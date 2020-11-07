The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
John D. Gaydos from Jake M. Beiler, property in Blacklick Township, $158,300.
Gabrielle J. Gibbner from Helping Hands Cambria County Inc., property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $60,000.
Debra A. Crowder from Genevieve Goughnour, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $10,000.
Cernic Real Estate Partnership LLP from Stoner Family Trust by trustee, property in West Taylor Township, $130,000.
WMR Realty LLC from William D. Dobrowolsky, property in Portage Borough, $40,000.
Tomeko Gordon from S&P Rentals Inc., property in Johns-town’s 10th Ward, $17,500.
John R. Pershing from Barbara J. Lute, property in Barr Township, $30,000.
Damion Smothers from Joann Walat by Exrs., property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $39,900.
Philson D. Hinebaugh III from Kyle Plummer, property in Upper Yoder Township, $250,000.
Richard G. Stager from Christopher D. Allison, property in Stonycreek Township, $70,000.
Zachary Rummel from Ryan F. Brandon, property in Southmont Borough, $55,000.
Karl Dean Vickroy III from James W. Reed, by Exrx., property in Upper Yoder Township, $106,000.
Marissa Paserba from Ronald D. Shope, property in Adams Township, $42,000.
Eric J. Kuzo from Orveta L. Snyder, property in White Township, $75,000.
Brent M. Lidwell from David W. Slovikosky, property in Reade Township, $13,000.
Thomas J. McAneny from Susan E. McCullough, property in Westmont Borough, $78,500.
Josh Kniss from Annamarie Thomas, property in Richland Township, $13,500.
Derek A. Bracken from Paul G. Meade, property in Westmont Borough, $165,000.
Candace R. Beck from Clarence W. Wilt Jr., property in Sankertown Borough, $109,000.
Zachary S. Little from James D. Berkebile, property in Richland Township, $71,000.
Samuel P. Golden Jr. from Francis Shedlock, property in Portage Township, $15,000.
Jessica D. Mills from George A. Dayoob Jr., property in Richland Township, $145,000.
Patrick J. Shaffer from Andrea Helen Cain, property in Cresson Borough, $35,000.
Angelo Colon Rohena from Keith J. Krisay, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $29,000.
Anita Lynn Moore from Alan J. Mihalik, property in Southmont Borough, $138,500.
John Michael Weaver Sr. from Esther M. Lupinetti, property in Gallitzin Borough, $26,000.
Brett A. Edwards from Jill A. Baumgardner, property in Richland Township, $119,500.
Frederick A. Hicks from William P. McKinney, property in Westmont Borough, $345,000.
Barbara K. Burd from Richard F. Thome, property in White Township, $87,500.
Juliann Frances Moore from Charles Moore, property in East Taylor Township, $50,000.
Leroy A. Cox Jr. from Thomas L. Allen, property in Johns-town’s 8th Ward, $42,000.
Kaden J. Litzinger from Derek S. Semetosky, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $59,900.
Brian J. Chapple from Pile Family Trust by trustee, property in Upper Yoder Township, $90,000.
William Thomas Irvin III from William C. Delaney Sr., property in Cambria Township, $111,900.
Paul L. Hodge from Juiz Development Group LLC, property in Richland Township, $193,000.
Benjamin J. Peacock from Dennis L. Whitacre, property in Ebensburg Borough, $123,000.
James D. Bush from Donald Scott Kimmel, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $47,000.
Heather M. Roppolo from Michael J. Fetsko Jr., property in Ferndale Borough, $49,000.
Shane M. Adams from Dolores A. Nepa by Admr., property in Cresson Borough, $63,000.
Timothy P. Holsopple from Ona H. Gohn by Exrx, property in Richland Township, $180,000.
Joseph Gallagher from Melissa M. Harker, property in Blacklick Township, $17,000.
Somerset County
Dan Miller from William Richards by Tax Claim Bureau, property in Windber Borough, $19,389.
Dan Miller from Roy E. Rogers by Tax Claim Bureau, property in Windber Borough, $20,251.50.
Jeffrey Miller from Anne M. Nicholson, property in Somerset Township, $225,000.
Eric A. Woomer from Deborah L. Oakes, property in Windber Borough, $60,000.
Joshua Shaffer from Jared A. Rhoads, property in Somerset Borough, $99,000.
Paul J. Simpson from Cynthia A. Noll, property in Jefferson Township, $139,000.
Christine Gallagher from James Thornton, property in Jefferson Township, $122,700.
C. Richard McCauley II from Edward L. Oaks, property in Indian Lake Borough, $325,000.
Samuel J. Pratt from Alexis Depoutiloff Estate, property in Indian Lake Borough, $601,000.
Benjamin L. Benedict from Ross P. McClemens, property in Quemahoning Township, $40,000.
Paula J. Johnson from Rachael R. Leff, property in Middlecreek Township, $40,000.
Kellie D. Thomas from John B. Thomas, property in Stonycreek Township, $87,210.
Kellie D. Thomas from John B. Thomas, property in Stonycreek Township, $14,701.50.
Mark Hrzic from Mary A. Laird, property in Jefferson Township, $193,000.
Laura B. Naugle from BA Real Estate, property in Somerset Township, $68,000.
Rachel E. Foor from David E. Foor, property in Allegheny Township, $90,000.
David P. Murrman from PA State Employees CU, property in Milford Township, $102,000.
Bryan L. Pritchard from Dean F. Dingler, property in Jefferson Township, $130,000.
Josh Hammerstein from Daniel C. Hixenbaugh, property in Jefferson Township, $97,000.
Richard J. Frischolz Jr. from Renner Living Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $225,000.
Charlotte McConn from Ralph J. Davies, property in Indian Lake Borough, $36,000.
Francis T. Karl from Albert Finella Estate, property in Windber Borough, $45,000.
Joseph G. Kause from Stephen P. Ketner, property in Conemaugh Township, $44,250.
Vanessa Marie Coleman from David M. Romain, property in Somerset Borough, $98,000.
Andrew P. Wojnarowski from William A. Ball by POA, property in Boswell Borough, $14,500.
Dennis Dean King from Evelyn M. King Estate, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $180,000.
Alexis A. Baldwin from Gregory M. Solensky, property in Windber Borough, $40,000.
Cloverfield Properties from Andrew James Hewitson, property in Jefferson Township, $375,000.
Kenneth Herbster from Joseph D. Wible, property in Shanksville Borough, $40,000.
R. Anthony Deluca from Timothy E. Walters, property in Indian Lake Borough, $575,000.
Farhad Ismail-Beigi from Robert Dahmus, property in Jefferson Township, $220,000.
Barbara C. Johnstone from Patrick McKevit, property in Jefferson Township, $150,500.
Barth Plumbing & Heating Inc. from Donald E. Shaffer Estate, property in Somerset Township, $192,500.
Dustin K. Coughenour from Alissa A. Glotfelty Wright, property in Berlin Borough, $80,000.
Amanda Morrison from Johnathan R. Thiele, property in Somerset Borough, $100,000.
Joshua Dawson from Howard Blair Barron Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $74,900.
Jared Miller from Linda A. Kortlandt, property in Middlecreek Township, $267,000.
Thomas A. Richards from John Steven Stanczyk, property in Lincoln Township, $185,000.
Stephen M. Cahill from CTS Development, property in Berlin Borough, $107,000.
Taylor R. Smith from Crystal D. Parks, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $130,000.
Mark K. Schlosser from REO Trust 2017 RPL1, by POA, property in Shade Township, $15,500.
Richard Scott Morrow from Peter L. Bonafede Jr., property in Stonycreek Township, $70,000.
Herminio M. Antonio from Assembly of God Church, property in Elk Lick Township, $78,000.
Timothy E. Deglau from Richard Bullotta, property in Middlecreek Township, $510,000.
Craig Allen Peel from Joseph Darr, property in Somerset Township, $182,000.
Brian L. Dipasquale from Charles D. Gehringer Jr., property in Meyersdale Borough, $65,000.
Hay Rentals from David W. Long, property in Somerset Borough, $69,000.
John P. Sparvero Jr. from St. Clair Resort Development, property in Indian Lake Borough, $20,000.
