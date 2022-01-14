A collection of work is focusing on taking the old and turning it into works of art.
“Superpositions,” an exhibition of tin and salvaged wood artwork by Kim Fox, is on display through Feb. 25 in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center gallery at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said Fox is an incredible artist and her abilities and skills are diverse and captivating, yet resourceful.
“Her use of repurposing and reclaiming is something that requires an advanced artistic eye,” she said.
“The arts center is so fortunate to have such a wonderful talent starting our 2022 year of exhibiting artists. This is a truly do-not-miss exhibition.”
Allegheny County artist
Fox, of Mount Lebanon, Allegheny County, received a bachelor’s degree in printmaking from the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.
“I actually decided when I was 9 that I wanted to be an artist, and that was the guiding framework for my whole life,” she said.
“I do a lot of different kinds of work – illustration, printmaking and painting. About 12 years ago, I took a tin workshop, and that put me on a whole new path of working with tin in different ways.”
Inspired by her urban surroundings and the natural landscape of Pennsylvania, Fox creates contemporary quilts in nontraditional materials.
Her process of cutting tin and sourcing wood are as much a part of the art as the assemblage of the pieces.
She has been making art and showing her work for more than 17 years, beginning with more traditional painting and collage when she lived in Florida.
Reclaiming roots
After moving back to Pennsylvania and reclaiming her roots, Fox started to explore regional arts and crafts with a more rural bent.
For nearly a decade, she has been working with vintage tin and salvaged wood and patchworking the material in a way that’s similar to quilting.
“I’m really inspired by handmade everything – from farm tools, old wood, rusty metal, textures and old layers of paint,” Fox said.
“It’s a very rural, farm-inspired life that is what I really respond to. There’s this whole thing with patchwork and layers that I’m really fascinated by.”
She said that, because of supply chain issues due to COVID-19, some art materials have been hard to obtain.
“One thing that is not hard to source is old tins from estate sales, Goodwill shops and recycling along with salvaged wood,” Fox said.
“I frame all my pieces with reclaimed lath from under plaster walls, so when people are renovating, I go to their homes and pick up carloads full of lath. It’s all salvaged materials, and that determines what my pieces will look like. When I’m working with old tins, I use only the art that I find on the tin.”
Years in the making
Godin said the exhibition is a couple years in the making, and it’s the first time Fox is showing her work at the arts center.
“I met Kim through the Creator Square partnership that we were doing for a while called Craft Business Thursday and I was introduced to her, and not only was her work just ridiculously captivating, but it’s special and different,” she said.
“I love that not only does she use repurposing and recyclable items, but she really focuses on something that’s very different and she’s established her own niche.”
Godin describes Fox’s work as “crazy cool, eclectic and awesome.”
“I’ve seen most of her work via photos and a few small samples,” she said. “I’ve never been able to see any of it in person, so it will be exciting to have her work on display because it really is amazing.”
“People will experience something that they typically wouldn’t get the opportunity in Cambria County to have access to.”
Fox said she chose the title “Superpositions” for the show based on a geology term.
“One of my other loves is geology, and superposition is a term that has to do with the layers on the top are younger than layers below it,” she said.
“I’ve been applying my love of geology and putting this into my art. Because of the way that I build the pieces, the layers are not always clear as to what the newest would be to put on, because it’s not necessarily the one that’s at the very top.”
The exhibit features close to 40 pieces that includes a series of smaller works.
“The show is tin assemblages with more of an abstract feel and based on layers and patchwork,” Fox said.
Fox has taken part in exhibitions at museums and galleries such as the Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh; the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts Atrium Gallery, Providence, Rhode Island; and the A.I.R. Gallery, Brooklyn, New York.
In addition to creating art, she is an art teacher in regional schools in western Pennsylvania and a designer and illustrator.
Fox said that, for those seeing the exhibit, the hope is viewers will see those materials through a new lens.
‘Old things with new eyes’
“When I talk to people about the work and I explain that these are old cookie, tobacco and coffee containers and you probably have these in your basement, invariably people will say their grandmother saved these or they had them and didn’t know what to do with them,” she said.
“Looking at the materials and realizing that maybe you shouldn’t put everything in the dump because these pieces are beautiful and can be reused. We have limited resources on this planet, and I think looking at old things with new eyes is important.”
For more information on Fox and her work, visit www.kimfox.art or www.workerbird.com.
To celebrate the exhibition, an opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Fox will be on hand to discuss the pieces in the show and to answer questions about her artistic process.
Light refreshments will be served.
“It’s really special to be able to interact with the art, to see it and be in the same room with it, and to be able to experience that with the artist at the same time is so great,” Godin said.
In addition, a video tour and artist lecture about the artwork is available at the arts center’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/cacccarts and its Facebook page.
“We wanted to be able to offer digital components for people who are still hesitant about being out in the public or have health issues,” Godin said.
‘Maker’s Workshop’
In conjunction with the exhibition, Fox will present “Maker’s Workshop: Tin Collage on Wood Class” from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24.
The workshop is for all skill levels. Participants will learn to safely deconstruct tins and use the pieces to create a collaged image on reclaimed wood.
They will create their own small piece.
“This is a cool opportunity, and tin workshops are so fun because it really is something that a beginner can do, and it’s something that someone who’s very well-versed in metal can do because it’s easily accessible,” Fox said.
“It’s hands-on and noisy and it’s not delicate, so things don’t break. The feedback I get is great and people really enjoy it.”
Godin said they are excited to have Fox bring her talent in teaching to the arts center with the workshop.
“Not every artist who is in our local community has this skill set, and being able to have that in-depth instructional aspect and learning from such a specific maker-artisan is really important for the benefit of the arts and culture sector within our local community,” Godin said.
Each session is limited to six participants.
Cost is $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers.
Thanks to a grant from the Institute of Museums and Library Services awarded to the arts center, scholarships are available to attend the workshop for free. Those interested can apply at www.caccc.org under the Art Education tab.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
There is no fee to attend the exhibition.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.