The following are real estate transactions for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Noah J. Burda from Denny R. Richey, property in Soutmont Borough, $125,500.
Mindy Barnett from Dennis J. Fitzpatrick, property in Stonycreek Township, $68,000.
Jason Harrison from Rebecca D. Stevanus, property in Johns-town’s 21st Ward, $40,000.
Jonathan Stratton from Barbara Jean Aurman, by Exrs., property in Southmont Borough, $130,000.
Alex B. Zaman from Patrick G. Kepple, property in Upper Yoder Township, $77,000.
Susan Muha from Helen P. Muha, property in Ferndale Borough, $50,000.
Mark Conway from Rosemarie Martinelli, property in Sankertown Borough, $80,900.
Maddie L. Bender from Sharon M. Itell, property in Loretto Borough, $155,000.
Michael E. Wian from Joseph Cominsky, property in Richland Township, $168,000.
Edward J. Wingard III from Jonathan R. Leckey, property in Richland Township, $115,000.
Samuel Fogal from Kevin J. Hoover, property in White Township, $25,000.
Jessica Little from Toni L. Knox, property in East Taylor Township, $31,500.
Cynde L. Pizur from Lawrence E. Becker, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $127,500.
Joanthan Grant Moldofsky from August L. Gatto, property in Ebensburg Borough, $225,850.
Thomas E. Koch from Susan L. Vivian, property in South.Fork Borough, $25,000.
Jordan R. Lonsinger from Carrol Saintz, property in West Taylor Township, $76,220.
Wendi C. Nagle from Haley Mathes, property in Ferndale Borough, $39,000.
Kaitlin Tressler from Janeen C. Lecomte, property in Cresson Township, $200,000.
Gregory M. Christina from Theresa M. Dumm Family Trust Agreement by Trust, property in Barr Township, $145,000.
Jason D. Licht from Lorraine A. Vivian by Agent, property in Richland Township, $100,000.
Thomas J. Darr from Jennifer Dubuque, property in Westmont Borough, $85,000.
Patrick G. Kepple from Richard A. Blaschak, by Exr., property in Upper Yoder Township, $135,000.
Tyler J. Engel from Lee B. Kindel, property in Richland Township, $162,000.
Christopher P. Buynack from Tommy J. Dively, property in East Taylor Township, $33,000.
Oakridge Center LLC from H&A Storage Inc., property in Richland Township, $330,000.
Michael J. Pasierb from Thomas Anthony Petrunak, property in Portage Township, $10,000.
Cindy M. Faidley from Lynn Appleyard, property in Johns-town’s 21st Ward, $39,500.
Michael S. Polinsky from Alan D. Hessler, property in Cambria Township, $250,000.
Benjamin D. Dickert from JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., property in East Taylor Township, $27,000.
Daniel J. Allsopp from Mario E. Wilfong, property in Adams Township, $154,500.
Key Lark Investments LLC from Jeffrey Figura, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $19,000.
John Bodenschatz from Regis J. Bodenschatz Living Trust by Trustee, property in Croyle Township, $28,000.
John Klinchock from Gary Moyer, property in Upper Yoder Township, $176,000.
David L. Miller Jr. from Edward B. Knepper, property in Summerhill Township, $79,000.
Ray F. Edwards III from Lillian M. Hinderliter by Agent, property in South Fork Borough, $21,000.
Christian M. Mosorjak from Gregory C. Briggs, property in West Taylor Township, $89,500.
Ryan A. Hinton from Lavinia L. Moser, property in Westmont Borough, $136,000.
Yuefeng Chen from Shawn M. Long, property in Richland Township, $575,000.
Richard J. Harp from 21st Mortgage Corp., property in Tunnelhill Borough, $63,795.
Robert J. Colvin Jr. from Jason Licht, property in Richland Township, $51,000.
Melissa R. Hinson from Christopher A. Runkle, property in Westmont Borough, $385,000.
Gregory Anstead from Wenturine Brothers Lumber Inc., property in Cambria Township, $57,733.50.
William F. Bahorik from Betty J. Walter, by Exrx., property in Adams Township, $68,500.
Jerome Jackson from Bana LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $61,700.
Nathan D. Hilyer from Roy E. Holtz, property in Clearfield Township, $15,547.
Carole Carduff from Sherman B. Allen, property in White Township, $11,000.
Joseph A. Mattern from Edward A. Mikeska, property in Chest Township, $17,000.
Scott Conahan from James J. Pileski, property in Chest Township, $10,950.
Somerset County
Victoria Duffield Robertson from Helen Louise Hunter Simpson, property in Jefferson Township, $300,000.
Kenneth D. Hough from Frank Forney, property in Indian Lake Borough, $126,500.
Frank Forney from June M. McCudden, property in Indian Lake Borough, $240,000.
Jack A. Baker from Daniel R. Bossart, property in Brothersvalley Township, $265,000.
Donnie G. Smith from Charles D. Davis, property in Somerset Borough, $50,000.
Timothy J. Grose from Lorene Faye Saylor Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $95,700.
Ryan Gindlesperger from Bernard Alferez, property in Indian Lake Borough, $525,000.
Justin Gair from Michael D. Dolekary, property in Allegheny Township, $189,000.
Justin J. Miller from Jean Engleka Paterson, property in Allegheny Township, $100,000.
Shah & Alam Enterprises from Navan Fuel Corp., property in Lincoln Township, $335,000.
Matthew Maurizio from Joseph A. Faher, by POA, property in Windber Borough, $72,500.
Bret McClaren from Lynn R. Borischak, property in Paint Township, $330,000.
Candace J. Weaver from John C. Riley, property in Confluence Borough, $135,000.
Aaron M. Miller from Stacy L. Miller, property in Elk Lick Township, $50,000.
Richard Gates from Jennifer D. Gardner, property in Conemaugh Township, $20,000.
Karen A. Havener from Jaclyn R. Johnson, property in Conemaugh Township, $220,000.
Mark S. Argenas from Gil D. Ziv, property in Jefferson Township, $120,050.
Jason A. Flenniken from Beaver Valley Management, property in Middlecreek Township, $165,500.
Darryl L. Griffith from Michael C. Meyer, property in Jefferson Township, $175,000.
Oakbrook Land Holdings from Harold J. Hillegas Trust, property in Jenner Township, $665,000.
Fannie Mae from Quicken Loans, property in Jenner Township, $41,752.50.
David L. Branham from George B. Douglas, property in Allegheny Township, $212,500.
William F. Farris from William V. Drenner Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $30,000.
Nathan Cade from Kevin Erickson, property in Paint Township, $86,000.
Kevin J. Withers from Alexander V. Dombrowsky, property in Elk Lick Township, $41,500.
Richard L. Vogt III from Barnyard Properties, property in Elk Lick Township, $15,000.
Tyler E. Maluchnik from Jason E. Manculich, property in Indian Lake Borough, $180,000.
Terry A. Barnett from John J. Brady, property in Stonycreek Township, $93,060.
Terry L. Shoener from Darrell T. Rowley, property in Southampton Township, $161,260.
Eric R. Truska from Donald E. Conrad, property in Somerset Township, $100,000.
Donald Stecyk from John R. Shoff, property in Jefferson Township, $92,500.
