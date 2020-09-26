The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Rachel Meyer from Donald B. Garver by Admr., property in Nanty Glo Borough, $80,000.

William Thomas Byers from William R. Yost, property in Cambria Township, $28,500.

Ashley Hajjar from Frederick L. Strittmatter, property in East Carroll Township, $95,000.

Amanda K. Weakland from Jeannie M. Kronick, property in Jackson Township, $96,000.

Michael A. Hamacek from David H. Patterson by Exr., property in Conemaugh Township, $16,200.

James Ellis from Mary A. Dominick by Exrx., property in Nanty Glo Borough, $45,000.

James Ellis from Rose Jane Phillips by Exr., property in Nanty Glo Borough, $45,000.

Scott Bassett from Geoff D. Gezik, property in Conemaugh Township, $80,000.

Wilhelm L.T. Napier from Jonathan Pearson, property in Cambria Township, $199,900.

Tami L. Lowman from Kenneth Harris, property in Westmont Borough, $169,900.

Tags

Recommended for you