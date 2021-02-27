The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Dalton T. Wood from AHCH Properties LLC, property in Southmont Borough, $158,000.
Eric T. Chambers from Bruce I. Kenner, property in Gallitzin Borough, $30,000.
Channing A. Hutzell from Keith A. Easterbrook, property in Croyle Township, $75,000.
Gail Lauren Vyeda from Robert Coover, property in Hastings Borough, $22,500.
James Laughard from Richard Paul Machuta, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $16,000.
Mark C. Bean from Bruce T. Frycklund, property in Adams Township, $295,000.
Bryan Templin from David E. Godin, property in Chest Township, $15,000.
Nevada M. Wilson from Walter S. Zelek Jr., property in Richland Township, $121,900.
Sonya Burkhart from Maraj Holdings LLC, property in Cambria Township, $171,200.
Cambria County from Patrick C. Lidwell, property in Dean Township, $50,000.
Cambria County from Louis Monborne, property in Susquehanna Township, $50,000.
Cambria County from Guy Forsythe, property in White Township, $50,000.
The 1901 Church Inc. from Dennis J. Fitzpatrick, property in Johnstown’s 16th Ward, $15,000.
Edward J. Garner from Ashley Cepek, property in Adams Township, $107,900.
Fotb LLC from Brian F. Dombrosky, property in Washington Township, $120,000.
Brittany M. Nagy from Michael N. Nagy, property in Ebensburg Borough, $68,000.
Hannah N. Schmidt from Jeffrey A. Anderson, property in Richland Township, $125,000.
Nicole Lingafelt from Kathy A. Yarnish, property in Washington Township, $82,000.
Trevor L. Roberts from James J. Larue, property in Washington Township, $135,000.
Lee C. George Jr. from Michael R. Bodenschatz, property in Croyle Township, $30,000.
Dennis J. Kelly from Brian J. Ensley, property in Lower Yoder Township, $77,000.
Jeremy Bellack from Dalton R. Rodkey, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $30,000.
Jessica Mastri from Jason Bradley, property in Ebensburg Borough, $166,000.
Jessica M. Cherico from John Michael Weaver Sr., property in Gallitzin Borough, $40,000.
Naresh Patel from David P. Corran, property in Ebensburg Borough, $30,000.
Richard M. Henry from Dream Big Forever LLC, property in Westmont Borough, $166,158.
James R. Wonders from Tall Timber Mountain LLC, property in Richland Township, $14,750.
Ariche Investments Group LLC from David W. Trotz, property in Ferndale Borough, $32,500.
Thomas R. Giardina Jr. from Stephen Dobransky, property in Susquehanna Township, $52,500.
Kenneth Richard Walker from Richard D. Gibson, property in Geistown Borough, $164,500.
Mark J. McAneny from Larry E. Defrances, property in Westmont Borough, $315,000.
Justin Schrengost from Manges Family Limited Partnership, property in Croyle Township, $54,000.
Carey L. Chiodo from Mark J. McAneny, property in Westmont Borough, $330,000.
Ashley L. Swartz from Christine A. Menna, property in Upper Yoder Township, $252,900.
George Volikakis from Robert J. Rodkey, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $16,500.
Patrick J. Martella from Rager Realty LLC, property in Johnstown’s 2nd Ward, $20,500.
Anthony S. Scheibelhoffer from Alfred Grabo, property in Cambria Township, $370,000.
Richard Perkoski from Mitra Midwest Acquisition, property in Cambria Township, $1,900,000.
Lisa M. Swart from Hilltop Investments Group LLC, property in Southmont Borough, $84,000.
Denis Lynn Lockhart from Ralph E. Marker, property in Lower Yoder Township, $78,000.
Bryco Property Management LLC from Elaine E. Korn, property in Ferndale Borough, $55,000.
Joyce M. Drenning from Margaret Gladys Darr, property in South Fork Borough, $10,000.
Jeffrey Scott Hapke from Robert A. Olsick, property in Cresson Township, $114,500.
Somerset County
Deborah L. Fox from Roxanne E. Korns, property in Middlecreek Township, $220,000.
Jamie Britt from Dianne L. Hemminger Tax Claim Bureau, property in Conemaugh Township, $30,222.
Derek Turgeon from Travis J. Stankan, property in Indian Lake Borough, $51,000.
Heath Heffley from Timothy Bittner Bankruptcy, property in Somerset Borough, $53,000.
Adam Purbaugh from Donald E. Purbaugh Estate, property in Casselman Borough, $40,707.88.
Andrew P. Shroyer from Amanda Marie Moyer, property in Berlin Borough, $105,000.
Dadt Properties from Ruth M. Riley Inter Vivos Revocable Trust, property in Paint Township, $150,000.
Sergey Mantulenko from Gayle M. Jackson, property in Berlin Borough, $141,300.
Thomas C. Mishler from Mystic Mountain Properties, property in Conemaugh Township, $110,000.
Wolfgang L. Boehm from Colin Q. Fraser, property in Fairhope Township, $185,000.
Ronald L. Musser from Cathy J. Frost, property in Elk Lick Township, $65,000.
Jon Kiser from Elizabeth J. Young, property in Conemaugh Township, $130,000.
Amber L. Kelly from Nathan J. Kelly, property in Somerset Township, $125,000.
Richard J. O’Brien from Freda R. Labuda, property in Shade Township, $43,000.
Paul A. Cooper from Roger L. Miller, property in Stonycreek Township, $280,000.
Travis Buffy from Alan A. Buffy, property in Shade Township, $42,000.
Fuschino Home Rentals from Margaret J. Manges Estate, property in Windber Borough, $22,000.
Fox Jr. Development Inc. from Betty Jo Sipple, property in Berlin Borough, $95,000.
David Kormanik from Marek P. Windak, property in Shade Township, $185,000.
Matthew J. Roland from Breann Renee Miller, property in Somerset Borough, $118,000.
Konrad G. Oberholser from Belle A. Smith, property in Boswell Borough, $124,000.
Vincent F. Gusbar from David L. Crissinger, property in Larimer Township, $95,000.
Kirk A. Rohde from Stephen M. Rohde Estate, property in Benson Borough, $60,000.
Jack D. Jones from Janet Goodenow, property in Conemaugh Township, $131,000.
Michael D. Downey from Sharon L. Heist, property in Somerset Borough, $231,740.
Waterpoint from Lisa Marie Vari, property in Middlecreek Township, $275,000.
John L. Dunn from Anna F. Sechler, property in Northampton Township, $125,000.
Nathan E. Pahel from Stephen D. Mitchell, property in Conemaugh Township, $118,000.
Jesse Hershberger from James Miller, property in Quemahoning Township, $173,000.
Jessi Renee Ditzler from Virginia Ruth Harned Estate, property in Somerset Township, $164,000.
Kyle Gipe from Rosemarie J. Garlena, property in Windber Borough, $78,000.
Ryan Brant from Federal National Mortgage Association, property in Summit Township, $96,000.
Damon Dosch from John F. Green, property in Middlecreek Township, $305,000.
Donald Joseph Terreri from Frederick T. Pferdehirt, property in Middlecreek Township, $285,000.
Todd D. Cunningham from Aztec Travel Service of Indiana, property in Middlecreek Township, $240,000.
Robert J. Perkins from Doris L. Litman, property in Jefferson Township, $270,000.
David Charles Sheets from Stephen P. Russell, property in Jefferson Township, $190,000.
Scott R. Walker from Eva Jean Walker Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $50,000.
CNR Solutions from PA MD Gaming Distributors Inc., property in Boswell Borough, $15,000.
Cody J. Simmons from Karen Lee Putman, property in Black Township, $195,000.
Mitchell Holdings Group from Healing Enterprises, property in Somerset Borough, $125,000.
Johnny J. Stiffley from Beverly Ann Adam Separate, property in Northampton Township, $130,000.
Jacob D. Magnotti from James A. Nassif, property in Middlecreek Township, $260,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.