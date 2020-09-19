The following UniversityOrtho physicians will be treating patients at Conemaugh East Hills Memorial Medical Center. 1450 Scalp Ave., Suite 301, Richland Township:
Dr. Joshua Greenleaf, general orthopedic surgery, specializing in primary and revision hip/knee replacement.
Dr. Christopher McClellan, general orthopedic surgery, specializing in primary and revision hip/knee replacement.
Dr. Shawn Saylor, nonoperative musculoskeletal care, primary care sports medicine and sports concussion management.
Dr. Jonathon Van Kleunen,
general orthopedic surgery, specializing in hip surgery and joint replacement surgery.
Brett Beach, physician assistant, general orthopedics.
Vanessa Colquhoun, physician assistant, general orthopedics.
