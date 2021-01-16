The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Cresson DG LLC from Cresson DPP V LLC, property in Cresson Township, $1,527,500.
Pamela Jean Trentini from Raymond L. Purazo, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $10,000.
Adam Sloan from Mary M. Sarchet, property in Sankertown Borough, $184,000.
William L. Stibich from AmeriServ Financial Bank, property in Lower Yoder Township, $45,000.
Joseph Cominsky from Mildred Burkett, by attorney-in-fact, property in Scalp Level Borough, $21,500.
Kimberly M. Edsall from Martin Dale Bolinger Jr., property in Richland Township, $400,000.
Rock Hard Associates LLC from Theodore C. Joseph, property in Richland Township, $55,000.
Patrick D. Macey from Shannon Susko, property in Geistown Borough, $49,500.
Jeffrey R. Custer from Fern Levetta Gilpatrick, property in Adams Township, $103,000.
Brickley Enterprises LLC from Holy Family Parish Charitable Trust, by trustee, property in Portage Borough, $90,000.
Jed Gibbons from Daniel W. Abel, property in Susquehanna Township, $42,000.
Pamela Harclerode from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., property in Stonycreek Township, $46,000.
Janice Kelly Rigg from Donald J. Hale, property in Dale Borough, $40,500.
Matt Kolson from James Brion Baker, property in Adams Township, $210,000.
Thomas J. Marra Jr. from Brandon Marra, property in Clearfield Township, $35,000.
Daniel James Curry from Kathleen A. Jaskula, property in Ferndale Borough, $35,000.
Khurshid Zahid Living Trust from Renal Care Consultants PC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $24,900.
Kyle R. Reasbeck from Patrick J. McNulty, property in East Carroll Township, $150,000.
Patricia Stewart from Ronald J. Prazich, property in Stonycreek Township, $94,900.
Hood Enterprises LLC from William Grose Sr., property in Upper Yoder Township, $60,000.
Nancy L. Ondesko from Lee C. Georg Jr., property in Portage Borough, $110,000.
Mark E. Pesto from Grace M. Huber, property in Allegheny Township, $119,900.
ZMC LLC from Donna J. Woznak, by trust, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $14,577.24.
Timothy E. Meyers from Martha J. Pavlo, property in Richland Township, $133,000.
Daniel V. Previte from Janet E. Barnosky, by trust, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $24,258.37.
Somerset County
Harry C. Neel from Thomas Allman, property in Stonycreek Township, $177,000.
Arnold Hearn from Reed A. Luce, property in Somerset Township, $67,500.
James M. Paharik from Robert L. Schereth, property in Jefferson Township, $201,000.
Gregory E. Wilson from Mark A. Provenzano, property in Jefferson Township, $187,000.
Joshua P. Dallas from Tammy Keating, property in Milford Township, $125,000.
Paul Wolfe from Mark R. Klingensmith, property in Addison Township, $250,000.
Ryan Utnik from Barbara L. Lusczek, property in Windber Borough, $40,000.
Amanda L. Welsh from Brad A. Reeping, property in Jefferson Township, $197,500.
Amber N. Hershberger from George E. Paul, property in Salisbury Borough, $105,000.
Christopher C. Chavez from David Paul Lohr, property in Greensville Township, $319,000.
Grant Lee Speigle from John A. Mazzarese, property in Somerset Township, $215,000.
Julie Gorman from Darci A. Sanner, property in Quemahoning Township, $365,000.
Daniel J. Yoder Revocable Living Trust from Betty Lou Petro, property in Stonycreek Township, $79,000.
Justin P. Stiffey from Philip J. Fall Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $42,000.
Imperial Heights from Nathan T. Snyder, property in Jefferson Township, $585,000.
Marcus Mitchell from William N. Sipko, property in Paint Township, $339,900.
Eric Todd Smith from Brad Hemphill, property in Jefferson Township, $130,000.
Derek A. Jimenez from Shawn Barnes, property in Paint Township, $180,000.
Richard Deguzman from Paul Hergenroeder, property in Jefferson Township, $294,000.
David L. Gindlesperger from Thelma K. Keim Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $75,000.
Cloyd G. Berkebile from David A. Finui, property in Indian Lake Borough, $1,499,000.
Leroy W. Burtner from Craig Mauro, property in Indian Lake Borough, $55,000.
David W. Lohr from Robert T. Williams, property in Indian Lake Borough, $270,000.
Michelle L. Hottenstein from Colyer Family Trust, property in Middlecreek Township, $287,500.
Christ Foundation from Arnold Palmer 2005 Revocable Trust, property in Indian Lake Borough, $275,000.
