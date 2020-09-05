The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Stephan Finocchio from Robert Katzenstein, property in Upper Yoder Township, $153,210.
Joseph P. Petak from Douglas K. Snedden, property in Adams Township, $160,000.
Andrew Michael Turner from Scott J. Gilbert, property in Richland Township, $162,500.
Nicole A. Licastro from Jared A. Havener, property in Westmont Borough, $93,000.
Patrick C. Roy from Rita Beth Diflori by Exrx, property in Richland Township, $125,600.
Todd Ribblett from Sharon Mastervich Yanko, property in Conemaugh Township, $14,000.
Tessa J. Marrapode from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Gallitzin Borough, $21,100.
George Haidar from Susanne L. Poborsky, property in Conemaugh Township, $85,000.
Harry C. Feather from Samer Makhoul, property in Richland Township, $345,000.
Georgana Sikora from Anslem J. Loughran, by attorney-in-fact, property in White Township, $20,000.
Anthony Sullivan from David E. Shirey, property in Lilly Borough, $123,500.
Katelyn J. Moran from Sabrina Lunetto, property in Richland Township, $74,200.
Ashley L. Oldham from Nancy A. Hull, property in Adams Township, $49,200.
Chad Douglas Prindle from Christopher W. Habig, property in Cambria Township, $20,000.
John J. Anthony from Mary E. Kumpf, property in White Township, $21,000.
Corbin Nulton from Brandt D. Hutzel, property in Richland Township, $146,000.
Todd A. Hinkle from Douglas A. Perkins, property in White Township, $64,000.
Lawrence R. Resig from Larry A. Campbell, property in Dean Township, $99,000.
Olympus Acquisitions LLC from Robert H. Jordan, property in Upper Yoder Township, $50,000.
Robert Haskins from Kirk D. Eicher, property in Upper Yoder Township, $85,000.
Vincent Smith from Gray Manor Estates LLC, property in Summerhill Township, $24,000.
Brent A. Bicko from 1st Summit Bank, property in $100,000.
Bruce Michaels from William A. McGhee, property in Westmont Borough, $125,000.
Chad McLaren from Anna Mindala by Admr., property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $14,000.
Thomas Pride Jr. from Joanna C. McGuirk, property in Lower Yoder Township, $31,250.
Eric B. Dumm from Bernard E. Dumm, property in Barr Township, $114,000.
Patrick J. Wagner from Ronald G. Wagner, property in Jackson Township, $100,000.
Joshua J. Lysinger from Nathan J. Shall, property in Adams Township, $159,000.
Sarah L. Fisher from Alton K. Harper, property in Richland Township, $135,000.
Deborah J. Ivory from Thomas A. Boyle, property in Patton Borough, $105,000.
David A. Hostetter from Warren R. Thompson, property in Blacklick Township, $131,250.
Anna R. Swires from Catherine Olszewski by Exrxs, property in Portage Township, $52,000.
Paige N. Baird from Donald G. Gouse, property in Portage Borough, $79,500.
Leann Ling from Timothy F. Williamson, property in Westmont Borough, $175,000.
Hollie A. Torquato from William George Capen, property in Westmont Borough, $158,000.
Somerset County
Diane M. Schrock from Scott E. Kovach, property in Lincoln Township, $103,150.
Luke A. Lepley from Ryan Berkey, property in Lincoln Township, $130,000.
Ryan McCoy from Brethren Church Summit Mills, property in Summit Township, $65,000.
Judy A. Shaffer from C. Gregory Frantz, property in Somerset Borough, $265,000.
Caleb R. Layton from Margaret L. Getty, property in Greenville Township, $174,000.
Robert Yoder from Nancy E. Coleman, property in Quemahoning Township, $55,000.
DP2 Enterprises from Thomas W. Roe Revocable Trust, property in Indian Lake Borough, $13,500.
Patricia E. McClintock from Luann M. Paugh, property in Rockwood Borough, $12,500.
Michael L. Leslie from John P. Walker, property in Berlin Borough, $22,000.
Samuel A. Fallon from James J. Onder, property in Somerset Borough, $31,500.
Chelsea Belles from Michael O. Vanfossen Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $89,900.
Chris A. Moyer from Harry W. Ankeny, property in Conemaugh Township, $159,900.
Keegan M. Yager from Michael L. Diplacido, property in Jefferson Township, $194,000.
Kristina Lynn Rugg from Lost Creek Acquisitions by POA, property in Jenner Township, $39,000.
Audrey B. Gibson from James M. Weaver, property in Jefferson Township, $143,000.
William Douglas from William Barnett, property in Indian Lake Borough, $125,000.
Nash E. Walker from John M. Spontak, property inl Central City Borough, $129,900.
Jane A. Bloch from Kenneth W. Wolf, property in Jefferson Township, $218,000.
Constance Cindric Loper from James D. Keen, property in Middlecreek Township, $100,000.
Thomas P. Yarnick from Vogel Family Revocable Trust, property in Indian Lake Borough, $219,900.
