The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Julie E. Ostrich from Lisa L. Go, property in Richland Township, $305,000.

Jordan Griffith from Drew E. Urbassak, property in Upper Yoder Township, $30,000.

Michael A. Contrillo Jr. from Shelly L. Novosel, property in Richland Township, $119,500.

Sefick Holdings LLC from Virginia L. Fitzpatrick, property in Stonycreek Township, $19,000.

August L. Gatto from Linda E. McCormick, property in Summerhill Borough, $159,900.

Matthew D. Koot from Dorothy M. Sanders, by Exr., property in Richland Township, $110,000.

Corey Christman from Justin R. Ostrich, property in Richland Township, $625,000.

Shelly Morris from Allen R. Thompson, property in Lower Yoder Township, $85,000.

Andrew J. Guttilla from Richard K. McDevitt, property in Lower Yoder Township, $84,000.

Slifko Properties LLC from Fannie Mae, property in Southmont Borough, $19,000.

Earl D. Berkebile III from First Commonwealth Bank, property in Westmont Borough, $64,500.

Sierra L. Steele from Adam M. Trout, property in Upper Yoder Township, $166,000.

Jesse James Laughard from Adam Antol Laporte, property in Vintondale Borough, $10,000.

Josiah Jackson from Darrell L. Ellsworth, property in Johns-town’s 8th Ward, $53,000.

Mark Buckwalter from ECS Partnership LTD, property in Washington Township, $50,000.

Rosemarie Sekerak from Shawn A. Oxford, property in Richland Township, $139,900.

Thomas E. Keim from Richard W. Weakland, property in Richland Township, $10,000.

Alexander L. Laney from Mark E. Henry, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $65,000.

Tony John Kuhn from Mary P. Woznak Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $40,000.

Bernard Schilling from Bank of America NA, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $15,200.

Frederick E. Keith Jr. from Kenneth J. Miller by Exrx, property in Susquehanna Township, $15,000.

ROM Johnstown LLC from Redevelopment Authority City of Johnstown, property in Johnstown’s 6th Ward, $10,000.

Jessica McCrystal from Kathryn M. Thompson, property in Susquehanna Township, $36,000.

Blacklick Valley Foundation and Ambulance Service from USSCO Federal Credit Union, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $19,000.

Giles A. Wickhan Jr. from Jessica B. Hernandez, property in Westmont Borough, $155,000.

Alexander Hart from John Eric Pastorek, property in Ebensburg Borough, $134,000.

Justin Gates from Bank of New York Trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Summerhill Township, $55,500.

Benjamin Goughnour from Donald S. Shuler, property in Blacklick Township, $10,500.

Kelly R. Degol from Bryan D. Cordell, property in Cresson Township, $80,000.

Justin Hinden from Peter E. Nordlund, property in Richland Township, $155,000.

Valarie L. Contacos from Westmont Investment Properties LLC, property in Richland Township, $143,000.

Glennda Jean Novotny from Alex D. Karlheim, property in Middle Taylor Township, $165,000.

Daniel C. Burk from Steven J. Conrad, property in Gallitzin Borough, $78,000.

Shelby Jean Lepter from Timothy J. George, property in Adams Township, $115,000.

Randy Erdley from David W. Rippin, property in Lower Yoder Township, $102,000.

Zachary R. Brydon from Justin R. Ostrich, property in Richland Township, $22,000.

Karen M. Hillegass from Anthony J. Rizzo, property in Geistown Borough, $86,000.

Nathan R. Davidson from Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $83,500.

HM Johnstown LLC from Anthony J. Ragno, property in Richland Township, $70,000.

Carrie A. Felosky from Mary C. Butler by Admr., property in West Taylor Township, $35,000.

Arotins Hummingbird Estate Inc. from Luna Patton LLC, property in Patton Borough, $800,000.

Michael Z. Knotts from Clarice S. Noll, by Exr., property in Reade Township, $71,000.

Lynne A. Weaver from Kenneth Mica, property in Johns-town’s 15th Ward, $18,000.

Robert L. Knapki from Donna Smithley, property in White Township, $15,000.

Matthew E. Frew from William H. Miller, property in Patton Borough, $55,000.

Jerry L. Markel from Nancy Martz, property in White Township, $15,000.

Somerset County

Martin J. Trettel from Kenneth A. Githens, property in Jefferson Township, $155,000.

David J. Eger from Thomas A. Chelednik, property in Shade Township, $100,000.

Sherry A. Porvaznik from Richard Ricciardi, property in Jefferson Township, $110,000.

Nathan Alan Martin from Martin J. Trettel, property in Jefferson Township, $90,000.

Gary A. Ansell from Kathy J. Putman, property in Somerset Township, $10,000.

Kathy J. Putman from Eleanor B. Snyder Estate, property in Black Township, $10,000.

Nathan Jay from Michael Lewis, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $10,000.

Justin A. Griffith from Donald E. Shepley Sr., property in Quemahoning Township, $80,000.

Michael D. Reese from Edward L. Staats, property in Lincoln Township, $87,000.

Jesse D. Maurer from Melva K. Guzako, property in Boswell Borough, $65,500.

Cover Hill Properties from Croner Inc., property in Brothersvalley Township, $93,600.

Phillip M. Boring from Venetta Isabella Berkebile, POA, property in Hooversville Borough, $26,900.

Ashley R. Craine from Richard L. Sheele II, property in Lincoln Township, $200,000.

Beth Lynn Finzel from Lindsay D. Doyle, property in Salisbury Borough, $137,000.

Candra R. Steras from Joshua Wiltrout, property in Meyersdale Borough, $119,000.

James Edward Brant from Eleanor B. Snyder Estate, property in Black Township, $62,830.

Jason S. Bassette from Josephine Gusmerotti, property in Conemaugh Township, $55,900.

Ronald J. Dunmyer Jr. from Joshua L. Dawson, property in Somerset Borough, $68,000.

Kirklan P. Ewing from Gene A. Smith, property in Somerset Borough, $20,000.

Edward Lee Oaks from Keith Hunsicker, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $28,000.

Gretchen M. Curran from Schlaugnhaufer Farm Trust, property in Allegheny Township, $150,000.

David A. Kikel from Jarrod T. Younkin, property in Somerset Township, $222,000.

Samuel I. Fisher from Delbert L. Diller, property in Somerset Township, $500,000.

Devin Mitchell Stern from Betty Mae Manges, property in Somerset Township, $160,000.

Maureen E. McGann from Michael D. Keim, property in Middlecreek Township, $175,000.

Zachary H. Pyle from Eric A. Johnston, property in Somerset Borough, $131,920.

James R. Artz from Frank E. Caruso, property in Stonycreek Township, $345,000.

Pamela L. Nunez from Jeffrey L. Devore, property in Stonycreek Township, $483,500.

Tracie Lee Pletcher from Michael S. Ray, property in Middlecreek Township, $90,000.

Nicholas T. Tweardy from Frank J. Mele Sr., property in Stonycreek Township, $15,000.

Shane A. Halle from Ann Freidline May, property in Somerset Township, $25,750.

Robert Lee Brown from Shawn A. Rhodes, property in Somerset Borough, $147,000.

Kevin J. Greenwood from Gary M. Honkus, property in Indian Lake Borough, $400,000.

Brittany N. Lam from Zachary H. Pyle, property in Somerset Borough, $127,600.

Joshua Dininny from Thomas L. Geiger Rev. Trust, property in Windber Borough, $65,000.

Zachary M. Hoffman from John K. Esh, property in Larimer Township, $92,000.

Frank Beichner from Jason A. Flenniken, property in Jefferson Township, $66,000.

Nathan A. Lowery from Larry Mark Grew, property in Salisbury Borough, $43,000.

Corey E. Christner from Patricia A. Christner, property in Garrett Borough, $60,000.

Colten J. Hutchens from Richard F. Bock Estate, property in Somerset Township, $115,360.

Kenneth M. Rhodes from Steven Yonish, property in Conemaugh Township, $39,000.

Tags

Recommended for you