The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Rachel Meyer from Donald B. Garver by Admr., property in Nanty Glo Borough, $80,000.
William Thomas Byers from William R. Yost, property in Cambria Township, $28,500.
Ashley Hajjar from Frederick L. Strittmatter, property in East Carroll Township, $95,000.
Amanda K. Weakland from Jeannie M. Kronick, property in Jackson Township, $96,000.
Michael A. Hamacek from David H. Patterson by Exr., property in Conemaugh Township, $16,200.
James Ellis from Mary A. Dominick by Exrx., property in Nanty Glo Borough, $45,000.
James Ellis from Rose Jane Phillips by Exr., property in Nanty Glo Borough, $45,000.
Scott Bassett from Geoff D. Gezik, property in Conemaugh Township, $80,000.
Wilhelm L.T. Napier from Jonathan Pearson, property in Cambria Township, $199,900.
Tami L. Lowman from Kenneth Harris, property in Westmont Borough, $169,900.
