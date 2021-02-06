The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Thomas Frederick Mason from Michael V. Orr, property in Cambria Township, $49,900.
Fox Jr. Development Inc. from First National Bank of Pennsylvania, property in Hastings Borough, $35,248.99.
Ulian Matveychuk from Dennis F. Adams, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $46,000.
Britney Klingensmith from Joseph A. Wagner, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $37,200.
Joshua R. Putnam from Mark Petak, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $36,000.
Randy Wilson from James J. Korenoski, property in Dale Borough, $12,500.
Pamela Bunk from Sherri S. Green, property in Clearfield Township, $85,000.
Homer B. Kelly III from Genevieve M. Nies, property in Conemaugh Township, $25,000.
Michael Edward Hickman III from Raymond G. Mains Jr., property in Scalp Level Borough, $31,000.
Scott E. Sharp from Alice M. Sheridan, property in Upper Yoder Township, $83,000.
Charles E. Bagley from John J. Buchan Family Trust, by trustee, property in West Taylor Township, $267,000.
Robert E. Mundy Jr. from David Weinzierl, property in Lower Yoder Township, $47,900.
Sumaira Project Management LLC from Northwest Bank, property in Richland Township, $72,000.
Mahmood A. Qureshi from William P. Gaspar, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $44,000.
Eve A. Kline from Richard T. Cence, property in Patton Borough, $37,900.
Roger G. Potratz from Barbara A. Stephenson, property in Lower Yoder Township, $73,000.
Denise Osborne from Edward Fuska, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $53,000.
