The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Thomas Frederick Mason from Michael V. Orr, property in Cambria Township, $49,900.

Fox Jr. Development Inc. from First National Bank of Pennsylvania, property in Hastings Borough, $35,248.99.

Ulian Matveychuk from Dennis F. Adams, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $46,000.

Britney Klingensmith from Joseph A. Wagner, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $37,200.

Joshua R. Putnam from Mark Petak, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $36,000.

Randy Wilson from James J. Korenoski, property in Dale Borough, $12,500.

Pamela Bunk from Sherri S. Green, property in Clearfield Township, $85,000.

Homer B. Kelly III from Genevieve M. Nies, property in Conemaugh Township, $25,000.

Michael Edward Hickman III from Raymond G. Mains Jr., property in Scalp Level Borough, $31,000.

Scott E. Sharp from Alice M. Sheridan, property in Upper Yoder Township, $83,000.

Charles E. Bagley from John J. Buchan Family Trust, by trustee, property in West Taylor Township, $267,000.

Robert E. Mundy Jr. from David Weinzierl, property in Lower Yoder Township, $47,900.

Sumaira Project Management LLC from Northwest Bank, property in Richland Township, $72,000.

Mahmood A. Qureshi from William P. Gaspar, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $44,000.

Eve A. Kline from Richard T. Cence, property in Patton Borough, $37,900.

Roger G. Potratz from Barbara A. Stephenson, property in Lower Yoder Township, $73,000.

Denise Osborne from Edward Fuska, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $53,000.

