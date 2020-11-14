Farmers are striving for a more profitable business model: more selling directly to customers with less reliance on national supply chains.
Along that evolution, farmers encounter evolving financial and geographic obstacles.
Rain and snow not only threaten to flood or freeze crops, but also can impact internet connectivity, farmers’ means of connecting to new customers.
“We have satellite-based internet here and that’s a problem,” Vale Wood Farms Director of Business Development Carissa Itle Westrick said.
Vale Wood Farms is in Loretto, and Itle Westrick expects internet access to improve as Cambria County is in the middle of a $1.1 million broadband expansion project funded by federal stimulus dollars from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act. That project is to be completed in December.
“We implemented online ordering three years ago,” she said. “It was a big transition for our family.”
Owning equipment for producing and packaging is also important for farms that want more control over their products.
National dairy supply chains floundered in March when the COVID-19 pandemic started. Some farmers chose to dump milk, as operations of packaging plants were disrupted. But Vale Wood Farms is its own supply chain, Itle Westrick said.
When schools and restaurants temporarily shuttered and stopped ordering milk, Vale Wood shifted production to butter, ice cream and other dairy options that were in demand.
“We didn’t waste any milk,” Itle Westrick said. “Our business is small enough that we can be nimble and make changes; 2020 has been a case study in that.”
‘Directly to the consumer’
In Patton, beef farmer Marty Yahner has found new success in selling directly to customers. That was a silver lining for him during the pandemic, and he said he plans to build on the shift.
Yahner traditionally markets his 450 cattle to large packing plants that supply inventory for restaurants or grocery stores.
This year, however, Yahner had steers to sell but packing plants closed because workers were infected with COVID-19.
To sell his beef, Yahner took matters into his own hands.
“I started marketing via Facebook and social media,” he said, “and people responded because shelves were going bare and people couldn’t find meat at a reasonable price.”
Yahner said he was receiving 15 callers a day.
He sold 135 steers, or 30% of his herd, in partnership with a butcher.
“I sold them directly to the consumer,” he said, “to people who wanted to buy freezer beef – a quarter, a side or two sides of beef.”
Although his customer base grew, he still had to sell a majority of his steers to big packers. But by the time they reopened, his steers were less valuable because the COVID-19 delays necessitated more feeding, resulting in fatter steers, Yahner said, and more fat lowers the grade of the beef.
“It is better for me to sell directly to the customers. I get more for the cattle,” Yahner said. “And it’s better for the customer. They pay less for equal quality of meat.
“Many of those 200 customers who bought directly from me this year said they are never going to (big retailers) again.”
‘Infrastructure investment’
Government and grassroots initiatives are incentivizing more local food choices.
Johnstown’s Vision Together 2025 initiative and the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health held a Local Foods, Local Places workshop in October.
The effort was a step toward a long-term goal of implementing a community action plan that would promote local food rather than food from national supply chains. The plan is expected to be finished by January 2021 for community dissemination and implementation, the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health website states.
Douglas Beri Jr. lives in Johnstown and works with farmers in Indiana County through his job as district manager at the Indiana County Conservation district – and has communicated with the Local Foods, Local Places steering committee.
For farmers to be profitable in the future, they must consider leaving large national supply chains, he said.
“I think, in general, that is the trend,” Beri said. “In terms of profitability, in national supply chains, farmers are not getting the high dollar for their products because it goes through so many phases before it gets to the consumer.”
Fast and reliable internet access would facilitate that transition, he said.
“People expect to pull up their phone and find what they need in 40 seconds,” Beri said. “If you are not there, you can’t compete in the consumer markets.
“I know farmers who drive to public libraries to even have internet access.
“Expanding that will be a major infrastructure investment that needs to happen.”
But farmers also need help in affording equipment to take over their own supply, so Beri worked with the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies to establish the Cambria – Indiana Farmer Assistance Fund.
He aims to support business plan development for farmers in Cambria and Indiana counties with that grassroots fund.
“A struggling small farmer is not likely to have money to make that investment in equipment. Through this fund, we’ll be able to make small grants out to farmers who feed us,” he said. “I think we have a community that is ready to embrace our local farmers. We have a community that is involved and wants to see great things happen.”
‘Set our own prices’
Loan Oak Farm in Indiana County opened a store this year – a drastic departure from the way business was done in the past.
The dairy farm turned 100 years old in September.
“In the last four years, we turned it up on its head,” Loan Oak family member Aaron Simpson said. “We are doing something completely different.”
Starting in 2016, the farm added a processing facility, a kitchen and a retail store, including items from other area farms.
“We had a small $50,000 grant from the Department of Agriculture,” Simpson said.
“That bought us four pieces of equipment that we needed, but it really was not a lot. So we also worked with the farm service agency to get some other funding. And the rest we scraped together ourselves.
“All of this allows us to set our own prices for all of our commodities.”
Traditionally, the enterprise began and ended with milking cows.
“We sent milk away to be processed and they paid us whatever – we didn’t have any control over it,” Simpson said.
“We are still shipping to a dairy plant, but our 10- to 15-year goal is to sell all our milk from our farm directly to customers.”
