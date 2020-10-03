The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

P&M Housing Inc. from Theresa C. Mullen, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $18,000.

Menea L. Sanders from Milan Gvozdich by Exrx., property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $16,500.

Whiteridge Properties LP from Arlene A. Leffler, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $47,000.

Theodore J. Lechene from Robert J. Gauntner by Exrs, property in Chest Township, $159,100.

Anthony V. Pittman from Scott J. Japalucci, property in Richland Township, $114,900.

Nancy C. Diaz from Betty L. Hoffman Trust by trustee, property in Richland Township, $50,500.

Daniel J. Ascherf from John Sturey, property in Adams Township, $290,000.

Vincent Clark from Stevie L. Mathews, property in Westmont Borough, $114,900.

Christopher C. Miller from Aileen E. Roberts, property in Richland Township, $100,000.

Bedford County Motorcycle Club from Thomas D. Young, property in Summerhill Township, $40,000.

Michael R. Long from Richard W. Sabo, property in Adams Township, $65,000.

Locher Family Trust by trustee from Timothy A. Baacke, property in Westmont Borough, $308,000.

Gregory Allen Webster Sr. from David A. Mills, property in Richland Township, $115,500.

Zachary S. Edwards from Shari L. Rogers, property in Upper Yoder Township, $122,500.

Andrew T. Ronan from Mary Lou Campbell, property in Cresson Borough, $15,800.

Dennis R. Stoltz from Raymond M. Yeckley, property in East Carroll Township, $135,000.

Brian K. Lavely from Kevin C. Whorl, property in Cambria Township, $250,000.

Amy J. Aungst from Roger L. Albright, property in Patton Borough, $267,000.

David W. Ferber from Alexandra Stein, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $16,500.

Patrick O. Hiltabidel from Carl H. Teeter Ill, property in Lower Yoder Township, $36,000.

Nicholas Hackett from Gallitzin Borough, property in Gallitzin Borough, $25,100.

Zachary A. Forsythe from Kevin E. Hite, property in Allegheny Township, $155,000.

Reanna Marie Ferraro from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., property in Ferndale Borough, $20,900.

Bruce A. Krug from Chris Jacobs, property in Cambria Township, $225,000.

Martin De Groot from Orchard II LLC, property in Westmont Borough, $220,000.

Samantha J. Peruso from Guy L. Livingston, property in East Taylor Township, $60,000.

Robert L. McCurdy III from Paula S. Robinson, property in Allegheny Township, $210,000.

Patti L. Trotz from Jeffrey Howard Ball, property in Ebensburg Borough, $92,000.

Amanda K. Weakland from Jeannie M. Kronick, property in Jackson Township, $96,500.

Kyle Gonchar from Ronald M. Nemcheck, property in Westmont Borough, $89,000.

Jacob Wilkinson from Garrett A. Lanzendorfer, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $47,000.

Matthew Berkheimer from D&S Pub & Pizza LLC, property in Portage Borough, $13,900.

Daniel L. McNulty from Robert O. Hansen, property in Southmont Borough, $187,000.

Jianhua Fan from Wells Fargo Bank NA, property in Richland Township, $64,650.

Carol A. McKool from Christopher C. Polacek, property in Richland Township, $167,500.

Bowen A. Rager from Ryan Heinlein, property in Upper Yoder Township, $65,000.

Edith Bonilla Chavez from Jay Folse, property in Johns-town’s 17th Ward, $15,000.

Ridge Energy Co. Inc. from Inter Power Ahlcon Partners LP, property in Adams Township, $30,000.

Ian Byron Brumbaugh from Brandon R. Solnsoky, property in Patton Borough, $64,500.

Eric M. Wentz from Dennis W. Johns by Exrx., property in Conemaugh Township, $118,000.

Jacob Sweltz from Theresa Stravinsky by Exrx., property in Adams Township, $16,000.

Christina J. Garner from William G. McKelvey by Exr., property in Westmont Borough, $65,000.

Devon Ruckinger from Timothy A. Gabrielson, property in Patton Borough, $87,900.

MTS Realty LLC from Dominick P. Lamantia Jr. by Exr., property in Ebensburg Borough, $15,000.

Alexander S. Goch from Joshua M. Varga, property in Richland Township, $185,000.

Strategic Commercial Consulting LLC from D. Volocko Construction LLC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $20,000.

Michael J. Mino from Darlene Jane Balko by Exr., property in Ferndale Borough, $44,900.

Somerset County

Elam A. Fisher from Amos L. Fisher, property in Elk Lick Township, $250,000.

Joseph Michael Darby from David E. Godin, property in Boswell Borough, $53,000.

Matthew W. Walker from Wilmington Savings Fund/POA, property in Conemaugh Township, $68,000.

Phillip Stone from USA-Department of Veterans Affairs, property in Somerset Township, $48,500.

Mainland Berlin from CTS Development, property in Brothersvalley Township, $255,000.

Brian McKevitt from Erin Madden, property in Jefferson Township, $13,938.

Erin Madden from Chase McKevitt, property in Jefferson Township, $14,076.

Mountaintop Adventures from John F. Fleishner, property in Middlecreek Township, $872,500.

Michael E. Saufley from Baker Revocable Living Trust, property in Northampton Township, $132,000.

Stephen Sesack from Diana K. Baldwin, property in Central City Borough, $15,000.

Lawrence Flis from Mary Ann Grant, property in Jefferson Township, $66,000.

Matthew Richard McMillen from James Martin Brant Estate, property in Indian Lake Borough, $269,000.

Treasure Cove Inlet from Robert J. Marhefka, property in Indian Lake Borough, $199,500.

Ira C. Smith from Barbara J. Black, property in Stonycreek Township, $44,000.

