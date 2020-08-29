The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Julie E. Ostrich from Lisa L. Go, property in Richland Township, $305,000.
Jordan Griffith from Drew E. Urbassak, property in Upper Yoder Township, $30,000.
Michael A. Contrillo Jr. from Shelly L. Novosel, property in Richland Township, $119,500.
Sefick Holdings LLC from Virginia L. Fitzpatrick, property in Stonycreek Township, $19,000.
August L. Gatto from Linda E. McCormick, property in Summerhill Borough, $159,900.
Matthew D. Koot from Dorothy M. Sanders, by Exr., property in Richland Township, $110,000.
Corey Christman from Justin R. Ostrich, property in Richland Township, $625,000.
Shelly Morris from Allen R. Thompson, property in Lower Yoder Township, $85,000.
Andrew J. Guttilla from Richard K. McDevitt, property in Lower Yoder Township, $84,000.
Slifko Properties LLC from Fannie Mae, property in Southmont Borough, $19,000.
Earl D. Berkebile III from First Commonwealth Bank, property in Westmont Borough, $64,500.
Sierra L. Steele from Adam M. Trout, property in Upper Yoder Township, $166,000.
Jesse James Laughard from Adam Antol Laporte, property in Vintondale Borough, $10,000.
Josiah Jackson from Darrell L. Ellsworth, property in Johns-town’s 8th Ward, $53,000.
Mark Buckwalter from ECS Partnership LTD, property in Washington Township, $50,000.
Rosemarie Sekerak from Shawn A. Oxford, property in Richland Township, $139,900.
Thomas E. Keim from Richard W. Weakland, property in Richland Township, $10,000.
Alexander L. Laney from Mark E. Henry, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $65,000.
Tony John Kuhn from Mary P. Woznak Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $40,000.
Bernard Schilling from Bank of America NA, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $15,200.
Frederick E. Keith Jr. from Kenneth J. Miller by Exrx, property in Susquehanna Township, $15,000.
ROM Johnstown LLC from Redevelopment Authority City of Johnstown, property in Johnstown’s 6th Ward, $10,000.
Jessica McCrystal from Kathryn M. Thompson, property in Susquehanna Township, $36,000.
Blacklick Valley Foundation and Ambulance Service from USSCO Federal Credit Union, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $19,000.
Giles A. Wickhan Jr. from Jessica B. Hernandez, property in Westmont Borough, $155,000.
Alexander Hart from John Eric Pastorek, property in Ebensburg Borough, $134,000.
Justin Gates from Bank of New York Trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Summerhill Township, $55,500.
Benjamin Goughnour from Donald S. Shuler, property in Blacklick Township, $10,500.
Kelly R. Degol from Bryan D. Cordell, property in Cresson Township, $80,000.
Justin Hinden from Peter E. Nordlund, property in Richland Township, $155,000.
Valarie L. Contacos from Westmont Investment Properties LLC, property in Richland Township, $143,000.
Glennda Jean Novotny from Alex D. Karlheim, property in Middle Taylor Township, $165,000.
Daniel C. Burk from Steven J. Conrad, property in Gallitzin Borough, $78,000.
Shelby Jean Lepter from Timothy J. George, property in Adams Township, $115,000.
Randy Erdley from David W. Rippin, property in Lower Yoder Township, $102,000.
Zachary R. Brydon from Justin R. Ostrich, property in Richland Township, $22,000.
Karen M. Hillegass from Anthony J. Rizzo, property in Geistown Borough, $86,000.
Nathan R. Davidson from Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $83,500.
HM Johnstown LLC from Anthony J. Ragno, property in Richland Township, $70,000.
Carrie A. Felosky from Mary C. Butler by Admr., property in West Taylor Township, $35,000.
Arotins Hummingbird Estate Inc. from Luna Patton LLC, property in Patton Borough, $800,000.
Michael Z. Knotts from Clarice S. Noll, by Exr., property in Reade Township, $71,000.
Lynne A. Weaver from Kenneth Mica, property in Johns-town’s 15th Ward, $18,000.
Robert L. Knapki from Donna Smithley, property in White Township, $15,000.
Matthew E. Frew from William H. Miller, property in Patton Borough, $55,000.
Jerry L. Markel from Nancy Martz, property in White Township, $15,000.
Somerset County
Martin J. Trettel from Kenneth A. Githens, property in Jefferson Township, $155,000.
David J. Eger from Thomas A. Chelednik, property in Shade Township, $100,000.
Sherry A. Porvaznik from Richard Ricciardi, property in Jefferson Township, $110,000.
Nathan Alan Martin from Martin J. Trettel, property in Jefferson Township, $90,000.
Gary A. Ansell from Kathy J. Putman, property in Somerset Township, $10,000.
Kathy J. Putman from Eleanor B. Snyder Estate, property in Black Township, $10,000.
Nathan Jay from Michael Lewis, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $10,000.
Justin A. Griffith from Donald E. Shepley Sr., property in Quemahoning Township, $80,000.
Michael D. Reese from Edward L. Staats, property in Lincoln Township, $87,000.
Jesse D. Maurer from Melva K. Guzako, property in Boswell Borough, $65,500.
Cover Hill Properties from Croner Inc., property in Brothersvalley Township, $93,600.
Phillip M. Boring from Venetta Isabella Berkebile, POA, property in Hooversville Borough, $26,900.
Ashley R. Craine from Richard L. Sheele II, property in Lincoln Township, $200,000.
Beth Lynn Finzel from Lindsay D. Doyle, property in Salisbury Borough, $137,000.
Candra R. Steras from Joshua Wiltrout, property in Meyersdale Borough, $119,000.
James Edward Brant from Eleanor B. Snyder Estate, property in Black Township, $62,830.
Jason S. Bassette from Josephine Gusmerotti, property in Conemaugh Township, $55,900.
Ronald J. Dunmyer Jr. from Joshua L. Dawson, property in Somerset Borough, $68,000.
Kirklan P. Ewing from Gene A. Smith, property in Somerset Borough, $20,000.
Edward Lee Oaks from Keith Hunsicker, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $28,000.
Gretchen M. Curran from Schlaugnhaufer Farm Trust, property in Allegheny Township, $150,000.
David A. Kikel from Jarrod T. Younkin, property in Somerset Township, $222,000.
Samuel I. Fisher from Delbert L. Diller, property in Somerset Township, $500,000.
Devin Mitchell Stern from Betty Mae Manges, property in Somerset Township, $160,000.
Maureen E. McGann from Michael D. Keim, property in Middlecreek Township, $175,000.
Zachary H. Pyle from Eric A. Johnston, property in Somerset Borough, $131,920.
James R. Artz from Frank E. Caruso, property in Stonycreek Township, $345,000.
Pamela L. Nunez from Jeffrey L. Devore, property in Stonycreek Township, $483,500.
Tracie Lee Pletcher from Michael S. Ray, property in Middlecreek Township, $90,000.
Nicholas T. Tweardy from Frank J. Mele Sr., property in Stonycreek Township, $15,000.
Shane A. Halle from Ann Freidline May, property in Somerset Township, $25,750.
Robert Lee Brown from Shawn A. Rhodes, property in Somerset Borough, $147,000.
Kevin J. Greenwood from Gary M. Honkus, property in Indian Lake Borough, $400,000.
Brittany N. Lam from Zachary H. Pyle, property in Somerset Borough, $127,600.
Joshua Dininny from Thomas L. Geiger Rev. Trust, property in Windber Borough, $65,000.
Zachary M. Hoffman from John K. Esh, property in Larimer Township, $92,000.
Frank Beichner from Jason A. Flenniken, property in Jefferson Township, $66,000.
Nathan A. Lowery from Larry Mark Grew, property in Salisbury Borough, $43,000.
Corey E. Christner from Patricia A. Christner, property in Garrett Borough, $60,000.
Colten J. Hutchens from Richard F. Bock Estate, property in Somerset Township, $115,360.
Kenneth M. Rhodes from Steven Yonish, property in Conemaugh Township, $39,000.
