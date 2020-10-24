The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Jeannie M. Kronick from Denise K. Scearce, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $40,000.
Phillip R. Taylor from Sherri L. Forgas, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $25,000.
George D. Dotson from Michael A. Hamacek, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $33,000.
Matthew Novak from Charlotte R. Macmurdo, property in Lower Yoder Township, $50,000.
Kaleb Mulhollen from Heather A. Naughton, property in Croyle Township, $115,000.
Donna J. Jak from Dwight L. Baum, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $45,000.
John Scott from Patricia Kline by attorney-in-fact, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $16,000.
William D. Sheets from Nancy L. Shomo, property in Reade Township, $122,900.
Joseph M. Ponist from J.H. Hommer Family Limited Partnership, property in Reade Township, $53,967.20.
Christina Garner from John Weaver, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $26,000.
Sharon Criscuolo from Shawna Mitchell, property in Ferndale Borough, $15,500.
Frank C. Moldovan from Jeffrey W. Held, property in Chest Township, $10,000.
Gregory Noah from Lisa L. Tessari, property in Chest Township, $10,000.
Elizabeth Savitz from Lisa L. Tessari, property in Chest Township, $10,000.
Scott C. Riley Sr. from Daniel H. Zurenda, property in Cambria Township, $70,000.
Scott C. Riley Sr. from Daniel H. Zurenda, property in Cambria Township, $50,000.
Ryan J. Vaught from Donald Hoffman, property in Adams Township, $99,900.
Jodi L. Westover from Brian M. Zazvrskey, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $165,000.
Brian M. Zazvrskey from Girard William Tibbott, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $299,000.
Abigail R. Hite from Cody J. Rorabaugh, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $55,000.
James P. Weber from Mary Ann Weber, property in Clearfield Township, $190,000.
Michael J. Hurley from Timothy J. Sloan, property in Ebensburg Borough, $142,000.
Alvin W. Miller from Dolores Miller, property in Jackson Township, $11,000.
Stacey A. Reitz from John W. Bridaham, property in White Township, $12,000.
Mary Kelly from James Rejnish, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $28,000.
Anthony B. Rentz from Gene A. Falkowski, property in Cresson Township, $310,000.
Dennis C. Holsopple from Vincent E. Petak, by Exrx., property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $60,000.
Rock Solid Development LLC from David J. Waters, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $20,000.
Nancy Arias from Fannie Mae by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $13,000.
John Marsh from Linda M. Chiodo, property in Lower Yoder Township, $125,000.
Anthony Balon from Barbara K. Burke, by attorney-in-fact, property in Stonycreek Township, $101,000.
Robert M. James from Dennis E. Regan, property in Southmont Borough, $79,900.
Somerset County
Kenneth George Kugler from Eric Ozelski, property in Jefferson Township, $118,000.
Eric Ozelski from James J. Dils, property in Jefferson Township, $150,000.
Rocco Steven Diloreto from Karen R. Landry, property in Somerset Borough, $112,000.
Tyler Sechler from Sandra M. Wacikowski by sheriff, property in Summit Township, $80,178.
Cody J. McDonald from Justin R. Morris, property in Somerset Township, $220,000.
Jeremy L. Shaffer from Richard O. Miller, property in Summit Township, $127,500.
Troy W. Friedline from Thomas Rose, property in Jennerstown Borough, $11,000.
Robert P. Sines from Rosebud Mining Co., property in Milford Township, $119,000.
Donald J. Osborn from Charles R. McCann, property in Paint Township, $147,000.
Alfred N. Fyock from Lawrence Graham, property in Conemaugh Township, $55,000.
John W. Rice Jr. from Dennis J. Martin II, property in Addison Township, $214,900.
Jeffrey L. Shaffer from Charles L. Bowers Jr., property in Brothersvalley Township, $365,000.
Stephen S. Brick from Melissa K. Emert, property in Somerset Borough, $152,000.
Martha A. Boyer from H. Mark Gulliver Revocable Trust, property in Somerset Township, $145,000.
Ronald E. Horner from Welsh Hill Estates Inc., property in Somerset Township, $30,000.
Paul E. Bryant from Randy D. Overly, property in Jenner Township, $41,000.
Apryle Mae Henry from Werlands, property in Shade Township, $40,000.
Andrew J. Krugh Jr. from Ronald S. Ream, property in Addison Township, $185,000.
Thomas E. Kapcsos Jr. from Debra L. Barron, property in Somerset Township, $172,500.
Jeanne A. Brundage from Bryan M. McNutt, property in Middlecreek Township, $125,000.
Derik W. Sanner from Rhonda Lynne Gribble Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $25,000.
Darrell G. Ober from Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh, property in Jenner Township, $257,850.
Riegsecker Properties from Summit Country Market, property in Summit Township, $100,000.
Louis T. Pierce III from Gary L. Smith, property in Indian Lake Borough, $495,000.
Levi S. Bence from Jerry R. Miller, property in Stonycreek Township, $120,000.
Mitchell L. Hay from Lloyd R. Cummins, property in Black Township, $135,000.
Richard L. Werner from Linda L. Werner Estate, property in Garrett Borough, $38,950.50.
Donald Thornton from Frank E. Adams, property in Addison Township, $365,000.
Curtis J. Petrosky from Peter S. Arcidiacono, property in Indian Lake Borough, $231,000.
Wai Ket Yee from C. David Lamberson Trust, property in Somerset Borough, $186,233.28.
Harry P. Cramer from Holly C. Lasure, property in Somerset Township, $134,900.
John W. Hart from Historical and Genealogical Society, property in Shade Township, $30,000.
Christopher Loiodici from Robert Lee Martin Jr., property in Lincoln Township, $336,000.
Jennifer Fresch from Kenneth W. Davis, property in Ogle Township, $85,000.
Paul J. Kraisinger from James H. Hrivnak, property in Indian Lake Borough, $641,715.
Dan Eric Kastner from Timothy McElhinny, property in Middlecreek Township, $270,000.
The Rusty Can from Ronald E. Radacsy, property in Allegheny Township, $10,000.
Cody Gumbita from Dolores A. Tudor, property in Central City Borough, $18,000.
Rian K. Donohew from Thor C. Mathos, property in Middlecreek Township, $139,000.
Jill Anne Held from Ronalyn Reed, property in Jenner Township, $193,000.
Jenny L. Harancher from Gregg H. English, property in Middlecreek Township, $10,695.
Kyle E. Koval from Randy E. Weigle, property in Brothersvalley Township, $48,543.
