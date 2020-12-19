The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. from Craig M. Yeager, property in Elder Township, $169,500.
Cara Custer from Weischert Workforce Mobility Inc., property in Elder Township, $169,500.
Dennis C. Plummer from Beverly A. Sipes, property in Croyle Township, $100,000.
Lindsay S. Layton from Jon J. Remick, property in Stonycreek Township, $73,500.
Cody Kushner from Pat Nicholson, property in East Taylor Township, $10,000.
Dustin P. Dietrick from Margaret Kozub, property in Hastings Borough, $23,000.
Kristin D. Baudoux from Regina L. Moldofsky, property in Shankertown Borough, $96,000.
Cody J. Simmons from Annette M. McDonald, property in Vintondale Borough, $52,400.
Tristin L. Irwin from Robert E. Heid, property in Patton Borough, $125,000.
Herman Beers Jr. from Barbara L. Peruso, property in East Taylor Township, $99,000.
Charles E. Strandquest from Mary E. Pappas, property in Westmont Borough, $69,900.
Aaron W. Roberts from Wayne E. Nelms, property in Gallitzin Borough, $295,000.
James G. Bates from Yanity Family Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Richland Township, $300,000.
Yanity Family Revocable Trust from James G. Bates, property in Richland Township, $215,000.
NS Retail Holdings LLC from Primax Properties LLC, property in Cambria Township, $864,198.
Somerset County
Sarah Mendak from Byron Kohut, property in Jefferson Township, $75,000.
Brian M. Lesniakowski from Ronald S. Baughman, property in Jefferson Township, $41,474.97.
Tisha L. Lehman from Jane Seese Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $55,000.
Brianna K. Alianiello from Ruth Hofmaster, property in Indian Lake Borough, $159,000.
Shane Simosko from Vickie L. Ryniak Revocable Trust, property in Central City Borough, $49,500.
Corey B. Cutright from Richard H. Whetstone, property in Paint Borough, $170,000.
Steward G. Schott Revocable Trust from Nicholas J. Birkos, property in Indian Lake Borough, $12,500.
Glade City Community Church from Church of God, property in Summit Township, $70,000.
Gregory Lathem McGinnis from Barbara A. St. Clair, property in Paint Township, $73,000.
Grey Rider Properties from Samuel S. Langley, property in Windber Borough, $18,500.
John William Neil II from Robert L. Knopsnyder, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $160,000.
Louis L. Lamarca from Jay W. Zimmerman, property in Indian Lake Borough, $25,500.
Kelly B. Ehrhardt from Joan K. Gerney, property in Quemahoning Township, $155,000.
Keith A. Hemminger from Randy G. Airesman, property in Brothersvalley Township, $20,000.
Jeffrey Dylan Rector from John H. Rhoads, property in Jennerstown Borough, $60,000.
Joshua E. Opdenhoff from Joshua D. Varner, property in Conemaugh Township, $72,000.
Lisa M. Mull from Todd Brenneman, property in Somerset Township, $30,000.
Roberta Long from Wendell Knierieim Construction, property in Somerset Township, $31,200.
Nicole Cellone from Martin Kerr, property in Jefferson Township, $125,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.