Moments in time are captured in this exhibition.
“Looking for that Moment,” an exhibition by Robert Bowden, is on display through May 1 in the Ashe and Regional galleries at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford, located in the Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St.
A fixture in the Pittsburgh arts scene, Bowden is a painter of urban subjects whose style is to capture the cityscape with intimacy and immediacy.
He is attracted to a subject’s color, shape, light effect and compositional potential.
“Robert Bowden is a watercolorist and oil painter, but I would say that his strength is in watercolor, and what he’s able to obtain color matching wise to his environment is incredible,” said Morgan Young, site coordinator for SAMA-Bedford.
“He also is an incredible plein air artist. He paints in the moment and has a limited time to get on to the canvas what he sees and that’s a skill set that is very difficult to develop.”
She said some of his most beautiful works are buildings and structures.
“His ability to capture even the smallest details is incredible,” Young said.
“He can render so quickly and that comes from practice and a lifetime of fine tuning a skill.”
The show features a broad spectrum of subject matter, ranging from landscapes, architecture, florals and still life.
“I find his architectural work to be the most impactful,” Young said.
“It’s just his ability to get those finer details that kind of push the canvas a little bit further into this realism, and to be able to execute it with watercolor is impressive because watercolor is not forgiving,” she said.
“He said he looks for the composition in a natural or still-life setting or figure study that has potential for visual interest and might even have a sense of mystery and I think he accomplishes that.”
She said Bowden is able to capture natural beauty and paints exactly the world he sees.
“He can take one moment in life and one moment in time and preserve it with detail, line and color matching that’s so perfect,” Young said.
The exhibit features four new pieces that have never been showcased and are specific to Bedford – The Coffee Pot, the Gulf station, a covered bridge and the Anderson House.
“When I went through and looked at the show, I tried to group the pieces per gallery and in each gallery, they have a commonality,” Young said.
Bowden has published four books and three exhibition catalogs of his work.
In addition, he has paintings in four museum permanent collections as well as in numerous corporate and private collections.
Museum hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, those attending are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Admission to the exhibit is free.
For more information, call 814-589-3020 or visit www.sama-art.org.
