Meyersdale Borough, $732,500.

Robert John O’Korn from James P. Crawford, property in Jefferson Township, $129,000.

Charles E. Flickinger from Gary Michael Young, property in Allegheny Township, $100,000.

Robert Truesdell from Danny J. Robertson, property in Addison Township, $460,000.

Dustin Drew Dewitt from Gregory A. Maust, property in Brothersvalley Township, $26,000.

Ana-Lin Maurizio from Scottie M. Moskey, property in Jenner Township, $115,000.

Kurt D. Sauder from Jay W. Sauder, property in Elk Lick Township, $35,000.

John C. Corbett from George E. Lion, property in Jefferson Township, $134,000.

Ashley M. Isiminger from Fannie Mae, by POA, property in Middlecreek Township, $87,900.

Bradley L. Balmert from Raymond E. Miller, property in Middlecreek Township, $145,000.

Ralph M. Sredy from Thomas D. McClintock, property in Somerset Township, $110,000.

Victoria J. Watts from Edward W. Richardson Jr., property in Windber Borough, $35,000.

Noah Henson from Michael J. Kaufman Sr., property in Jennerstown Borough, $520,000.

Michael D. Muha from Elizabeth P. Blackburn, property in Shade Township, $20,872.50.

Martin Critchfield from Betty J. Flick, by POA, property in Quemahoning Township, $52,250.

John W. Harmon from Philip D. Walker, property in Brothersvalley Township, $192,500.

Shane Richard Bimeal from Carolyn J. Adams, property in Conemaugh Township, $120,000.

Anchor Point Partners from Anthony C. Dibuono, property in Stonycreek Township, $372,500.

William Craig Gunn from David L. Berkey, property in Indian Lake Borough, $236,000.

Ernest Rummel from Kathleen F. Custer, property in Windber Borough, $87,009.

Justin B. Wise from Brian E. Critchfield, property in Indian Lake Borough, $137,500.

Witt Rentals from Brent Hayward Hoover Estate, property in Garrett Borough, $31,000.

Rosemarie Livengood from Alvira T. Dipre, property in Conemaugh Township, $52,302.

Scott A. Steinkirchner from Michael D. Williams, property in Somerset Township, $15,000.

Learning Lamp Inc. from Eugene J. Castrovillo, property in Somerset Borough, $415,500.

Robert E. Tirko from Seth I. Cramer, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $200,000.

Jennifer A. Leibfreid from Vincent C. Grejda, property in Middlecreek Township, $159,500.

David M. Gibbs from Deborah J. Tutak, property in Addison Township, $30,000.

Michael T. Jones from Audrey A. Millard, property in Confluence Borough, $120,000.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you