The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
P&M Housing Inc. from Theresa C. Mullen, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $18,000.
Menea L. Sanders from Milan Gvozdich by Exrx., property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $16,500.
Whiteridge Properties LP from Arlene A. Leffler, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $47,000.
Theodore J. Lechene from Robert J. Gauntner by Exrs, property in Chest Township, $159,100.
Anthony V. Pittman from Scott J. Japalucci, property in Richland Township, $114,900.
Nancy C. Diaz from Betty L. Hoffman Trust by trustee, property in Richland Township, $50,500.
Daniel J. Ascherf from John Sturey, property in Adams Township, $290,000.
Vincent Clark from Stevie L. Mathews, property in Westmont Borough, $114,900.
Christopher C. Miller from Aileen E. Roberts, property in Richland Township, $100,000.
Bedford County Motorcycle Club from Thomas D. Young, property in Summerhill Township, $40,000.
Michael R. Long from Richard W. Sabo, property in Adams Township, $65,000.
Locher Family Trust by trustee from Timothy A. Baacke, property in Westmont Borough, $308,000.
Gregory Allen Webster Sr. from David A. Mills, property in Richland Township, $115,500.
Zachary S. Edwards from Shari L. Rogers, property in Upper Yoder Township, $122,500.
Andrew T. Ronan from Mary Lou Campbell, property in Cresson Borough, $15,800.
Dennis R. Stoltz from Raymond M. Yeckley, property in East Carroll Township, $135,000.
Brian K. Lavely from Kevin C. Whorl, property in Cambria Township, $250,000.
Amy J. Aungst from Roger L. Albright, property in Patton Borough, $267,000.
David W. Ferber from Alexandra Stein, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $16,500.
Patrick O. Hiltabidel from Carl H. Teeter Ill, property in Lower Yoder Township, $36,000.
Nicholas Hackett from Gallitzin Borough, property in Gallitzin Borough, $25,100.
Zachary A. Forsythe from Kevin E. Hite, property in Allegheny Township, $155,000.
Reanna Marie Ferraro from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., property in Ferndale Borough, $20,900.
Bruce A. Krug from Chris Jacobs, property in Cambria Township, $225,000.
Martin De Groot from Orchard II LLC, property in Westmont Borough, $220,000.
Samantha J. Peruso from Guy L. Livingston, property in East Taylor Township, $60,000.
Robert L. McCurdy III from Paula S. Robinson, property in Allegheny Township, $210,000.
Patti L. Trotz from Jeffrey Howard Ball, property in Ebensburg Borough, $92,000.
Amanda K. Weakland from Jeannie M. Kronick, property in Jackson Township, $96,500.
Kyle Gonchar from Ronald M. Nemcheck, property in Westmont Borough, $89,000.
Jacob Wilkinson from Garrett A. Lanzendorfer, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $47,000.
Matthew Berkheimer from D&S Pub & Pizza LLC, property in Portage Borough, $13,900.
Daniel L. McNulty from Robert O. Hansen, property in Southmont Borough, $187,000.
Jianhua Fan from Wells Fargo Bank NA, property in Richland Township, $64,650.
Carol A. McKool from Christopher C. Polacek, property in Richland Township, $167,500.
Bowen A. Rager from Ryan Heinlein, property in Upper Yoder Township, $65,000.
Edith Bonilla Chavez from Jay Folse, property in Johns-town’s 17th Ward, $15,000.
Ridge Energy Co. Inc. from Inter Power Ahlcon Partners LP, property in Adams Township, $30,000.
Ian Byron Brumbaugh from Brandon R. Solnsoky, property in Patton Borough, $64,500.
Eric M. Wentz from Dennis W. Johns by Exrx., property in Conemaugh Township, $118,000.
Jacob Sweltz from Theresa Stravinsky by Exrx., property in Adams Township, $16,000.
Christina J. Garner from William G. McKelvey by Exr., property in Westmont Borough, $65,000.
Devon Ruckinger from Timothy A. Gabrielson, property in Patton Borough, $87,900.
MTS Realty LLC from Dominick P. Lamantia Jr. by Exr., property in Ebensburg Borough, $15,000.
Alexander S. Goch from Joshua M. Varga, property in Richland Township, $185,000.
Strategic Commercial Consulting LLC from D. Volocko Construction LLC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $20,000.
Michael J. Mino from Darlene Jane Balko by Exr., property in Ferndale Borough, $44,900.
Somerset County
Elam A. Fisher from Amos L. Fisher, property in Elk Lick Township, $250,000.
Joseph Michael Darby from David E. Godin, property in Boswell Borough, $53,000.
Matthew W. Walker from Wilmington Savings Fund/POA, property in Conemaugh Township, $68,000.
Phillip Stone from USA-Department of Veterans Affairs, property in Somerset Township, $48,500.
Mainland Berlin from CTS Development, property in Brothersvalley Township, $255,000.
Brian McKevitt from Erin Madden, property in Jefferson Township, $13,938.
Erin Madden from Chase McKevitt, property in Jefferson Township, $14,076.
Mountaintop Adventures from John F. Fleishner, property in Middlecreek Township, $872,500.
Michael E. Saufley from Baker Revocable Living Trust, property in Northampton Township, $132,000.
Stephen Sesack from Diana K. Baldwin, property in Central City Borough, $15,000.
Lawrence Flis from Mary Ann Grant, property in Jefferson Township, $66,000.
Matthew Richard McMillen from James Martin Brant Estate, property in Indian Lake Borough, $269,000.
Treasure Cove Inlet from Robert J. Marhefka, property in Indian Lake Borough, $199,500.
Ira C. Smith from Barbara J. Black, property in Stonycreek Township, $44,000.
