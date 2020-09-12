The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Adron Julien from Ryan R. Williams, property in Johns-town’s 17th Ward, $21,000.
David A. Kline from Donald Thiec, property in Elder Township, $35,000.
Paul A. Hook from Queen Coal Trust by trustee, property in Cresson Township, $62,250.
William A. Hudec II from Michael Anthony Hudec, property in East Taylor Township, $85,000.
Joseph A. Martin from Darla J. Paul, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $12,800.
Frank Joseph Mehalko Jr. from Wayne R. Worthington by Admr., property in Blacklick Township, $20,000.
Joseph M. Paros from Dianne Gregovich, property in Richland Township, $226,000.
Robert A. Campbell Jr. from Martha Desabatino, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $44,000.
Edward Hewitt from Alonzo Grant, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $12,000.
Patrice Downs from Emilie Nexneski Revocable Trust by trustee, property in Portage Township, $90,000.
Anchor Point Partners LLC from Robert M. Hancock, property in Richland Township, $143,000.
Somerset County
Penzera Enterprises from Mary B. Knopsnyder, property in Black Township, $15,000.
Cody Firestone from Alexander C. Boose, property in Somerset Borough, $154,900.
Nicholas R. Schvabenitz from Timothy J. Maksymik, property in Jenner Township, $264,000.
Craig Leibfreid from Matthew A. Mlkaker, property in Conemaugh Township, $55,000.
Francis Gill from Benjamin J. Mack, property in Jefferson Township, $185,000.
Brendan Murray from Shirley Ruth Yutzey Estate, property in Summit Township, $72,750.
Tyler James Lepley from John F. Shroyer, property in Paint Township, $15,000.
Nichole Mills Irrevocable Trust from Bloom Family Trust, property in Quemahoning Township, $45,500.
Cheryl A. Boytim from Alisa Marie Dodge Bolig, property in Jenner Township, $100,000.
Tammy Steinkirchner from Ted J. Hall, property in Jefferson Township, $69,161.77.
Molly E. Warnick from Sara G. Saylor Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $147,900.
Norman T. Peters Trust from Roberta K. Long, property in Somerset Township, $195,000.
Erik J. Bloom from Marie Bloom, property in Quemahoning Township, $69,345.
Richard M. Miller from Michael L. Stringent, property in Stonycreek Township, $120,000.
Kory S. Schorr from B.A. Real Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $100,000.
Timothy Robert Stark from Rampsey Nicholson, property in Addison Township, $86,500.
Carole Sarnicola from Carol Nelson, property in Stonycreek Township, $169,900.
James Miller from Dale H. Nicklow by POA, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $209,000.
Gina M. Vanfossen from Daryl D. Hershberger, property in Conemaugh Township, $135,000.
Hollern Brothers from Gerald R. Mock Estate, property in Windber Borough, $125,500.
Joshua M. Varga from David A. Fodor, property in Windber Borough, $237,000.
Easton W. Broadwater from Justin Davis Broadwater, property in Elk Lick Township, $154,000.
Matthew R. Sotosky from Linda E. Lyman, property in Conemaugh Township, $15,000.
Paul F. Podrasky from John L. Kukola, property in Conemaugh Township, $70,000.
James A. Welch from John P. Chupko, property in Conemaugh Township, $200,000.
Joseph F. McKenzie Sr. from PBS Coals Inc., property in Stonycreek Township, $20,000.
Michael L. Faidley Jr. from Ryan McCoy, property in Meyersdale Borough, $130,000.
James I. Comerci from Elizabeth Jane Levenson Irrevoc., property in Middlecreek Township, $138,700.
Gary R. Martin from William P. Hollern, property in Indian Lake Borough, $219,200.
Zachary Vena from Jerold C. Manges, property in Jenner Township, $14,000.
Maxwell S. Sechler from Gerald F. Minerd, property in North Centerville Borough, $115,000.
Charity E. McDowell from Maureen M. Roell, property in Addison Township, $430,000.
Karen A. Alberts from Michael J. Papurello, property in Jefferson Township, $80,000.
Diamond Vacations from Michael K. Fox, property in Middlecreek Township, $147,500.
Lawrence C. Kelly from Daniel Dominick Vettori Estate, property in Somerset Township, $47,000.
Justin Lee Kerstetter from Mark Zimmerman, property in Indian Lake Borough, $500,000.
Paul T. Schlemmer from Miriam V. Stephens Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $65,000.
Matthew Clark from Robert Fabian, property in Central City Borough, $20,000.
Dennis L. Boone from Anna M. Stahl, property in Jefferson Township, $20,000.
Gustavo Mendez from Franklin & Associates, property in Somerset Township, $12,000.
Robert J. Hawkins from Joikoda, property in Middlecreek Township, $232,000.
Tyler J. Barrick from Hiner Family Revocable Trust, property in Conemaugh Township, $165,000.
Robert James Busche from Richard Holtzman by POA, property in Stonycreek Township, $238,000.
Amanda L. Prince from Howard B. Lochrie, property in Paint Borough, $120,000.
Ralph Kozielec from Clarence F. Hart, property in Paint Township, $68,000.
Melissa Kabina from Gary M. Wright Sr., property in Elk Lick Township, $63,480.
William Golden from Kyle E. Koval, property in Somerset Township, $110,000.
Craig T. Stiffler from Tommy R. Croner, property in Berlin Borough, $59,000.
Robin Lynn Doerr from Virginia L. Halverson, property in Addison Borough, $40,000.
Luke G. Varner from Janet M. Riggs, property in Lincoln Township, $270,500.
Thomas C. Greisbaum from Michael L. Johnston, property in Middlecreek Township, $146,000.
Jay Renton from John J. Knoll Jr., property in Indian Lake Borough, $385,000.
Wendoly Cepeda from Althea Mae Lyons by POA, property in Somerset Borough, $30,000.
Ridge Energy Co. Inc. from Inter-Power/Ahlcon Partners, property in Paint Township, $20,000.
Terry A. Struky Jr. from RRS Holdings, property in Paint Borough, $31,000.
Brady P. Yachere from Craig T. Stiffler, property in Berlin Borough, $215,000.
Jenna L. Weimer from David P. Lohr, property in Summit Township, $188,000.
Joseph C. Lamarca from Elizabeth Lewandowski, property in Middlecreek Township, $22,114.50.
John H. Rexroth from Katherine S. Booth, property in Brothersvalley Township, $230,000.
Jean B. Murphy from Brenda L. Shaw, property in Jefferson Township, $60,000.
Frank A. Fish from Margaret E. Mackey Estate, property in Confluence Borough, $60,000.
