Johnstown will have a new family entertainment center when Pennsylvania’s temporary COVID-19 mitigation measures expire.
After business restrictions are lifted, people will rub their eyes to see a new laser tag arena, virtual reality game system, two escape rooms, nearly 50 arcade games, 20 regular bowling lanes and four additional VIP lanes.
There also will be a restaurant with 75 seats, a full bar and three private-party or meeting rooms.
The 814 Lanes & Games center, with all of its attractions was slated to open this weekend, owners Christopher and Robert Hogue said.
However, the Hogue brothers postponed the opening date to abide by Gov. Tom Wolf’s temporary COVID-19 mitigation measures, which include the suspension of indoor entertainment.
The brothers have hired more than 40 employees whose starting dates were pushed back three weeks.
Wolf’s order expires Jan. 4.
But people may be able to get a taste of the new business a little earlier.
Chris Hogue said he plans to open the facility’s restaurant, Bites & Brews, for takeout this week.
“We are super excited to bring this next level of entertainment to the Johnstown community,” Hogue said.
“People have been coming in to buy gift cards. We’ve been giving them tours and the feedback is all positive.”
The venue is at the former Richland Lanes location, 1140 Frances St.
Breanna Halkovich, of Johnstown, already visited to buy a gift card for her boys – who she said are excited to try the virtual reality system, the escape room and the laser tag.
“It’s neat because my generation remembers how the bowling alley was,” she said.
“Now it’s so much more. And the bowling part of it is still huge.”
Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce President Amy Bradley said she toured the entertainment center.
“It is such a cool space,” Bradley said.
“It’s really different than anything I’ve seen before, and it adds new entertainment aspects to the region that people will be excited about when they see it.”
Bradley said none of the 35,000-square-foot entertainment center is unused.
“They thought out the space so well,” she said. “You can bowl or have a private party, and I love that there is a sports bar and grill along with the gaming, so people can enjoy a night out.
“People say, falsely, there’s nothing to do in Johnstown.
“This gives people another round of great options. I hope they do really well; I suspect that they will.”
