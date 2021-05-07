Two photographers are sharing their perspectives of the world.
“Poignant Moments: A Photography Exhibition” will be on display through Aug. 14 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford, located in the Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St., and it features the works of Josiah Weaver, a Bedford County native, and Scott J. Walsh, a native of Brooklyn, New York.
Through the lens of their cameras, the photographers are able to explore and capture poignant moments in their surroundings.
The show includes 55 pieces, ranging from moody landscapes to vibrant cityscapes.
Morgan Young, site coordinator for SAMA-Bedford, said she has known both men for years and noticed that their works have strong similarities.
“That became more interesting to me,” she said.
“I loved that these two gentlemen who are from different lands see the world in a similar way.”
Young said even though their subject matter is juxtaposed, it meshes well and is impactful together.
“Josiah deals primarily with a lot of nature and the outdoors and it’s very woodsy. Scott deals with urban cityscapes and urban life in general, but there’s so much similarity and it’s strong,” she said.
“The color palette, choice of framing and the way they capture a delicate line in an otherwise clunky area is awesome with what they’re able to do and see.”
Young said despite having an exhibit together, the photographers have never met.
Impressive works
“When I approached them both for the show, I shared each other’s works and they were impressed with the other’s work,” she said.
“In a way, it’s like they have a photography twin out there in the world.
“There’s this other person running around making work that is reflective of the same thoughts and feelings that you show in your work.”
Weaver said at a young age he was intrigued with the sights and sounds of nature.
“Being raised in rural Bedford County and waking up each childhood morning to the sunrise over the rolling foothills has instilled an interest to see more,” he said.
“I invested many hours of self-taught learning within my homeschooled education to gain access to the endless possibilities of digital-format cameras, as well as film photography, music and art.”
Weaver said he continues to use what he’s learned as a self-employed photographer, videographer and artist.
“The vast serenity that surrounds a single landscape is what I wish to showcase for the viewer,” he said.
“No matter where you are, there is a place of stillness calling for you in nature.”
Strong images
Young said Weaver’s nature photography captures strong, vibrant and emotionally packed images.
“It’s difficult not to get lost and let your eye wander,” she said.
“He has such a gorgeous sense of balance and contrast and I find his work to be hypnotic and beautiful and it draws you into the space. It makes the viewer wish they could be at that spot and explore the area.”
Walsh’s works are primarily street and landscape photography and he spends his time traveling around on his skateboard or bike, taking photos.
He said taking pictures is his way to quiet the ever-constant city noise.
“Photography has always helped me get out of my head and focus on my intuition,” Walsh said.
“It is a meditation and a way of learning more about my environment.”
He often spends time visiting Coney Island or Far Rockaways in Queens, New York, taking photographs of the streets and beaches.
Works of art by Walsh express the joy and the fear he has of the ocean, and he believes it’s a metaphor for the precariousness of life and how it is constantly evolving.
“He spends a significant amount of time at Coney Island, and a lot of his work is of the lights, the Ferris wheels and the roller coasters and the high energy that Coney Island has to offer,” Young said.
He also finds interest in the ambient light that comes from urban landscapes and goes out at night to find quiet corners to capture the stillness.
In addition, Walsh finds inspiration in poetry, in particular, the poetry of Lawrence Ferlinghetti, who has written about Coney Island.
“Scott’s works aren’t necessarily from one source,” Young said.
“He’s incorporating other veins of art and he’s pulling from poetry and he’s also a painter, so his work is color and texture oriented. He also has a fantastic sense of framing and that comes from his fine art background.”
She said Welsh’s works have depth and are emotional.
“There are so many strong moments that he’s managed to freeze and they’re so perfect; it’s almost like some are movie stills,” she said.
For the exhibit, each photographer has his own gallery, featuring his work and a third that incorporates both.
“In the pairings room, it’s highlighting how these two strangers are communicating what they see in the same way,” Young said.
“Images are side-by-side and people can see they are different artists, but we’re giving you a visual flavor palette by unifying the show in that room.”
For those who see the exhibition, the hope is they’ll experience some of the beauty the photographers have captured.
“I think it’s a great way to introduce someone to how relatable the cityscapes and natural landscapes can be,” Young said.
‘Similar beauty’
“I hope people who come and see the show will find it interesting that these two men from two different places are seeing a similar beauty in the world. I hope they let these moments of beauty move them.”
To celebrate the exhibition, an opening reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, where attendees can meet Weaver and Walsh.
An artists’ lecture will be offered at 4:30 p.m.
“This is an opportunity for the artists to talk about why they do what they do, why they find it important, what motivates them to get out there and take these photographs and why they continue to do it,” Young said.
“When the audience goes to view the work, they’ll have all this fresh information direct from the artists and it’ll make the work more impactful when it has a story.”
Refreshments will be served.
Cost to attend is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
To register, visit www.sama-art.org/event-details/bedford-poignant-moments-exhibition-opening.
Museum hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, those attending are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Admission to the exhibit is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.